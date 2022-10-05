ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Malone tattoos daughter’s initials on his face

By Melissa Minton
 3 days ago
Post Malone’s tattoo artist revealed his latest face ink: the letters “DDP,” reportedly the singer’s daughter’s initials. chadrowetattoos/Instagram

Post Malone isn’t done adding to his extensive tattoo collection.

The “Congratulations” rapper’s face, torso and arms are already covered in ink — and his latest tat holds particularly special meaning.

On Monday, tattoo artist Chad Rowe posted a photo of his latest work: the letters “DDP” in a large gothic font on Malone’s forehead, which happen to be the initials of the musician’s baby daughter, according to TMZ.

“It’s been a few years since @postmalone and I have been able to link up.so when he was in town , we had to make it happen. It really doesn’t ever feel real. And for the trust of such and important tattoo is a huge honor,” Rowe wrote.

Post also appears to have the same initials tattooed under his right eye.

The star added a new face tattoo to his collection.

The “Rockstar” hitmaker’s no stranger to face tats, of course; he has the words “always tired” under his eyes and “stay away” on his forehead, along with designs depicting barbed wire, a Playboy bunny, a huge medieval gauntlet and flail, a bloody buzzsaw and more, all on his mug.

Malone has not revealed the identity of his fiancée or their daughter's name. AFP via Getty Images
Malone has not revealed the identity of his fiancée or their daughter's name. Getty Images

While Malone (real name Austin Richard Post) has yet to disclose the name of his daughter, she’s already inspiring him in other ways. In June, he launched a line of children’s merch for “little rockstars” shortly after becoming a dad himself.

Post revealed he was expecting his first child in May 2022. In June, he shared that he not only welcomed a baby girl, but also proposed to his girlfriend, whose identity he’s also chosen to keep private.

Perhaps Posty will eventually share one (or both) names in another tattoo.

