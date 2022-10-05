Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Jennifer Lawrence Says She "Lost A Sense of Control" After Hunger Games, Oscar Win
Jennifer Lawrence is one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood, thanks in no small part to films like The Hunger Games, but now she's opening up about how the massive success of that film as well as winning the Oscar for 2012's Silver Linings Playbook not only accelerated her career but made her feel like she'd lost a sense of control as well.
ComicBook
Werewolf By Night Had a Secret Thor: Love and Thunder Easter Egg We All Missed
Werewolf by Night is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe project to hit Disney+ and it's the franchise's first-ever "special presentation." While there's a good chance some of the characters could be showing up in the MCU again, the special is its own standalone thing that does not require any knowledge of the movies and shows that came before. However, its still a Marvel project, which means easter eggs are pretty much inevitable. In fact, one eagle-eyed fan spotted a connection to Thor: Love and Thunder.
ComicBook
Moonlighting Creator Confirms Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd Series Finally Coming to Streaming
Moonlighting, the cult-classic TV series that starred Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, is finally making its way to streaming. The 1980s ABC series hasn't been available to watch anywhere online for years, and fans have held out hope that Moonlighting would eventually make its way to streaming at some point. That dream is finally coming true, according to series creator Glenn Caron.
‘Marvel’s Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur’ Renewed For Season 2 By Disney Branded Television
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has gotten an early Season 2 renewal. Disney Branded Television has ordered a second season of the animated series ahead of its Feb. 10 premiere. The animated show debuts first Disney Channel and shortly thereafter on Disney+. The news, along with a clip from the theme song, “Moon Girl Magic,” written and produced by executive music producer Raphael Saadiq and performed by series star Diamond White (voice of Lunella aka Moon Girl), was revealed today during the series’ panel at New York Comic Con. Based on Marvel’s hit comic books, The Marvel’s Moon Girl and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Hilary Swank Revealed How Much Money She Made From "Boys Don't Cry" And This Is Not What I Was Expecting At All
"That same year I had an Academy Award but didn’t have health insurance."
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Marvel Releases Leap-Frog Character Poster
The latest episode of She: Hulk: Attorney At Law featured the show's long-awaited appearance by Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, but he wasn't the only Marvel Comics character to show up in "Ribbit and Rip It." The episode also featured Brandon Stanley's debut as Eugene Patillio/Leap-Frog, which delighted many fans of the MCU. This week, we got to see some new character posters featuring Cox, but now it's Leap-Frog's time to shine.
ComicBook
Who is Marvel's Werewolf By Night? Explained
Today sees the release of Disney+'s newest Marvel offering, Werewolf By Night. Just in time for spooky season, Werewolf By Night tells the story of an antihero who is, essentially just a werewolf character who can keep his intellect and his self-control. The character is one of a number of traditional "monster" characters Marvel has had during its 80+ years of publishing history, many of whom ended up having their destinies tied in with the fortunes of Blade, the vampire hunter. In the case of Werewolf by Night, the character also has ties to Moon Knight, in whose comic he first appeared, and a character who already got his shot at a Disney+ series, that one starring Oscar Isaac.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Trailer Released, Reveals New Cast
Paramount+ has released a new trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Season 5. Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green introduced the trailer during the Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con. She joined the panel virtually from the set of Star Trek: Discovery in Toronto, where the streaming series is still filming its fifth season. The trailer reveals the first looks at Rayner, played by Callum Keith Rennie (The Umbrella Academy, Jessica Jones) and the team of Moll and L'ak, played by Eve Harlow (The 100, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Elias Toufexis (Shadowhunters, Blood of Zeus), respectively.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Daredevil: Born Again Fan Art Imagines Charlie Cox in Multiple Colored Suits
Marvel Studios has made some pretty big moves with their Phase Four film slate with the introduction of mutants and even integrating one of the Netflix characters. During Spider-Man: No Way Home, we saw the return of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and it was definitely a delight to see. After his appearance, the actor was rumored to appear in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe projects like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo, which would later be confirmed to happen. Cox appeared in the latest episode of She-Hulk and he was wearing the original yellow and red costume from the source material. One fan has been imagining what his costume could look like in other classic color ways.
ComicBook
Charlie Hunnam Says He Destroyed His Back Filming Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon
Zack Snyder is currently filming his upcoming Netflix film Rebel Moon, and it seems as if this will be the director's attempt at making his own version of the Star Wars franchise. Rebel Moon has an all-star cast that will be led by Charlie Hunnam, Sophia Boutella and even Ray Fisher. The former of the bunch has had a pretty decent career and joining the controversial director's film was certainly an exciting choice. Hunnam apparently got injured while filming Rebel Moon but kept pushing. During a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor revealed he severely damaged his back while shooting the movie.
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals New X-Men Team
Marvel will introduce a new X-Men team this February under the guidance of Lucas Bishop, Captain Commander of Krakoa. The new series Bishop: War College puts Bishop from and center with TV writer J. Holtham -- who has written for Marvel shows Cloak and Dagger and Jessica Jones -- and artist Sean Damien Hill at the helm. The series sees Bishop assembling a new X-Men team that includes young mutants Armor and Surge, who were both among the losers of the second annual X-Men fan vote. There are also some newcomers to the franchise, or characters relatively underdeveloped until now. Check out Ken Lashley's cover for the first issue below. Here's the synopsis for the series, provided by Marvel Comics in a press release:
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Ironheart Stars in Target Ad Campaign
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's latest trailer gave fans their first official look at the debut of Ironheart in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and she's starring in an ad campaign for Target. Dominique Thorne plays Ironheart, a.ka. Riri Williams, and in both Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the new ad. What has been released thus far is a teaser for the larger campaign, which will debut later this month. You can take a look below. Following Ironheart's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Thorne will lead the upcoming Ironheart series on Disney+. The six-episode series is expected to debut in late 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Teen Wolf: The Movie Teaser Confirms January 2023 Premiere Date
It's time to reunite with your wolf pack, because we now know when Teen Wolf: The Movie will be making its debut. On Friday, during the franchise's panel at New York Comic Con, a new teaser trailer was released for the upcoming Paramount+ exclusive movie. The teaser provides a new look at the highly-anticipated continuation of the MTV series, as well as Teen Wolf: The Movie's release date — Thursday, January 26, 2023 in the U.S. and Canada, followed by a premiere on Friday, January 27, 2023 in the U.K., Latin America, and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date.
ComicBook
First Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Trailer Revealed
During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated adaptation. As expected, the teaser gives viewers their first look at the film's animated style, but little in the way of the film's plot. Of course, the trailer's biggest reveal is the voice of Chris Pratt as Nintendo's mustachioed mascot, which sounds a bit similar to Mario's voice from The Super Mario Bros. Super Show. The film also now has an official title: The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be found at the top of this page.
ComicBook
Marvel Shows Off Daredevil's New Costume, King Daredevil
Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's run on Daredevil continues and the Man Without Fear has an all-new mission these days, forging his supergroup The Fist and completely destroying The Hand once and for all. Working alongside Elektra and a host of other characters, Matt Murdock is preparing for the mission to end all missions for his time as Daredevil, and as one might expect Marvel Comics is rolling out an all-new costume for him to mark the occasion. Checchetto took to social media to show off a new variant cover for an upcoming issue of Daredevil which not only shows off the full new costume but gives it a name, King Daredevil.
ComicBook
Westworld Creator Teases Fifth and Final Season Talks With HBO
The fourth season of Westworld came and went this year, and while the newest episodes were met with fairly positive reviews, the show didn't make quite a splash as it did in previous years. The season has a 76% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh gave it a 3 out of 5, and wrote about how there might actually be a "method to the madness." In fact, the show's creators do know how they want to wrap up the series. Unfortunately, it's been almost two months since Season 4 came to an end, and it still hasn't been renewed by HBO.
ComicBook
ComicBook Nation: NYCC 2022 Breakdown, Werewolf by Night Review & Super Mario Movie Trailer Reacts
KOFI AND MATT break down all of the big announcements and reveals from New York Comic Con 2022, and review Marvel's Werewolf by Night and the Hellraiser Remake. We also react to Nintendo's Mario Movie Trailer, and preview WWE's Extreme Rules even along with this week's comics! THE ONLY SHOW THAT DOES IT ALL FOR GEEK CULTURE!
ComicBook
Eiza Gonzalez Debunks Daredevil: Born Again Elektra Casting Rumors
With the Marvel Cinematic Universe being the biggest thing in Tinsel Town, the franchise has been home to countless casting rumors over the years. Lately, one of those very rumors suggested Eiza Gonzalez had been cast as Elektra in Disney+'s upcoming Daredevil: Born Again reboot. The chatter became so prevalent, Gonazlez herself took to social media to debunk to rumors, revealing she won't be playing the character or appearing in the series.
ComicBook
Chris Hemsworth Shares New Trailer For Disney+'s Limitless
It's been nearly a year since Chris Hemsworth's Disney+ series from National Geographic, Limitless, got its first trailer. This week, the Thor star took to social media to share a new trailer for the series, which is finally expected to debut next month. Limitless looks at the idea of pushing the human body to and beyond its limitations as well as trying to slow the aging process and trying to help people live their best lives. Limitless is being executive produced by director Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Requiem For a Dream).
Comments / 0