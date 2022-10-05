Read full article on original website
The L
3d ago
Democratic talking point, they claim those cameras are too protect the kids so we accept it then they change the game and activate those cameras 24hrs a day 7 days a week. Old switch and bait. Life is good The L
5
umbrella corporation
2d ago
yeah the speed cameras do nothing for public safety, it's a money grab and thats sll it is. once they said the cameras will be 24/7, they admitted it's not for any safety, just money.
2
NYPD Highway Patrol cracking down on cars using fake plates
NEW YORK -- The city is cracking down on a growing problem -- cars with illegal and counterfeit license plates.Police say many have been linked to crimes across the city.The NYPD recently CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis a behind-the-scenes look at how investigators are tackling this issue.READ MORE: In addition to ghost guns, Mayor Eric Adams says NYC is cracking down on so-called "ghost cars"She saw images of the alleged getaway cars from separate shootings in Queens and Brooklyn. Police said another car is connected to robberies in the Bronx.They were three different crimes with one major thing in common: the cars had...
Turn signals, stop signs and more: City working to improve heavy traffic flow near Petrides campus
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For years drivers have complained about the congested, and sometimes dangerous, traffic conditions surrounding the Michael J. Petrides Education Complex in Sunnyside. Recently, the city has been working closely with the schools on campus to bring new traffic calming measures that officials hope will alleviate the...
New bill allows residents to earn money by submitting photos of cars, trucks parked illegally
It proposes allowing residents to submit photos of cars and trucks parked in bike lanes, bus lanes and crosswalks - in exchange for a portion of the ticket.
Subway service resumes in Manhattan after someone sprays unknown substance
NEW YORK -- Subways are back up and running in Midtown and Lower Manhattan after police say someone sprayed an unknown substance during a dispute. It happened shortly after 10 a.m. on a platform at Union Square. Police said the substance caused several passengers to become sick, including vomiting and coughing. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment. The N/Q/R/W/4/5/6 lines were suspended, and L trains were not running in Manhattan. The MTA said the NYPD and FDNY determined it was safe to resume service. "Following a short suspension of service on lines serving Union Square due to FDNY and NYPD response at that station, regular service has resumed. The cause of the incident leading to that response appears isolated," the agency said in a statement.
NY1
Multiple subway lines suspended in Manhattan amid police investigation
Subway service has been suspended in much of Lower Manhattan due to a police investigation at Union Square. The MTA alerted New Yorkers that N, Q, R, W, 4, 5 and 6 trains are holding in Manhattan in both directions as of 10:30 a.m. Additionally, L trains are not running into Manhattan.
Now 24/7, NYC speed camera tickets explode with $16M spike in fines during first weeks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- More than half of the speed camera violations in New York City in August were issued during overnight and weekend hours in which the cameras previously could not operate. On Aug. 1, New York City’s speed cameras shifted to around-the-clock operation, now ticketing motorists 24 hours...
Recent attacks on bus drivers leave MTA workers concerned for their safety
Two recent assaults on MTA bus drivers have sparked concern for the safety of MTA workers and passengers.
Delays on the Staten Island Expressway, Brooklyn bound, for Thursday morning rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays are reported along most of the Staten Island Expressway, Brooklyn bound, during the Thursday morning rush hour. A crash reported near Richmond Avenue likely is contributing to the backup that extends back to the interchange with the West Shore Expressway, according to Google Maps.
Councilwoman demands new vision for North Shore waterfront after more than a decade of failure
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When developers came to the North Shore more than a decade ago with big ideas about the future of the waterfront, there were naysayers, but Kamillah Hanks wasn’t one of them. She saw their glossy photo renderings showing the final products they envisioned —...
amny.com
‘Tough decisions’ await MTA if transit ridership and revenue don’t fully rebound in two years, DiNapoli warns
Time’s running out for the MTA to get its fiscal house in order — and riders back to using public transit at pre-pandemic levels — before the bottom falls out, according to state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. New York state’s financial watchdog released a report Thursday indicating that...
Truck stuck under subway overpass snarls traffic in the Bronx
PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A semi-truck stuck under a subway overpass is snarling traffic near a Bronx train station Thursday morning, according to a Citizen video. The tractor-trailer, which appears to be an Amazon delivery truck, is blocking the roadway at Castle Hill Avenue station near Westchester Avenue and traffic is backed up in […]
‘The Wanderers’ check out trash-strewn road on the North Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Despite our best efforts, some areas of Staten Island are magnets for illegal dumping. One seemingly chronic area is Goethals Road North, between Forest and South avenues, in Mariners Harbor.
Police: Man pepper-sprays 77-year-old on subway, causing massive delays
Police say a man pepper-sprayed a 77-year-old on the R train in Union Square around 10 a.m. Friday, leading to massive delays.
Daytime paving and nighttime milling to cause road closures on these Staten Island streets next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Temporary road closures and delays are expected on several Staten Island streets next week when the city Department of Transportation (DOT) continues daytime paving and nighttime milling efforts in several communities. No road work will take place on Monday, Oct. 10, in honor of the...
NYC Sanitation Department to pick up trash, composting on Columbus Day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Trash and composting will be picked up by the New York City Department of Sanitation on Monday, Oct. 10, Columbus Day. In advance of the holiday, the department announced the addition of the service, which is a change from its usual practice. It’s a continuation of the Sanitation Department’s pilot “on-holiday pick-up” program.
Panic at Union Square after ‘unknown substance’ causes passengers to cough and vomit and cops shut down station
AN unknown substance that was released on a subway platform caused several straphangers to vomit and cough uncontrollably. The terrifying incident unfolded inside Manhattan's 14 Street-Union Square subway station just after 10am on Friday. The New York City Police Department said first responders observed several sick passengers vomiting and coughing...
Burglaries soaring in one Staten Island precinct on heels of promising drop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police in one borough precinct are seeing a stark increase in burglaries this year, following a promising three-year span in which the numbers were dropping. The 120th Precinct, which encompasses a large swath of Staten Island’s North Shore, from West Brighton to Rosebank, has so...
NYPD IDs 4 members of gang as subway attack suspects dressed in neon green bodysuits, all have rap sheets
New York police identified four women who allegedly dressed up in neon-green bodysuits and attacked two women on a subway train last weekend.
MTA to add cameras to buses along with 9 routes; fines start at $50
In the coming weeks, 300 MTA buses along nine routes will be outfitted with cameras that snap pictures of drivers who break the law.
NYPD: Bomb threats called into Staten Island doctor’s office
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An unidentified woman allegedly called in two bomb threats to a Staten Island medical office on Saturday morning, according to police. At approximately 8:25 a.m., an office located within a building at 501 Seaview Ave. received a phone call that a bomb would go off in the building at 9 a.m., according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The caller reportedly told the person receiving the call to “get out” and “run.”
