ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

October fun in the Third Ward

MILWAUKEE - Fall is one of the best time to get out and explore outdoor activities. From live theater to a harvest festival, Jordan Dechambre with the Historic Third Ward Association shares what's up in the Ward in October.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

10 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: Oct. 7-9

Our Lady of Lourdes’ annual Oktoberfest and Artisan Fair intertwines local venues, live music, community and games in a fundraiser for the church. Artisans will be selling handmade jewelry, pottery, original artwork and more. Admission is free. 2. French Happy Hour. FRIDAY AT 5 P.M. | LION’S TOOTH MKE...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

If your favorite comfort food is a tasty burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I've put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Wisconsin that you should really try if you haven't already because they are well-known in the state for serving fantastic burgers.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Denis Sullivan leaves Milwaukee, headed for Boston

MILWAUKEE - After more than two decades in Milwaukee, the sailing vessel Denis Sullivan headed to Boston on Saturday, Oct. 8. For David Drake, the person who built the tall ship, it is heartbreaking. "I’m going to cry," Drake said. "Saying goodbye to an old friend." It was an...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

High School Blitz 2022: Conference titles on the line in Week 8

MILWAUKEE - So much has been given by the players on the field every Friday night. For some, that could mean their effort will be rewarded with a championship. For others just the opportunity to play is reward enough. With the playoffs nearing, conference titles are on the verge of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

High school football Week 8 highlights

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) – Friday night football under the lights is back with Week 8 coverage!. Our first game is Kettle Moraine vs. Mukwonago, where Kettle Moraine won with a score of 28-7. Next up, we have Racine St. Catherine’s vs. Martin Luther High School, where Martin Luther High...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Marquette soccer's Alex Mirsberger conquers 'Beat Shazam'

MILWAUKEE - If you think that as a Marquette soccer player, your top goals would be to beat teams like Wisconsin, UWM, and Creighton, you would be right. But one Golden Eagle was also able to beat Shazam. Alex Mirsberger is generally a man with a plan and an ability...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiserv Forum#Bull Riding#One Bull#The Riders#Fiservforum Com#Round 2#Pbr Elite Seats
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Lottery: 3 winners in just 1 week

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Lottery reported on Friday, Oct. 7 they had three winning tickets worth more than $1 million sold or claimed in just one week. The big wins started on Wednesday, Sept. 27 when a $1 Million Royal Millions scratch ticket was claimed after being purchased from a Kwik Trip on Saint Paul Avenue in Waukesha.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

ACX Cinemas coming to Bayshore

GLENDALE, Wis. - Bayshore announced the addition of Nebraska-based ACX Cinemas which is projected to open summer of 2023. The 42,951 square-foot space will be located near Lydell and Fountainview, above the Rotunda at Bayshore. The new location will include six movie theaters with luxury heated recliners, as well as...
GLENDALE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

A New Restaurant for Milwaukee’s Riverfront

A new restaurant opening in the Harbor District promises to be hot in more ways than one. When The Bridgewater Modern Grill (2011 S. First St.) makes it official debut – with a grand opening on Tuesday, Oct. 25 – it will be in a location along the Kinnickinnic riverfront (hot), will feature menu items cooked in a 5-foot custom oak-fired grill (quite hot) and will have a 245-foot-long riverfront patio (even hotter, because it’ll be transformed, opening week, into a fall fest atmosphere). The interior space is sizable as well – it has 165 seats.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Classic Slice is the New Classic

Did you get my Iggy Azalea reference in the title? If not, don’t worry—this article is about giant slices of pizza and not pop music. Classic Slice at 2797 S. Kinnickinnic Avenue (just behind the Landmark Credit Union, which is more visible from the street). It is a small corner pizza spot that serves much more than the classic slice of pizza.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis' 'The Bake Sale' creates buzz in southeast Wisconsin

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - There’s a bakery in West Allis creating a buzz with their homemade hand pies, along with sweet treats from some of Milwaukee’s other best bakeries. Brian Kramp is at The Bake Sale (6923 W. Becher Street) checking out this unique concept that brings local vendors together at a one-stop-shop for tasty baked goods.
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Don't miss out on these October events!

MILWAUKEE - Another month, another calendar stacked full of fun activities!. Calie Herbst from Milwaukee With Kids joins Real Milwaukee with five can't-miss family activities to enjoy in October.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Girl quarterback starts Pewaukee High School's homecoming game

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Fans packed the stands for Pewaukee High School's homecoming and senior night game. One player changed the game. Senior Ava Matz took the first snap of the game as starting quarterback. "I've always called her my girl boss, since day one," said Reva Matz, Ava Matz's...
PEWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

4635 S 20th Street

Barrington Apartments-Professionally Managed by Wellston Apartments - The Barrington Apartments is a pet free community located on Milwaukee’s Southside. Offering two bedroom apartment homes the Barrington includes heat, water, sewer and one surface parking space. The Barrington features king and queen sized bedrooms with ample closet space!. Apartment interiors...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Competitive auto market leads to buyer’s remorse

MILWAUKEE - A consumer alert for anyone searching for a used car: a competitive buying market has some feeling buyer’s remorse. A shortage of manufacturing materials over the last two years has led to fewer vehicles on dealer lots. While there are signs of inventory improving on the horizon, demand for new and used cars remains high in southeast Wisconsin and so are the prices.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Whitefish Bay police chases; Milwaukee man gets probation

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - One of two Milwaukee men charged in connection to a pair of 2021 Whitefish Bay police chases has been sentenced to 18 months of probation. Isaiah Wilson-Deberry, 18, pleaded guilty to fleeing/eluding police and driving a vehicle without the owner's consent on Oct. 5 and was sentenced the same day. A charge of resisting an officer was dismissed as part of an agreement with prosecutors.
WHITEFISH BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy