NME
Joey Ramone’s estate sells singer’s publishing rights for £9million
The estate of late Ramones singer Joey Ramone have sold a stake of his publishing rights for $10million (£8.9m). The sale comes as part of a new partnership between the Primary Wave Music publishing group and investment company Brookfield Asset Management. As the Wall Street Journal reports, the deal...
NME
Listen to Japanese Breakfast’s “stripped-down” cover of Brandi Carlile’s ‘The Story’
Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) has shared a cover of Brandi Carlile’s slow-burning track, ‘The Story’. Hear the song below. ‘The Story’ was originally released by Carlile in 2017, as part of her album by the same name. Zauner’s version was recorded as part of a new campaign for clothing brand, the North Face and was recorded at New York City’s Electric Lady Studios.
NME
Watch Beabadoobee deliver a grungy cover of Vanessa Carlton’s ‘A Thousand Miles’
Beabadoobee recently stopped by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, where the singer-songwriter delivered a grungy rendition of Vanessa Carlton’s 2002 hit ‘A Thousand Miles’. Beatrice Laus’ take amplifies the energy of the original piano-led ballad, with crunchy, overdriven guitars and propulsive drums coming courtesy of her bandmates. In addition to ‘A Thousand Miles’, Beabadoobee also performed a stripped-back acoustic version of ‘The Perfect Pair’, lifted from July’s ‘Beatopia’. Watch both performances below:
NME
Drake announces intimate New York theatre show
Drake has announced announced a small theatre show in New York for next month. The Canadian artist, who released his seventh album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ in June, will take to the stage at the 1,500-capacity Apollo Theater in Harlem on November 11 as part of SiriusXM’s Small Stages series.
NME
WILLOW – ‘COPINGMECHANISM’ review: boundary-pushing star finesses her sound
WILLOW’s stint as punk-rock royalty so far has been an eventful watch. After being overshadowed by naysayers crediting her rise to the top back in 2010 to nepotism, the musician has since proved her prowess by leading a generation of pop-punk superstars in reviving the genre. Her last album, 2021’s ‘lately i feel EVERYTHING’, saw her wearing her emotions on her sleeve, soundtracked by wailing ‘00s punk guitars and, on its follow-up, she delves deeper into that niche.
NME
Lily-Rose Depp loses control to The Weeknd in ‘The Idol’ trailer
HBO has released a new trailer for upcoming series The Idol – check it out above. Created by Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, Reza Fahim and Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, the drama series follows a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.
NME
Palace launch new online space for global DJ mixes on Apple Music
Palace – the influential London-based skateboard and clothing brand – have today (October 7) launched a new space for global DJ mixes. The brand’s global DJ Mix page launched exclusively on Apple Music and featured commissioned DJ mixes from the likes of Omar S, Robert Hood and Rory Milanes.
NME
See Chloe Moriondo’s behind-the-scenes photos from wacky ‘Plastic Purse’ video
Chloe Moriondo has shared some exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the video for her latest single ‘Plastic Purse’. The song appears on the indie-pop artist’s third studio album ‘SUCKERPUNCH’, which was released today (October 7). In the track’s wacky accompanying visuals, we find Moriondo in mad...
NME
Caroline Polachek shares track written for Kurt Cobain opera
Caroline Polachek has shared a new track written for Kurt Cobain-inspired opera Last Days. Oliver Leith’s Last Days opera is based on Gus Van Sant’s 2005 film of the same name, which was inspired by the missing five days between Cobain absconding from a rehab facility in Los Angeles and killing himself in an outbuilding of his Seattle home. It is currently being performed at London’s Royal Opera House until October 11.
Beyoncé Finally Shares Photos From Her Club Renaissance Party In Paris And They’re Everything!
Beyoncé took to Instagram to share photos from inside her star-studded Club Renaissance Party and they're everything!
NME
Kevin Smith’s long-awaited Prince documentary to finally “see the light” of day
Kevin Smith’s long-awaited documentary about Prince is set to finally “see the light” of day”. The director had previously revealed the access he had to Prince before the musician’s death from a fentanyl overdose in 2016. Smith had spent hours talking to Prince at his...
NME
Cillian Murphy gives update on upcoming ‘Peaky Blinders’ film
Cillian Murphy has given fans an update on the upcoming Peaky Blinders film. Speaking on Today FM, Murphy was asked by the stations hosts in an interview where things were up to with the upcoming film, which is expected to be released in 2024. Murphy said the script was now...
NME
Watch Killer Mike perform summer hit ‘Run’ on ‘Fallon’
Killer Mike performed his summer hit ‘Run‘ on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon yesterday (October 7). Check out footage of the moment below. The Run The Jewels star also sat down with host Jimmy Fallon to talk about the track and reflect on his recent cameo in Ozark.
NME
A$AP Rocky stars in cel-shaded ‘Need for Speed Unbound’ reveal trailer
EA has released the reveal trailer for the upcoming Need for Speed Unbound, showcasing a new cel-shaded style for the series. The trailer, which features A$AP Rocky, can be seen below. Unbound’s reveal showcases the game’s combination of cel-shading and photo-realistic graphics, a first for Need for Speed. While the cars themselves are rendered with all the next-gen shine you’d expect, the drivers themselves (and a number of visual effects) are cel-shaded.
NME
The Big Moon announce 2023 London gig: “Our biggest headline show ever”
The Big Moon have announced a headline show at the Roundhouse in London – find all the details below. The band, whose third album ‘Here Is Everything’ arrives next Friday (October 14), are due to play the 1,700-capacity Camden venue on May 31, 2023. It’ll be their biggest headline gig to date.
NME
Cat Burns shares new songs ‘People Pleaser’ and ‘Sleep At Night’
Cat Burns has returned with two brand new songs – listen to ‘People Pleaser’ and ‘Sleep At Night’ below. The singer and NME 100 alumni released debut EP ‘Emotionally Unavailable’ earlier this year, and followed that up with ‘Go’, a collaboration with Sam Smith.
Billboard
Executive Turntable: Sony Music Taps SVP of Strategy & Investments; L.A. Radio Legend Retires
Angela Lopes was promoted to senior vp of strategy and investments at Sony Music Entertainment as part of the company’s newly-announced combination of its corporate and digital investments, M&A and strategic planning teams. In the role, Lopes — who was previously senior vp of digital strategy & investments — will work with Sony Music’s executive leadership and global digital business teams to develop strategies and investing opportunities to support the company’s creative and financial growth. She will also focus on expanding Sony Music’s investments across development areas, including global streaming, artist services, the creator economy, social media, gaming, NFTs and the metaverse. The New York-based Thomas reports to COO Kevin Kelleher and president of global digital business Dennis Kooker.
NME
Seulgi: “Everybody has a little bit of good and evil in them”
A huge explosion erupts in a field, sending a battered old car up in flames. Thick smoke billows far above the ruined vehicle and the scorched earth around it. Standing before it all is Seulgi, her face scratched and bruised. She flinches as the blast goes off, eyes darting suspiciously as she hurriedly walks away from the scene.
NME
What I learned about Sinéad O’Connor from making a documentary of her life
Sinéad O’Connor is one of the most talked-about pop stars of the 20th century. From her hit ballad ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ – originally recorded by Prince – to a scandalous appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 1992, the outspoken Irish artist has never been afraid to make big statements. Here, the director of a new film documenting O’Connor’s life, ‘Nothing Compares’, writes exclusively for NME about what makes her so unique.
NME
Slipknot: “Nobody created us except us – we have always drawn our own map”
“Let’s play a game”, says Corey Taylor, leaning towards the camera. “Let’s see how many news stories this story turns into. How about that? I did one last week and it turned into 10 different, fucking bullshit, horseshit news stories. And it’s just gotten to the fucking point where I just wash my hands and I just give up.”
