New York City, NY

The L
3d ago

Democratic talking point, they claim those cameras are too protect the kids so we accept it then they change the game and activate those cameras 24hrs a day 7 days a week. Old switch and bait. Life is good The L

umbrella corporation
2d ago

yeah the speed cameras do nothing for public safety, it's a money grab and thats sll it is. once they said the cameras will be 24/7, they admitted it's not for any safety, just money.

CBS New York

NYPD Highway Patrol cracking down on cars using fake plates

NEW YORK -- The city is cracking down on a growing problem -- cars with illegal and counterfeit license plates.Police say many have been linked to crimes across the city.The NYPD recently CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis a behind-the-scenes look at how investigators are tackling this issue.READ MORE: In addition to ghost guns, Mayor Eric Adams says NYC is cracking down on so-called "ghost cars"She saw images of the alleged getaway cars from separate shootings in Queens and Brooklyn. Police said another car is connected to robberies in the Bronx.They were three different crimes with one major thing in common: the cars had...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Turn signals, stop signs and more: City working to improve heavy traffic flow near Petrides campus

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For years drivers have complained about the congested, and sometimes dangerous, traffic conditions surrounding the Michael J. Petrides Education Complex in Sunnyside. Recently, the city has been working closely with the schools on campus to bring new traffic calming measures that officials hope will alleviate the...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Subway service resumes in Manhattan after someone sprays unknown substance

NEW YORK -- Subways are back up and running in Midtown and Lower Manhattan after police say someone sprayed an unknown substance during a dispute. It happened shortly after 10 a.m. on a platform at Union Square. Police said the substance caused several passengers to become sick, including vomiting and coughing. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment. The N‌‌/Q‌‌/R‌‌/W‌‌/4‌‌/5‌‌/6‌ lines were suspended, and L trains were not running in Manhattan. The MTA said the NYPD and FDNY determined it was safe to resume service. "Following a short suspension of service on lines serving Union Square due to FDNY and NYPD response at that station, regular service has resumed. The cause of the incident leading to that response appears isolated," the agency said in a statement.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Truck stuck under subway overpass snarls traffic in the Bronx

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A semi-truck stuck under a subway overpass is snarling traffic near a Bronx train station Thursday morning, according to a Citizen video. The tractor-trailer, which appears to be an Amazon delivery truck, is blocking the roadway at Castle Hill Avenue station near Westchester Avenue and traffic is backed up in […]
BRONX, NY
The US Sun

Panic at Union Square after ‘unknown substance’ causes passengers to cough and vomit and cops shut down station

AN unknown substance that was released on a subway platform caused several straphangers to vomit and cough uncontrollably. The terrifying incident unfolded inside Manhattan's 14 Street-Union Square subway station just after 10am on Friday. The New York City Police Department said first responders observed several sick passengers vomiting and coughing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Bomb threats called into Staten Island doctor’s office

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An unidentified woman allegedly called in two bomb threats to a Staten Island medical office on Saturday morning, according to police. At approximately 8:25 a.m., an office located within a building at 501 Seaview Ave. received a phone call that a bomb would go off in the building at 9 a.m., according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The caller reportedly told the person receiving the call to “get out” and “run.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
