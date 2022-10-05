Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
No. 3 Ohio State RB Henderson hurt against Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State safety Jaden Mangham was carted off the field with an injury against No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday. Mangham appeared to take the brunt of a collision when he tackled Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson late in the first quarter. Mangham, a freshman, was put on a backboard and placed on the back of a cart, where Henderson gave him an encouraging tap. As the cart approached the tunnel, Mangham flashed a thumbs up for the cheering crowd. Henderson, who is from Bingham Farms, Michigan, has been playing a larger role with Ohio STate this season since standout safety Xavier Henderson was hurt in the season-opener.
Highest-paid college football coaches 2022: Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney pulling in highest coaching salaries
Want to know just how much money the highest-paid college football coaches make? Click here to find out Nick Saban's salary and the top 10 highest-paid coaches.
Look: Best photos from USC Trojans vs. Washington State Cougars
LOS ANGELES - The USC Trojans are hosting the Washington State Cougars in a key Pac-12 football game Saturday night at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Trojans (5-0, 3-0) are hoping to keep pace atop the Pac-12 with undefeated UCLA (6-0, 3-0), who upset Utah 42-32 Saturday afternoon. All Trojans ...
Centre Daily
Draymond Green, Jordan Poole Practice Fight Video Leaked
Video of the altercation between Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Jordan Poole has been made public by TMZ Sports. While the video doesn’t make it clear what the two said to each other, it does show Green slowly walking towards Poole and getting in his face before Poole pushes Green. That leads to Green punching Poole and taking him down. Other members of the Warriors came in to separate the two after the altercation.
Thompson-Robinson leads No. 18 UCLA over No. 11 Utah 42-32
Dorian Thompson-Robinson's knocked another item off his revenge list Saturday by leading No. 18 UCLA past No. 11 Utah 42-32.The fifth-year senior said during the week leading up to the game that he had something to prove against the Utes, who had handily won five straight in the series by an average of 27 points.Thompson-Robinson made sure that streak ended, passing for 299 yards and four TDs while also running for a score to lead the Bruins to their first 6-0 start since 2005, The fifth-year senior also became UCLA's career leader in passing touchdowns."I definitely wanted this one. We all know...
Centre Daily
Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Chiefs Monday Night Matchup
SI Tickets is the best platform to purchase and reserve your Las Vegas Raiders tickets for this 2022-23 NFL season. Per its website, "SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the globe. SI Tickets puts the fan experience first - featuring transparent pricing with a $10 Flat Transaction Fee on All Purchases, unparalleled access to the biggest events and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason. Spend $30 or $3,000 and still only pay a small $10 Fee for your tickets. With the largest audience in the industry, the SI Tickets marketplace connects more buyers and sellers than any other ticketing platform around the world."
Centre Daily
Philadelphia 76ers Add Former Golden State Warriors Guard
The Philadelphia 76ers are adding another point guard to the organization. According to The Athletic’s Rich Hofmann, the Sixers intend to bring in former Golden State Warriors guard Mac McClung. Per Hofmann, McClung joins the organization on an Exhibit-10 deal. With an Exhibit-10 deal in place, McClung is expected...
Centre Daily
Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Debuts New Look At Media Day
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler arrived for Monday's team media day with a new look. Butler debuted his new longer dreads at FTX Arena. He said he is unsure if he will keep the long hair during the season. The Heat open training camp Tuesday in the Bahamas.
Centre Daily
Atlanta Hawks Beat Milwaukee Bucks 118-109
View the original article to see embedded media. Saturday's preseason game between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks was shaping up to be uneventful. Dejounte Murray (back spasms) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (rest) both sat out the game. Additionally, it was announced there would be no post-game media availability for Nate McMillan as the Hawks were going straight to the airport following the game.
Centre Daily
Mavs Rookie ‘Gym Rat’ Jaden Hardy Excites in NBA Preseason Debut
With the Dallas Mavericks missing a handful of key players in their preseason opener on Wednesday night — including team leader Luka Doncic — it opened up the opportunity for versatile big man Christian Wood to have the spotlight. Wood did well, as he finished with 16 points...
Centre Daily
Report: Draymond Green Apologized to Warriors After Fight With Jordan Poole
View the original article to see embedded media. Still expected to receive discipline after forcefully striking Jordan Poole in an altercation at practice, Draymond Green reportedly apologized to his Golden State Warriors teammates for allowing things to escalate in that way. In a recent report, Jason Dumas of KRON4 news revealed that Green was apologetic after the incident, feeling as of he let the team down by resorting to physical violence.
Centre Daily
Miami Heat’s Jamal Cain Gets Praise From Bam Adebayo
The Miami Heat won Thursday's preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets. There were many notable performances in the 109-80 victory, but arguably the biggest was by rookie forward Jamal Cain. Cain had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. He led the Heat in steals and rebounds while logging the...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: NBA’s New Bench Celebration Rule Enforced?
On Wednesday night, in the Lakers' 119-115 overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns at Las Vegas venue T-Mobile Arena, then-reserve center Thomas Bryant was assessed a technical for stepping onto the hardwood to hype up a Damian Jones dunk. A lot of fans may have been wondering why the 6'10" big man was penalized so harshly.
