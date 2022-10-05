ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolverine TV: Game clips of 2024 Michigan OL target Kyle Altuner

By EJ Holland
On3.com
 3 days ago
EJ Holland/On3

The Wolverine’s EJ Holland was in Maryland over the weekend and watched Michigan target and three-star 2024 Olney (Md.) Good Counsel offensive lineman Kyle Altuner in game action.

Altuner projects as a true interior offensive lineman at the next level but got the start at left tackle and helped lead Good Counsel to a 36-7 win over Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy on Friday night.

Watch clips from the contest below.

U-M offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is leading the way with Altuner, and the two are building a strong relationship.

“He’s personable,” Altuner said. “I communicate with him whenever I can. He’s really easy to talk to. He’s a great coach, and I really like what he’s doing with his offensive line. I have a great bond with him.”

Altuner visited Michigan over the summer and enjoyed his time on campus. Now, he’s looking to get back for a game this fall.

“I love Ann Arbor,” Altuner said. “The environment was great. I loved the coaches and strength and conditioning program. I want to see a game day. I want to see the offensive line dominate. I love seeing a good culture and team play together.”

Along with Michigan, Altuner has scholarships in hand from Boston College, Miami, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee and others.

Altuner is from the same high school program that produced Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins. The program is also home to Top 100 2024 Michigan linebacker target Aaron Chiles.

At 6-foot-3, 310 pounds, Altuner is ranked as the No. 32 interior offensive lineman and No. 511 overall prospect nationally, per the On3 Consensus.

Michigan has two commits in its 2024 recruiting class in On300 Nashville (Tenn.) Ensworth linebacker Mason Curtis and rising defensive lineman Manuel Beigel, who is originally from Germany.

On3.com

