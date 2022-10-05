Marvel Studios has made some pretty big moves with their Phase Four film slate with the introduction of mutants and even integrating one of the Netflix characters. During Spider-Man: No Way Home, we saw the return of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and it was definitely a delight to see. After his appearance, the actor was rumored to appear in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe projects like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo, which would later be confirmed to happen. Cox appeared in the latest episode of She-Hulk and he was wearing the original yellow and red costume from the source material. One fan has been imagining what his costume could look like in other classic color ways.

