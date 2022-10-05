Dorian Thompson-Robinson's knocked another item off his revenge list Saturday by leading No. 18 UCLA past No. 11 Utah 42-32.The fifth-year senior said during the week leading up to the game that he had something to prove against the Utes, who had handily won five straight in the series by an average of 27 points.Thompson-Robinson made sure that streak ended, passing for 299 yards and four TDs while also running for a score to lead the Bruins to their first 6-0 start since 2005, The fifth-year senior also became UCLA's career leader in passing touchdowns."I definitely wanted this one. We all know...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 33 MINUTES AGO