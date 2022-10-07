Google Pixel event — Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet launch

The Google Pixel event has just unleashed a wave of new Google devices, and there's a big theme around intelligence and being helpful to users.

The highlights are the new Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch (the first-ever Google smartwatch), but we also got to learn more about the Google Pixel Tablet.

For the Pixel phones, Google is focusing on sleeker designs and especially better camera quality and video features. I'm personally excited to see the faster new Night mode, Photo Unblur feature, as well as the macro mode and Super Res Zoom on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch touts the best heart rate monitoring in a smartwatch along with Fitbit and Google features coming together on your wrist. The Pixel Tablet doubles as a smart display and speaker with the dock stand accessory, so it should be useful even if it's across the room.

Here's everything announced at the Google Pixel event.

Google event products

Pixel 7 Pro : Google’s newest $899 (£849 / AU$1,299) flagship is sure to impress. The Pixel 7 Pro gets a Tensor chipset, 6.7-inch OLED display and lots of camera upgrades. These include a powerful 5x telephoto lens and new macro focus mode for closeups. The Pixel 7 Pro also gets its Cinematic Blur for video, which utilizes Tensor’s power to add an artistic blur effect and shallow depth of field to your videos. The Pixel 7 Pro can also lock on your subject while zoomed in with photos and videos.

Tensor also powers the new Photo Unblur, which can unblur your photos much like Magic Eraser can remove things. Night Sight also got an upgrade and is now two times faster than before, meaning you should get more stable low-light shots. Finally, the Pixel 7 Pro has Face Unlock.. It works in tandem with the fingerprint sensor to provide authentication to unlock your phone using machine learning to recognize your face.

Pixel 7 : Don’t discount the $599 (£599 / AU$999) Pixel 7. While it lacks the Pixel 7 Pro’s larger and higher-res screen, the 5x telephoto camera, and 12GB of RAM, the Pixel 7 with its 6.3-inch 90Hz OLED display ought to still provide an excellent value. Thanks to the Tensor G2 chipset, you’ll get flagship-level performance with a swath of AI and machine learning smarts. You get all of the same software goodness that the Pixel 7 Pro gets.

Google Pixel Watch : Google's first smartwatch is finally official. The Pixel Watch is positioned as the ultimate accessory for Pixel phone users, bringing the best Google services to the Wear OS experience. Think: Gmail, Google Maps, Google Wallet, YouTube Music and more. But that's only half the smartwatch's story — fitness tracking is entirely backed by Fitbit. The circular Pixel Watch comes in three colors and one size, starting at $349 (£339 / AU$549) for the GPS-only version and $399 (£379 / AU$649) for the model with cellular support.

Google Pixel Tablet: The new Google Pixel tablet features a soft-touch design that's comfortable to hold and Android 12L, which is designed to give you a better tablet experience. This means more split-screen apps and more apps that take advantage of a larger display. And because this slate is powered by a Tensor chip, you'll be able to leverage many of the same photo and video features offered by the Pixel 7. The coolest part is the charging dock, which transforms the Pixel Tablet into a smart display with more powerful speakers.

How to watch the Pixel event

The Google October event will be livestreamed on October 6 at at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST, and 1 a.m. AEDT on October 7.

The best place to watch it will likely be on YouTube — we've embedded the holding video for the event below. But do keep track of this live blog as we'll bring you all the latest news as it happens as well as our thoughts on Google's latest devices and smart software.

(Image credit: Roland Quandt)

Let's kick things off with a fresh Google Pixel Watch leak. This one comes courtesy of serial last-minute leaker Roland Quandt, who appears to have got his hands on marketing materials for the Pixel Watch.

These new images seme to reveal how the Google Pixel Watch has comically large bezels . This goes against a previous video from Google that showed the smartwatch with what appears to be more screen space. This may be a tad disappointing for some, who may have been hoping for a near bezel-less screen to challenge the likes of the Apple Watch 8 . But we'd need to get out hands on the Pixel Watch first before we cast any conclusions on whether big bezels are a terrible mistake or simply compliment the rounded design of the watch.

(Image credit: Google)

See more

One of the biggest leaks we've had in the run up to the Google October event is a specs dump for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro . These are as previously rumored and expected, especially with the cameras comprising a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide and 10.8MP selfie snappers on both phones, with the Pixel 7 Pro also getting a 48MP telephoto camera.

What's improved though is the zoom levels these cameras can achieve. According to the specs sheet, you can now get up to 8x Super Res Zoom (using the main camera) on the Pixel 7, up from 7x on the Google Pixel 6 . Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro improves on the Pixel 6 Pro 's 4x optical zoom by moving to 5x zoom, with a maximum of 30x magnification when mixing both optical and digital zoom.

Check out a screenshot of the leaked specs below.

(Image credit: Google News on Telegram)

(Image credit: Google)

When it comes to specs, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro may seem disappointing, being just iterative upgrades over the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. But standard phones specs are not the full story here .

Rather it's the Tensor G2 chip, which could offer a big boost in smart capabilities over the first-generation Tensor chip. That could mean we get an even better Magic Eraser , as well as a mix of new smart capabilities. This will likely be the main thrust of the Google event.

(Image credit: Google)

If you're hyped by the Google Pixel 7 Pro, what with its tweaked design and smart chip, then you may want to get it pre-ordered .

Especially, as it comes with a killer per-order gift in the form of the Pixel Watch, at least according to tech tipster Roland Quandt , who also says this pre-order bonus will apply to the Pixel 7 too.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you decide that you're not into the Google October event for the Pixel 7 phones, rather you waiting for the Pixel Watch, then you may be interested in this killer Pixel 6 deal we've found .

You can currently grab the Google Pixel 6 (128GB) for $199 @ Best Buy , which is a heck of a drop from the original $599 price tag. Clearly, Best Buy is making way for the new Google phones, but that shouldn't put you off from getting the Pixel 6, which is on of our pick for the best Android phone .

(Image credit: Suckmyn00dle/Reddit)

Right, let's talk Pixel Watch. If you've wondered what it might look like outside of glamorous Google renders and lifestyle images, then take a look at some of these images from an early Google Pixel Watch unboxing video .

While the design looks pleasingly minimal, you can see the chunky display bezels, which may be off-putting for some. I (Roland Moore-Colyer) am still open to the design, which looks a bit like an Apple Watch crossed with a Galaxy Watch 5. I'd need to try one out before I got convinced to move away from Cupertino's smartwatch.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / SlashLeaks)

One of the best things about smartwatches is they allow for a mass of customization. And that's set to be true for the Google Pixel Watch, with reliable tipster OnLeaks posting a range of faces the Pixel Watch will support , as well as mix of straps.

These straps go from block color silicone and leather versions, to a form of woven strap and what looks like a more durable set of straps for outdoor use. When it comes to colors, they’re all a bit more muted than we might have expected from Google, with only the green and red fabric options providing a more playful look.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / SlashLeaks)

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / Google)

Of course, leaks are all well and good, but what we really want to know is if the Pixel Watch is the best smartwatch out there. Especially for Android users, who already have great options in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.



Luckily, we were thinking the same thing and put the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 up against the Google Pixel Watch . Read on to see whether or not we think the Pixel Watch can be one of the best Wear OS devices out there when it debuts.

(Image credit: Google)

One thing we know will be different between the Google Pixel Watch and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is the bands. Google is using a proprietary connection system for its bands that may throw wearers for a loop at first.



Thankfully, the default Active bands have leaked prior to the expected Pixel Watch so we know how they work . It should be pretty easy once you get the hang of it, but it definitely seems to be a different approach than what we've seen on other smartwatches.

(Image credit: Google)

The Made by Google event on Thursday will feature more than just the new Pixel phones and the Pixel Watch. Google has also said that new Nest products will be features — though it looks like Google announced those devices a few days early.

Specifically, the Nest smart home products announced by this week include the Google Nest Wifi Pro (pictured above), the second-generation Nest Doorbell, and a revamped Google Home app. Editor in chief Mike Prospero is particularly happy about the changes to Google Home , as they'll add the ability for smart home devices to turn on or off based on the state of another device. That should make Google's smart home platform more comparable to what Apple and Amazon provide.

As for Google's new router, here are some reasons to buy and skip the Google Nest Wifi Pro .

(Image credit: Future)

Product launches don't happen in vacuums — not even robot vacuum product launches — and Google's Pixel 7 debut certainly comes at an interesting time for the smartphone world. The launch event takes place a day before the final iPhone 14 model hits stores — a fact we expect Apple to make mention of before, during and after the Made by Google event.

That upcoming iPhone release involves the iPhone 14 Plus, in case you've forgotten. That's the 6.7-inch model that gives shoppers the chance to buy a big-screen Apple handset without paying the premium iPhone 14 Pro Max price. (The Plus costs $899; the Pro Max goes for $1,099.) As a reminder, here are our hands-on impressions of the iPhone 14 Plus , along with with a Google Pixel 7 vs. iPhone 14 comparison in advance of the Google product launch.

(Image credit: Future)

When the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro arrive Thursday, they'll be the second phones Google has released this year, after the Pixel 6a came out over the summer.

Assuming Google doesn't adjust pricing on the Pixel 7 — and rumor has it starting at the same $599 as the Pixel 6 — budget-minded shoppers are going to have a decision to make. Will the updated Tensor chip and whatever other advantages the Pixel 7 offers be enough to justify the $150 increase over the Pixel 6a's $449 price? (And if you take advantage of one of the best Pixel 6a deals currently, you can find the phone for less than $400.)

We're not going to be able to answer that question fully until we get a chance to test the Pixel 7, but our Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6a comparison can give you an idea of what to expect heading into the launch event.

One thing a lot of people are interested in finding out about is whether the Tensor processor sees any sort of performance improvement (with the understanding that machine learning and AI-powered features are the real focus of Google's silicon.) ""Improving hardware performance is table stakes," Gartner's Tuong Nguyen told us in our Tensor G2 preview . "It can and will get better."

How much better? Leaker Yogesh Brar posts some numbers .

Google Pixel 7 Pro benchmark scoresGeekbenchSingle Core - 1068Multi Core - 3149Antutu V9 - 801116These scores are more or less close to Snapdragon 888/888+Tensor G2 is still behind flagship SoCs but will take lead in ISP & AI performanceExcited for Pixel 7 series? October 5, 2022

See more

To sum up, it sounds like the Tensor G2 will be better in terms of performance, though it still won't match Android phones running on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or 8 Plus Gen 1 chipsets, let alone the Gen 2 version due out early in 2023.

(Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

There's two reasons to be excited for the Pixel 7 Pro's camera setup based on the latest rumors. The first is the tipped 5x optical zoom, which would surpass the iPhone 14 Pro Max's 3x optical zoom. The digital zoom should go further, too, as it's expected to reach 30x, compared to 15x for the top-end iPhone.

Even more intriguing is the leaked Macro Focus mode. The iPhone Pro series does a very good job capturing macro shots with their ultra wide cameras, so we are very curious to see what Google does with its computational photography magic.

(Image credit: Google)

How about some specs for the Pixel Watch? According to leaker Yogesh Brar (via a French retailer), the Pixel Watch features a 1.6-inch AMOLED display and it sits within a 41mm case. In addition, the Pixel Watch's screen is tipped to offer up to 1,000 nits of brightness, which should be plenty vibrant to read outdoors.

Other leaked features include the ability to take ECGs and a waterproof rating of 5 ATM. The processor is apparently the older Exynos 9110, which is paired with 2GB of RAM, and the battery life is rated for up to 24 hours.

(Image credit: Google)

Let's talk about Pixel 7 colors. Google has already revealed the options for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but it's good to know what they are so you can decide what you might get for yourself.

The regular Pixel 7 comes in Obsidian, Lemongrass and Snow. Meanwhile, the Pixel 7 Pro adds another camera to the rear and comes in Obsidian, Hazel and Snow. The Hazel and Lemongrass options are pictured above.

I'd say Lemongrass is the boldest hue in the bunch, but what do you like? Sound off in the comments.

(Image credit: 9to5Google )

Well this is fun. According to 9to5 Google, the Fitbit app already lets you set up the unreleased Pixel Watch. The site says that you can already pair the Google Pixel Watch with the Fitbit app on Android. So you know there's going to be serious Fitbit integration going on with this new wearable.

In an earlier leak of the Pixel Watch packaging at a Target store , the box had Fitbit's logo. This suggests the Pixel Watch will carry out its promise of Fitbit fitness tracking features. Two great Fitbit features we'd love to see on the Pixel Watch are the Daily Readiness Score and Active Zone Minutes.

(Image credit: Future/Google)

The Pixel 7 Pro will have two very fierce rivals — one as soon as it launches and the other early next year. As you'll see in our Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Max preview, Google definitely has its work cut out for it in taking on Apple.

So where can the Pixel 7 Pro win? It could surpass the new iPhone on photography, though the Pro Max is the best camera phone right now. And it can certainly win on value, as the Pixel 7 Pro is tipped to cost $899, compared to $1,099 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Then there's the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, which is expected to launch in January or February. The Galaxy S23 Plus (assuming there is one) would likely be the closest competitor. And again Google could win on camera quality and price. But we'd need to see better battery life from the Pixel 7 Pro than the Pixel 6 Pro for it to really stand out against Samsung.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It won't be the most anticipated feature on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but one thing we'll certainly be paying attention to is the fingerprint sensor — especially when we get a chance to test the new phones.

If you recall the fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro performed erratically at best , unlocking your phone some of time, failing to recognize your finger at others. The under-display sensor was also pretty slow, especially when compared to other phones.

Google managed to improve things with the Pixel 6a's sensor, but we're interested to see if that progress continues with the Pixel 7, or if Google even acknowledges that this feature fell flat last year. Or maybe, if rumors of a face unlocking feature pan out, concerns about the fingerprint reader's speed will be moot.

(Image credit: Google/YouTube)

Savvy readers of this live blog will have seen the embedded feed for the Made by Google event posted here already. We've also embedded the video stream in our guide on how to watch the Made by Google event , in case you prefer that page.

(Image credit: Google)

If we had to take a guess, we would bet that Google spends a little bit of time Thursday talking about Matter and why it, um, matters.

Matter is a smart home interoperability protocol that's supposed to make it easier to have all the devices in your home work with one another, even if they were made by different companies who favor different platforms. Matter's backed not only by Google, but by Apple and Amazon — devices from those companies are supposed to work natively in Matter.

With Google set to talk about Nest products in addition to the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch, we'd imagine that Matter going live on October 4 might merit at least a mention. Here's our guide to Matter so you're not left wondering what Google is talking about, should the topic come up.

(Image credit: Google)

Planning to make the Pixel Watch your own once Google officially releases it? Our Pixel Watch pre-order guide is live, and can give you an ideal of what deals to expect. Here's hoping that rumor of the Pixel Watch coming as a preorder gift when you opt for a Pixel 7 Pro turns out to be true.

(Image credit: Waqar Khan | Remix via Nick Bush)

We're not saying it's going to happen — in fact, let's go on the record and explicitly state that this is not going to happen — but it's no secret that Google is rumored to be working on a foldable phone. And if you're going to confirm to the world that such a device is already in the works, there's no time like a product event to do it, since everyone's already paying attention to you anyhow.

Then again, we could have said the same thing about Google's developer conference back in May where Google was already previewing hardware — that's where the Pixel 7 got its sneak peek — and talking about new features in Android that benefit big-screen devices... like, say, foldables. That would have seemed to be an even better time to preview a Pixel Fold if it were as close to launching as some people claim.

So again, we're not expecting any sort of preview to happen for a phone that's not going to debut before 2023, if at all. But in case wrong, here's what we've heard so far about the Pixel Fold that's allegedly in development.

For more glimpses at what the Pixel Watch is going to look like, Evan Blass has posted a series of what figure to be official renders showing off the watch with different color watchfaces. (Those colors seem to match the Pixel 7 color options.) The new renders are included in a Twitter thread that started last week with images showing off the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

See more

No one knows how to spoil other phone makers' launch parties like Google's. A few hours ahead of the Pixel 7 launch event, iPhone 14 Plus reviews are live — including ours.

The iPhone 14 Plus' big screen, outstanding performance and $899 price figure to make it a formidable challenger for any big-screen phone — including the Pixel 7 Pro, which is rumored to feature the same price.

(Image credit: Google)

Good morning from the U.K., Roland Moore-Colyer here to chat all things Pixel products and more while we count down the hours to the big Google showcase.

And one of the things you may have been pondering is wether the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro is best for you. Well, we've got you covered in our early Google Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro showdown. Personally, I loved the Pixel 6 Pro so would definitely have my eye on the Pixel 7 Pro.

(Image credit: Google)

Devices we're not expecting to see are any Google-made Chrome books, especially and follow-ups to the Google Pixelbook.

Simply, put Google seems to have less of a focus on laptop than before. I reckon that's a pity as a loved the design and feel of the Pixelboook, though its high specs and high price were arguably overkill for a Chromebook.

(Image credit: Google)

Want to get a headstart with the Google Pixel Watch? Well, you can set it up with the Fitbit app ahead of its release.

That's according to 9to5Google , which found the option when digging around in a recent APK teardown of the Fitbit app.

One thing to be aware of today is that there are some YouTube videos posing as the Google event livestream by using a thumbnail of Google CEO Sundar Pichai yet serving up a video with a QR code that takes you to a crypto currency scam site.

Former TechRadar editor-in-chief Matt Swider tipped me off about htis and has the full lowdown on his new site The Shortcut ; do check it out as it makes for an interesting read. As for the livestream, I've embedded the legitimate one below, so you can avoid searching YouTube and falling foul of any scams.

(Image credit: Google)

We know there's a Google Pixel Tablet being worked on, but we're not sure of Google will use today's event to show it off, as some Apple-style 'one more thing' moment.

If it does, then there could be some interesting features to show off, not least of all the idea that the tablet could serve as a form of Nest and smart home hub device , at least according to some mining of a APK file that was meant to be only for Google internal use to test its Home app. If this is indeed on the money, then the Pixel Tablet could have a key advantage over the iPad family for smart home fans, as Apple removed the ability to use iPads as HomeKit Hubs in iPadOS 16 .

(Image credit: Google)

Bit of a head-scratcher here: according to a last-minute camera spec tip, the Google Pixel 7 Pro could end up with a worse telephoto camera than its predecessor . While it'll stick with 48-megapixels, tipster Roland Quandt has claimed that a boost in zoom range has means that the Pixel 7 Pro's telephoto camera will have a smaller sensor.

As a result, it could feature a 1/2.55 inch sensor instead of the Pixel 7 Pro's 1/2-inch sensor, something that could impact color and brightness in the Pixel 7 Pro's telephoto shots. That may be a disappointment for people like me who love a good telephoto shot.

(Image credit: Google)

I'm starting to feel my hype level increase for the Google October event. While the Pixel 7 phone are iterative, some of the last-minute leaks are intriguing, and I'm excited to see what Google will do with the Tensor G2 chip .

But more than anything, I'm hoping the Pixel 7 Pro has a much improved under-display fingerprint scanner. As much as I liked the Pixel 6 Pro and everything it brought to the table , the fingerprint sensor was and still is slow and unreliable , to the extent that it's hard to go back to it even as a secondary phone.

(Image credit: Google)

While I've said specs aren't the full story behind the Pixel 7 Pro , lets take a closer look at them.

I've popped a table below that shows how the Pixel 7 Pro's rumored specs measure up against the Pixel 6 Pro. Don't expect any big changes. But I'd also suggest not brushing the Pixel 7 Pro to one side either, as I reckon it'll have a few tricks up its sleeve.

Google Pixel 7 Pro rumored specs vs Pixel 6 Pro Rumored Pixel 7 Pro specs Pixel 6 Pro specs Display 6.7 inches OLED, 120Hz 6.71-inch OLED (3120 x 1440), 120Hz Chip Tensor G2 Tensor with Titan M2 RAM 12GB 12GB Storage 128GB. 256GB 128GB. 256GB, 512GB Battery size 5,000 mAh 5,000 mAh Charging 30W fast charging 23W wired Rear cameras 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto Front camera 11MP 11MP

(Image credit: Google)

The standard Google Pixel 7 isn't set to offer a huge hardware update over the Pixel 6. But it could be slightly more compact and yet offer a larger battery at the same time.

I'd also not be surprised if there were some minor tweaks to the display, just don't expect a 120Hz refresh rate as the Pixel 7 is set to stick with 90Hz; that's broadly fine unless you've got used to the likes of the Oppo Find X5 Pro or Galaxy S22 . Check out the specs table below, based on the rumors thus far, and see how the Pixel 7 measures up against the Pixel 6.

Rumored Pixel 7 specs Pixel 6 specs Display 6.4-inch OLED, 90Hz 6.4-inch OLED (2400 x 1080), 90Hz Chip Tensor G2 Tensor with Titan M2 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB. 256GB 128GB. 256GB Battery size 4,700 mAh 4,614 mAh Charging 30W fast charging 23W wired Rear cameras 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide Front camera 11MP 11MP

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

So as the hype train gains momentum, I asked Tom's Guide content director and veteran smartphone expert Mark Spoonauer what he's most looking forward to from the Google Pixel event.

"I’m looking forward to see how Google is evolving the camera experience further with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Features like Magic Eraser are impressive, and I’d like to see what Google can do with the new Tensor G2 chip with this year’s flagship phones," Spoonauer said. "The leaked Movie Motion blur sounds like a good rival to the iPhone’s Cinematic Mode , and I’m excited to see the tipped Macro Focus mode for the Pixel 7 Pro."

(Image credit: Future)

The Google October event will be livestreamed, but there's also a physical event taking place in New York City. And our own editor and TikTok-er extraordinaire Kate Kozuch is there.

As an expert in wearables, I'm looking forward to hearing her thoughts on the Pixel Watch and if it can set a new standard for Wear OS smartwatches. And as an aside, from Kate's photo it looks like a nice bright day in NYC; sadly yours truly is on the wrong side of the Atlantic Ocean and in London.

(Image credit: Google)

So what am I, managing editor Roland Moore-Colyer, most excited about from the Google October event? Well normally it would be the Pixel phones. But in this case its the Pixel Watch.

As much as it may have chunky bezels, that minimalistic rounded body, which looks part Pixel aesthetic and part super-clean Scandinavian design, is undeniably attractive. I have the Fossil Gen 5 , which has a rounded design but is a little clunky. And my Apple Watch SE is very capable but hardly a bit of stunning wristwear. If the Pixel Watch can deliver the capabilities to back up its design then I'll be thrilled go give it a go.

(Image credit: Future)

And we're in! Our own Kate Kozuch as at the Google Pixel event right now and she says it's a pretty small venue. Probably holds less than 100 people. We're just minutes away from the introduction of the Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch so stay tuned!

Here we go! Tom's Guide Editor Kate Kozuch is on the ground in Brooklyn and gives us a first look at the venue for the Pixel event and her shiny press badge. We'll have more very soon!

#Pixel7 Pro - coming soon in 🖤 Obsidian, ❄️ Snow, and 🌿 Hazel colours.Which one do you have your eyes on? 👀 pic.twitter.com/jKa7KZ6gMm September 27, 2022

See more

Lots of people are already searching for Pixel 7 colors, and the same thing goes for Pixel 7 Pro. Here's a quick preview of what to expect from both phones.

As a reminder, the Pixel 7 comes in Obsidian, Lemongrass and Snow. And the Pixel 7 Pro comes in Obsidian, Hazel and Snow.

Google has posted a teaser video of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro's design ahead of today's launch, and it apparently has dogs drooling.

Seriously, though, I like the updated camera bar on the back of these phones, which rounds off near the edge. And I think these handsets look more attractive than the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineup. Tell us what you think in the comments.

Pixel 7 Pro: Face Unlock pic.twitter.com/Fqlle6VmyG October 5, 2022

See more

It looks like the Pixel 7 Pro is going to give you two ways to unlock your phone. Leaker SnoopyTech on Twitter has posted screenshots for the rumored Face Unlock feature. The screens walks you through how to set up Face Unlock, but we wonder how secure it will be compared to Apple's Face ID.

We are presuming that the in-screen fingerprint sensor will still be present. And we hope it's faster this time around.

(Image credit: @yabhishekhd)

Hey, hey! This looks like the rumors around the Pixel 7 preorder gifts are true, based on this tweet from @yabhishekhd . The Pixel 7 could come with a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro. And the Pixel 7 Pro could come with a free Pixel Watch. That's a pretty sweet deal and we're eager to learn how long this will last.

(Image credit: Future)

We're just a few minutes away from the event and we're here to bring you all the big Pixel event news as it's announced! Get ready for Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch and maybe a couple of surprises?

And we're off! The Pixel event has started and Google is showing all all of its devices work together. This includes the Pixel 7 phones, Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Pixel Watch.

And there's a music theme, reminding us that all the gadgets work in harmony. Get it?

(Image credit: Google)

Rick Osterloh has taken the stage at the Google event in Brooklyn, and he says today is all about giving us a deeper look at its devices and how they work together. A big theme is personal intelligence and delightful experience. One example is the ability to make blurry photos sharper. Or you could automatically reduce noise during phone calls.

(Image credit: Google)

Osterloh says that Google has been building up to a true Pixel portfolio to deliver better experiences. And it starts with Tensor G2.

There's a new on-device TPU for this chip that offers more intelligence and enables new capabilities across the Pixel devices.

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

Right now the focus on design. The Pixel 7, for example, has smooth and rounded srufaces. so it feels better in your hands. the same thing goes for the Pixel Watch.

The aluminum metal construction on the Pixel 7 is made to be more durable.

Google is also touting Material You design, which gives you a more fluid software experience and also more personalization.

(Image credit: Google via Youtube)

Dome design for the Pixel Watch is comfortable on the wrist and it doesn't get caught on shirt sleeves. Black, silver and gold stainless steel colors are available. The bands are also easy to attach. You just twist and click.

For the bands, you can take your pick of leather, metal and other materials.

Google is creating a family of colors for its watches and phones so that they better match together.

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

The Pixel Tablet has a new nano ceramic coating that’s designed to give it a soft and textured feel. This is unlike any other tablet on the market. But we're not hearing much about specs yet.

Every product Google is announcing today is made using recycled materials, as the company is emphasizing sustainability across the board.

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

Jen Fitzpatrick is now talking about Google's approach to privacy. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are the company's "most secure and private phones yet."

The new Titan M2 chip makes this possible, meeting the same guidelines used by banks and governments. And you get 5 years of security updates.

In terms of privacy, Google is touting protected computing. This includes minimizes your footprint, restricted access and protecting your data.

For wellbeing, your phone can track your sleep and even your snoring but the data stays on your device.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will even come with a free VPN later this year.

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

Google is also rolling out new privacy cards within Android 13 to give you a quick check-up on your personal security. Think of it as a quick checkup.

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

Now it's time for Pixel 7. Google is reminding everyone they had always-on display first along with Night mode and crash detection. And it's true...

You also get new features every few months with Pixel Feature Drops.

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

The Pixel 7 features a sleeker design with a 6.3-inch display. 25% higher peak brightness for the display. And up to 72 hours of battery life.

There's a dual camera system in the back and a larger front sensor for better selfies.

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

The Pixel 7 Pro has a more premium aluminum finish. You get a 6.7-inch 10-120Hz display. And there's a triple rear camera system. There's a ultra-wide front facing camera as well.

There's Face Unlock as well for both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

The G2 chip delivers machine learning performance that's up to 60% faster. And there's new "magically helpful experiences." Google says this is the best phone for calling, voice assistance and photography.

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

Assistant voice typing on Pixel 7 will automatically suggest emoji to insert. You can say all sorts of emoji and they will be inserted into your messages.

Google can also automatically transcribe voice notes as they come through and display them.

The Recorder app will soon separate speakers for you.

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

So what about calling? The Pixel 7 direct my call experience gets easier, as you'll see a list of options right away before they're even spoken.

Clear calling will make it easier to hear the person on the other end of the line. It will isolate wind and traffic sounds while enhancing the caller's voice. This is possible because of Tensor G2 and is coming in a feature drop later this year.

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

Google says it continues to lead in computational photography with the Pixel 7. This includes inclusivity, which is essentially Real Tone for better skin tone representation. True Tone gets even better with Pixel 7.

A new accessibility feature called Guided Frame. The Pixel 7 will tell you out loud how to position your phone, which will help those who are blind. You'll also hear a countdown to shoot photos.

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

Google is also trying to tackle the problem of blurry photos with the Pixel 7 and Tensor G2. There's a new ML de-noiser, so Night Sight is now twice as fast. This will reduce blur.

The Pixel 7 can also fuse images from the main and ultra-wide cameras to get sharper shots, and on top of that there's machine learning to make photos less blurry.

A new feature called Photo Unblur can take images you already have and remove noise and blur from photos. And you can remove unwanted objects from old pics with Magic Eraser.

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

So what about video? The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have a new Cinematic Blur feature. The phone can generate high depth info and pair it with high-quality footage. There's also 10-bit HDR support for brighter images and better contrast.

Google's Active Stabilization can help you get pro-level videos when in movement. Your subject should stay in focus while on the move.

There's speech enhancement, too, across video recording. You get up to 4K footage at 60 fps.

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

The Pixel 7 Pro offers a new pro-level zoom using hardware, software and machine learning. Google says it's a high quality zoom that's like having a DSLR.

The re-engineered Super Res Zoom doubles the magnification, starting at 2x. It re-mosaics the image and then de-noises the shot. The result is a 12.5 MP photo at 2x, versus 50MP for regular images. You can get this on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Super Res Zoom can take a composite from the 5x telephoto and 2x zoom. If you pinch to zoom at 10x, you should still get sharp images.

As you zoom in more to 15x, the zoom stabilization kicks in. It identifies the subject and prevents shakiness. And the machine learning will capture shaper images up to 30x.

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

The Pixel 7 Pro gives you a new Macro Focus mode, which is close enough to photograph rain drops, flower petals and more. It leverages the new wider ultra-wide camera.

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

It's time for Pixel Watch! Best of Google and Fitbit. 3D cover glass that’s tough and scratch-resistance. It’s “designed to reflect your personal style.”

You can do things like listen to music when on a run (offline), see quick notifications, use Google Wallet to pay for stuff, use your voice to all sorts of activities.

The Fitbit functionality is there to provide fitness and health insights. There's on-device machine learning to give you a continuous HR reading at once per second. And you get all-day battery life up to 24 hours.

The Pixel Watch has the most accurate heart rate tracking yet, according to Google. The company gathered thousands of hours of data from users during exercise and everyday activities.

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

The Pixel Watch gives you a Daily Readiness Score (if you have Fitbit Premium) to let you know if you should work out out or rest. There's also Active Zone Minutes to make your workouts more productive.

Fall detection is coming in 2023.

Fitbit sleep tracking is another selling point for the Pixel Watch. You can see your sleep score and how much time you spent in various stages. The goal is to better understand your sleep quality.

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

The Google Pixel Watch starts at $349 and is available for pre-order today. It goes on sale next week and will come with 6 months of Fitbit Premium.

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

Next up is the Google Pixel Tablet. It's designed to be a companion to your phone and your Google home devices. The Material You design lets you customize the interface to your liking.

Google says this is the best way to experience Android on your tablet, with more apps that support split-screen and stylus input.

The Tensor G2 chip brings some of the best Pixel 7 phone features over to the tablet, and can help with things like photos and video calls.

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

Google wants the Pixel Tablet to stand out by pairing it with a new charging speaker dock. It keeps your device charged and unlocks new experiences. (Think a smart display doubling as a tablet.)

You can say "Hey, Google" play classical music. And you can control all of your smart home devices, including your thermostat. Plus, you can see your family photos while docked.

It should be easy to dock to undock, and the soft-touch design is comfy in your hand.

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

Google is now talking about how its new Pixel products are working together. For example, you can use the Pixel Watch to find your Pixel 7 phone. Or when you log in to Wi-Fi on your phone, the Pixel Watch will automatically connect to the same network.

There's some Google Magic for photos, too. You can take a photo from the Pixel 7 using the Pixel Watch. And then you can edit the image on the Pixel tablet's larger display. Then you can enjoy those photos on any of the above devices.

Google is also playing up voice assistance. With the power of Tensor, you can say "I'm coming home with coffee" and it will play through your smart speaker at home. And every Pixel device can let you control home devices using just your voice; you can shut off the lights on your phone, and you can see a package delivered from your Nest cam on your Pixel Watch.

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

Rick Osterloh is back to wrap up. He says the Pixel family is all coming together in a suite of devices powered by Tensor and Android. The new devices are available to preorder now through the Google store.

(Image credit: Google )

If you're excited for the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, we have a guide on how to preorder the Pixel 7. And preorders start today. There you'll find pricing info and early deals from retailers and carriers. For example, Best Buy is offering up to $800 off with trade-in and a $250 gift card.

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

We've just updated our Pixel 7 Pro hub with all the details you need to know about Google's flagship phone, which starts at $899 for 128GB. We're especially excited to try the new 5x telephoto zoom and 30x Super Res digital zoom and put it up against Samsung's best.

Check out our hub for all the specs, release date, camera info, colors and more.

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

Surprised by the Pixel Tablet's appearance during Google's presentation today? It shouldn't have been a complete shock, as Google gave us a sneak peek at the Pixel Tablet back in May about the same time it was showing off the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

If you'd like to familiarize yourself with this device before its 2023 arrival, our Pixel Tablet hub has been updated with information from today's Google event.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Unlike Apple, which keeps some older models around at reduced prices when it rolls out new phones, Google drops its old devices like the proverbial hot potato. Visit the Google Store for the aftermath of today's event, and you won't find the Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro hanging around. It's either Pixel 7 preorders or getting the Pixel 6a.

The presence of the Pixel 6a probably explains why the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are goners. There's only a $150 price difference between the $449 Pixel 6a and the $599 Pixel 7. Google can't really drop the price on its older Pixel 6 without cannibalizing Pixel 6a sales.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are likely still available in retail channels and phone carriers, but unless you see a significant discount, you're better off focusing on the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro. Google certainly is at this point.

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

Having trouble telling the difference between the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro? Our Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro comparison has been updated with the info from today's Google event so you can see the differences in displays, cameras and battery size.

(Image credit: Google)

We're going to see a lot of Google Pixel 7 preorder deals in the coming days, but AT&T is out of the gate with a good one — especially since it lets you pick up the Pixel 7 for free.

You'll need to trade-in a device to take advantage of AT&T's Pixel 7 offer , but assuming it fetches the maximum value, your trade-in rebate covers the cost of a Pixel 7. If you're more interested in the Pixel 7 Pro, you can save up to $800 on that device.

AT&T requires you to sign up for a select unlimited plan. We can tell you where AT&T's offerings rank among the best unlimited data plans .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Phones editor Jordan Palmer spent the morning at Google's store in Brooklyn to go hands-on with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro . His take? These are more significant updates than they might appear on the surface.

(Image credit: Future)

One of the big questions you probably have about the Pixel 7 is "how is it different than the Pixel 6?" Our Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 6 comparison breaks down all the upgrades so you can see if it's worth the hype.

Here's the short version. The Pixel 7 has a slightly smaller display but sports a sleeker design and powerful new G2 chip that enables all sorts of cool features. These include a faster Night Sight mode, Cinematic Blur for more compelling videos and Photo Unblur for crisper photos with less noise. You also get a brighter display. All for just $599.

See our comparison for all the details.

(Image credit: Future)

You should definitely check out our Google Pixel Watch hands-on review to see if Google's first smartwatch has been worth the wait. Editor Kate Kozuch says this is the Wear OS watch she's been waiting for, and it's easy to see why.

You get a sleek and minimalist design as well as full-fledged Fitbit fitness tracking on board. This includes the most accurate heart rate monitoring in a watch yet (according to Google) and access to a Daily Readiness Score, sleep tracking analysis and more via Fitbit Premium.

As you'd expect, the Pixel Watch also works seamlessly with with Google services, and you can use Google Assistant on your wrist. We're just not fans of the chunky bezel and the band switching process.

(Image credit: Google)

In case you missed it, the Pixel 7 has one big advantage over the Pixel 6, and that's a brighter display. In fact, Google claims that the Pixel 7's panel is 25% brighter when viewed outdoors. And that's one of the few complaints we had about the Pixel 6; it could sometimes be hard to make out the display in direct sunlight.

With every phone we review we use a light meter to measure the nits of brightness on a given panel, so that's one of the numbers I'll be paying attention to most when we're able to share our results. The Pixel 7 has a claimed max brightness of 1,000 nits of HDR content and 1,400 nits of peak brightness, so it looks promising at least.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide/Google)

Budget phone shoppers have quite the conundrum now that the Pixel 7 is here, and just $599. That's closer to a midrange phone price than a flagship one. In fact, it's awfully close to the $449 Google charges for the Pixel 6a.

The extra $150 buys you a new Tensor G2 chipset, as the Pixel 6a uses the original Tensor that arrived with the Pixel 6. The Pixel 7 also has a larger screen and more powerful main camera. But don't just take this blog post's word for it — a Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 6a comparison can give you the full rundown.

One of the more engaging demos during the Made by Google feature involved the company's new Guided Frame feature. It's an accessibility feature that lets people with poor vision take selfies by using voice and haptic feedback to help them position the camera. It's ideal for people with vision issues who still want to snap a selfie.

Guided Frame is part of the Pixel 7 update. Google has split out the demo video from its Google I/O keynote, and now you can watch it to see Guided Frame in action.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Prior to today's Pixel 7 launch, phones editor Jordan Palmer had a checklist of five things the Pixel 7 needed to do to beat the Galaxy S22 . Now that we've seen the phone, let's see how Google did.

Great battery life: The Pixel 6 wasn't a long-lasting phone by any stretch of the imagination so we're hoping to see the Pixel 7 improve on that. Google's at least talking a good game, touting the power efficiency of the Tensor G2 helping the Pixel 7 achieve all-day battery life and an Extreme Battery Saver feature that can stretch things out to 72 hours. But the battery in the Pixel 7 appears to be smaller, so the jury's still out on just how much longer the new phone can last.

Brighter display: Google seems to have nailed this one. The phone maker says the Pixel 7's peak brightness is 25% greater than before. We'll need to confirm that in our labs, but that's a promising boast.

Telephoto camera: Jordan thought the base model Pixel should have a telephoto lens just like the $799 Galaxy S22 does. Sorry, Jordan, but at least Google improved the telephoto lens on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Improved Night Sight and Super Res Zoom: Google talked up improvements to both features. That's good!

Better performance: Google didn't really mention anything about how the Tensor G2 might improve performance. That's... curious. We'll find out whether it gets closer to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, soon enough, but it's very clear, that Google sees the power of Tensor lies in its Tensor Processing Unit, and not necessarily its speeds and feeds.

(Image credit: Google via YouTube)

Did you overlook the Pixel Tablet amid all the Google product news from October 6? Editor in chief Mike Prospero didn't, and he thinks there's a feature coming via Google's tablet that could mark the end of smart displays .