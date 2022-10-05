ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Centre Daily

Best Football Betting Promo Codes, Bonuses & Free Bets for NCAAF Week 6

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The college football season has been amazing so far. We have seen Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State continue their domination whileLast week was undoubtedly the best college football slate of the season so far. This weekend looks to match the excitement with top-25 matchups between TCU and Kansas, LSU and Tennessee, Utah and UCLA plus much more. You can bet on all of these games and more by utilizing the best sportsbook promo codes for College Football Week 6.
FOOTBALL
Centre Daily

Report: Commanders to Activate Brian Robinson Jr. for Game vs. Titans

Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. is set to make his NFL regular season debut against the Titans on Sunday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The incredible news comes less than six weeks after he was shot in a suspected robbery attempt. Robinson, who was shot once...
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET Awards Huge $1000 Risk-Free Bet For College Fans

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Sports bettors everywhere are intrigued by what’s happening in college football this season, as there have been some incredible comebacks, shutouts and upsets. This week looks to be no different and BetMGM wants assist fans by offering the BetMGM bonus code MCBET which gives new players a risk-free bet up to $1,000.
SPORTS
Centre Daily

Pelicans-Pistons Preseason Video Highlights

Video highlights of the New Orleans Pelicans hosting the Detroit Pistons in 2022 preseason action. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Report: Draymond Green Apologized to Warriors After Fight With Jordan Poole

View the original article to see embedded media. Still expected to receive discipline after forcefully striking Jordan Poole in an altercation at practice, Draymond Green reportedly apologized to his Golden State Warriors teammates for allowing things to escalate in that way. In a recent report, Jason Dumas of KRON4 news revealed that Green was apologetic after the incident, feeling as of he let the team down by resorting to physical violence.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Centre Daily

Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/6

LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh) S Xavier Woods (hamstring) TE Stephen Sullivan (back) DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright...
CHARLOTTE, NC

