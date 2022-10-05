ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wynonna Judd says ‘vulnerable’ late mom Naomi ‘was determined to die’

By Emily Selleck
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CcpFn_0iN3FxG800

Wynonna Judd says her late mom, Naomi Judd, was “determined” to take her own life.

“With the same determination she had to live, she was determined to die,” the country music star, 58, told People .

“It’s so hard to comprehend how someone can be so strong and yet so vulnerable.”

The candid interview comes five months after Naomi died by suicide on April 30 at the age of 76, following a lengthy battle with depression.

“I can’t quite wrap my head around it and I don’t know that I ever will. That she left the way she did,” Wynonna continued.

“That’s how baffling and cunning mental illness is. You have to make peace with the fact that you don’t know. Sometimes there are no answers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FO8Vq_0iN3FxG800
Wynonna Judd said her late mom, Naomi Judd, was “determined to die.”
AP

Wynonna reiterated that the five-time Grammy winner was a naturally “determined” person, “no matter what happened to her.”

“Being fired. Being forgotten. A single white female raising two babies by herself. On welfare and food stamps. She never gave up,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xZivt_0iN3FxG800
She revealed that the singer was “determined” to die.
AP

The singer also noted that she was “grateful” her final words to her mother came on April 11 at the CMT Awards, where they sang their smash hit, “Love Can Build a Bridge.”

“The last thing I said to her was ‘I love you,’ and I’m so grateful for that,” Wynonna said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d6sT5_0iN3FxG800https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45dE6L_0iN3FxG800
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JV53C_0iN3FxG800

She previously admitted to being “incredibly angry” at Naomi in her first interview since her mom’s death.

“I got the call, and I went over, and I saw her and I said goodbye to her in the hospital,” Wynonna recalled to CBS Sunday Morning last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0npXHV_0iN3FxG800
Wynonna will now embark on a solo “The Judds” tour.
AP

“I closed her eyes, and I kissed her forehead, and that was that. And next thing I know, I’m sitting here on the side porch, and I’m just trying to figure out what’s next.”

Wynonna continued, “I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it, because she had had episodes before and she got better. And that’s what I live in, is like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?’ I didn’t.”

The singer’s autopsy report from the Nashville medical examiner’s office revealed she “had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” and was “pronounced dead shortly after arrival” at a nearby hospital. Wynonna is currently on a final tour for The Judds , which was announced just weeks before Naomi died.

