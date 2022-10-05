Read full article on original website
All leaked weapons coming to Fortnite v22.10 (Fortnitemares)
The deep and gloomy mist begins enveloping the island, the full moon rises, ghostly figures begin roaming the island, and the island is teeming with jack-o’-lanterns. This all marks the beginning of the Fortnitemares event that is set to hit the live servers on Oct. 4 with update v22.10. Although Fortnitemares is primarily a cosmetic event packed with incredible skins and cosmetics, Epic Games won’t miss an opportunity to spin the current meta, and vault and unvault weapons for this annual event.
What's in the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack?
Pick up the Watchpoint Pack for a mix of skins, Overwatch 2 coins and other goodies you can use to enhance your experience.
A Massive Outage Has Rendered The Fortnite Servers Completely Unreachable Just Days After An Eleven-Hour Downtime And The Release Of V22.10
This week, a significant outage has rendered Fortnite‘s servers unreachable to players for the second time this week. Almost a month after the debut of Fortnite: Season 4, Chapter 3, the v22.10 update was published on October 4 with a new Explosive Goo Gun, tweaks to the maps, and Superstyles for the Battle Pass skins.
ComicBook
Banned Steam Game Releases After Valve Reverses Decision
Steam users who weren't to happy about Spike Chunsoft's Chaos;Head Noah getting banned from the platform will be happy to hear that the game's release is back on track now after Valve elected to reverse its initial decision. The publisher announced the surprising turnaround for the game this weekend, an announcement that couldn't have come at a better time considering how the game was originally scheduled to release on October 7th.
RIP Overwatch
After six years, Blizzard will shut down "Overwatch" for good by deactivating its servers tomorrow in preparation for its conversion to "Overwatch 2." Since it launched in 2016, "Overwatch" has earned rave reviews from critics and won over many fans with its colorful cast of characters and exciting combat. Alongside games like "Battleborn" and "Apex Legends," it helped define the modern hero shooter genre. Now, that experience has just about come to a close as Blizzard prepares to launch "Overwatch 2" on October 4.
dotesports.com
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
ComicBook
Nintendo's New Legend of Zelda Promo Reignites Theories About Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom made a promotional appearance at the Nintendo Live event in Japan this week, and after seeing an exceptionally detailed statue of Link, Zelda fans are once again abuzz with theories about new gameplay mechanics that might be present in the Breath of the Wild sequel. The statue in question (which looks like a Zelda collector's dream) shows Link with his arm outstretched alongside a light-up feature with that particular arm being a key focus of most of the gameplay theories thus far.
ComicBook
MultiVersus Teases New Character With Spooky Trailer
MultiVersus developer Player First Games and Warner Bros. Games have begun teasing the release of the free-to-play platform brawler's next character. More specifically, several social media posts culminating in a brief video early this morning (or late last night depending on how you look at it) seem to indicate that the previously announced Stripe will be joining the video game's playable roster at some point next week.
dotesports.com
All teams participating in the Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale
The Twitch Rivals Fortnite Finale tournament will be hosted at TwitchCon San Diego 2022 to mark the first LAN event for Fortnite’s Zero Build mode. The event will pit 15 teams of trios against each other for a $200,000 prize pool, as well as the first Fortnite Zero Build championship crown.
IGN
Google Stadia Canceled, Overwatch 2's Rocky Launch, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
Wanna catch up on all the highlights from this week? From Google canceling the Stadia, to Overwatch 2 launching to a rocky start, tune in for your Weekly Fix - the only show packed with the recommended weekly dose of gaming and entertainment news!. 00:49 - Google is Shutting Down...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball GT Cosplay Resurrects Super 17
The Grand Tour might have ended many years ago in the Shonen franchise, Dragon Ball, but numerous elements still find their way into the anime public eye. While the sequel series introduced villains including Omega Shenron and Baby, a major antagonist remains a bizarre fusion between two Android 17s that were created from different sources. Now, one fan has resurrected Super 17 using some spot-on cosplay, with the villain recently making a return in a very unique spin-off.
Polygon
Need for Speed Unbound leaves last-gen consoles behind, emphasizes style and speed
Electronic Arts’ next Need for Speed game, Need for Speed Unbound, takes street racing fans to a new open-world city called Lakeshore and features a heavily stylized look. Need for Speed Unbound will be available for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, when it launches Dec. 2, the publisher announced Thursday.
ComicBook
League of Legends Preseason Update Makes Pings Much More Useful
League of Legends pings are about to become much more useful (and plentiful) whenever the next season starts with the preseason period set to test an expanded range of ping options for those looking to better communicate with their teams. Updated communication tools being tested on the PBE servers first ahead of their live releases include a total of six new pings for players to utilize while they coordinate with teammates on what should be done next and what areas players should stay away from.
ComicBook
The Super Mario Bros. Movie May Feature Luigi's Mansion
The Super Mario Bros. Movie may give us a big screen version of Luigi's Manson. For those who are really only familiar with the general concept of Mario games, there's a spin-off series known as Luigi's Mansion that started back on GameCube in the early 2000s. Luigi, being a bit of a scaredy cat, is forced to make his way through a haunted house in search of Mario while sucking up ghosts with a vacuum of some sort a la Ghostbusters. The series has been praised for being unique and providing a fresh spin on the iconic Nintendo characters and it may be a critical part of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
dexerto.com
Deadly Apex Legends Gravity Cannon bug is killing unsuspecting players
A strange Apex Legends bug ended one player’s match after they were unexpectedly launched into the storm by a Gravity Cannon. Apex Legends’ Season 11 map, Storm Point, introduced players to the Gravity Cannon which launches players across the map at high speeds. While Gravity Cannons can be...
NME
Blizzard apologises for rocky ‘Overwatch 2’ launch
Blizzard has apologised for the rocky launch of Overwatch 2 after suffering cyber-attacks and facing backlash over phone verification requirements. In a post to the US Blizzard forum, a community manager wrote: “Yesterday was an exciting day for the Overwatch team—a day that we know you have been looking forward to for a long time. While millions of people have been enjoying the game, the launch has not met your, or our, expectations.
ComicBook
Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter Account Fires Shots at The Super Mario Bros. Movie
The Twitter account for the Sonic the Hedgehog movie has fired some shots at the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Movie. Video game movies are becoming more and more prevalent now because Hollywood has started to finally crack the code. While they're not all the way there quite yet, they are far better than they were 20 years ago and many of them are financially successful too. However, it took a lot of criticism for that to happen. Earlier this week, Nintendo and Universal began to market The Super Mario Bros. Movie and while it looks good, fans had a few critiques. One of the more comical criticisms of the film is that Mario appears to have no butt, causing fans to ridicule the character's look. However, one other voice chimed in.
Overwatch 2 drops phone number requirement 'for a majority of existing Overwatch players'
However, there's no word about whether Blizzard will start accepting prepaid phone numbers for its SMS Protect system.
It Has Been Revealed That Titanfall 2 Map Files Were Found In The Apex Legends Datamine
Following the installation of the most recent update, an infamous data miner who goes by the Twitter handle KralRindo made a startling discovery in the game files for Apex Legends. He found nine maps from the massively unappreciated sequel Titanfall 2. It is currently unknown when players will have access to them. Still, if they are ever added to Apex Legends, the upgrades would constitute one of the largest new drops that the incredibly popular battle royale game has ever seen. The launch date for Apex Legends was February 4, 2019.
