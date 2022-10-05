ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt calls Angelina Jolie’s latest plane allegations ‘completely untrue’

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 7 days ago

Brad Pitt is shutting down ex-wife Angelina Jolie’s allegations that he physically assaulted her and their children during a tumultuous private jet flight in 2016.

A source close to the “Fight Club” star’s told Page Six on Wednesday that the claims made in a new countersuit filed on Oct. 4 are “completely untrue.”

Jolie, 47, alleged in the court documents previously obtained by Page Six that Pitt, 58, “choked one of the children and struck another in the face” during a dispute that took place as the family was traveling from France to California.

The “Maleficent” star also claimed in the lawsuit that her then-husband “grabbed” her “by the head and shook her.”

The FBI investigated Pitt for alleged child abuse in 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgBLT_0iN3FwNP00
Brad Pitt’s rep said Angelina Jolie’s allegations in a new countersuit are “completely untrue.”

Jolie gave the federal authorities photos of the bruises she claimed she got as a result of the “Fury” star’s alleged attack.

Images appeared to show injuries on the “Salt” star’s hand, back and elbow.

However, authorities concluded that there was no need to pursue criminal charges against Pitt due to “several factors,” according to court records obtained by Page Six.

Jolie argued in the new countersuit, however, that the FBI agent who investigated the allegations had “probable cause to charge Pitt with a federal crime for his conduct that day.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TRHvL_0iN3FwNP00
Jolie has repeatedly insisted that Pitt assaulted her and their kids on a plane ride in 2016.

Meanwhile, Pitt has attempted to turn his life around by getting sober in 2019.

Sources close to the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star told TMZ on Wednesday that Jolie’s “rehashed” allegations are an attempt to alienate her six kids from their father.

The former couple — who wed in August 2014 — share Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, Vivienne, 14, and Knox, 14.

The insiders also told the outlet that Jolie recounted the abuse allegations in “great detail” in her countersuit — even though it has “zero” to do with the actual suit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CSmmj_0iN3FwNP00
Angelina Jolie says that Brad Pitt traumatized her and their children during their infamous fight on a plane in 2016. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f8nf3_0iN3FwNP00
Jolie filed to divorce Pitt, with whom she shares six kids, in 2016 days after the alleged altercation. Getty Images

The filing was made in response to a separate lawsuit Pitt filed against Jolie months earlier over the sale of her stake in their French château.

The “Tomb Raider” star claimed in the documents that Pitt tried to get her to sign a non-disclosure agreement to silence her over the alleged “physical and emotional abuse of her and their children” as a condition for an agreement they had about the sale of Château Miraval and its profitable vineyard, but she declined.

Sources told TMZ that Jolie has allegedly “poisoned” their children against their dad and, as a result, he has little to no relationship with them.

Reps for Jolie and Pitt did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

Comments / 0

