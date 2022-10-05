ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Stetson Bennett signs NIL deal with Shuman Farms

By Pete Nakos
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HrUMH_0iN3Dj4m00
Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Stetson Bennett has signed yet another NIL deal, and he’s back with a new TV commercial.

The Georgia quarterback has inked an agreement with Shuman Farms. With a major focus on gameday tailgating, Bennett will be promoting the company’s sweet onions across his social media platforms and will be included in marketing materials materials at point of sales.

Brokered by Everett Sports Marketing, the deal will last through the remainder of the college football season.

“We are so impressed with Stetson’s hard work and determination that has led to his success on and off the football field,” CEO of Shuman Farms John Shuman said in a statement. “He also grew up in South Georgia, not too far from where we are in Reidsville, so we thought it was a natural fit to partner with him.”

Located in southeast Georgia, Shuman Farms is in the middle of the Vidalia onion growing country. As a Georgia native, Bennett knows the role onions play in the state’s agriculture industry.

As part of the his partnership with the farm, Bennett has filmed a tailgating-themed commercial.

“When you grow up in Georgia, there’s just something special about Saturday’s in the fall. No one knows that better than Shuman Farms,” Bennett says in the ad. “For two generations, Shuman Farms has grown the world’s sweetest onions right in the heart of southeast Georgia. Their dedication to being a family business, giving back to their community and producing they’re proud to share is the reason why I’m proud to be on their team.”

Stetson Bennett continuing to capitalize on NIL potential

The Georgia quarterback has been captializing on his NIL worth since he won the national championship back in January. Bennett added Fanatics and Georgia Power to his portfolio, and he recently signed partnerships with AARP and Synovus Bank.

He has not executed any of the action items with either company yet. Synovus is a financial services company with approximately $45 billion in assets based in Columbus, Georgia. According to his NIL agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management, the quarterback is nearing $1 million worth of NIL deals.

Through five games, the Bulldogs quarterback has thrown for 1,536 yards and five touchdowns, adding four more on the ground.

Stetson Bennett’s On3 NIL evaluation has spiked to $963,000 following since he’s led Georgia to a 5-0 start to the season. He’s seen a $259k bump over the past 14 weeks. The valuation ranks in the top 25 of the NIL 100 and No. 12 in the college football NIL rankings.

His social media following has continued to climb after he secured Georgia’s first national title since 1980. He currently has 109,000 between his Twitter and Instagram accounts, holding a per post value of $2,700.

The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets the standard market NIL value for high school and college athletes. The evaluation utilizes a proprietary algorithm that includes data points regarding an athlete’s performance, influence and exposure.

It doesn’t act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date, nor does it project an athlete’s market value for the rest of the athlete’s career. Rather, it calculates the projected value of an athlete’s NIL opportunities for up to 12 months in the future.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Georgia vs. Auburn: Major Matchups

Georgia is a big favorite over Auburn in The 127th playing of the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry. Depending on where you look, the Bulldogs are favored by 29.5 to 30.5 points. A big reason for that spread is the fact that the game is being played inside Sanford Stadium, a place where Auburn hasn’t won since 2005. But we all know that the game isn’t played on paper and the outcome is often determined by which team takes care of specific matchups.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
K97.5

Black People In Herschel Walker’s Georgia Hometown Are ‘Not Going To Vote For Him’

It’s always been my opinion that white conservatives only embrace Black conservatives because Black conservatives provide a “Black friend” effect that brings at least a smidgen of diversity to the “old white man” party that is the GOP. Now, white conservatives claim to be sticklers to meritocracy who hate the idea of intentional diversity just like that hate the idea of slavery soldiers not being deified by Confederate monuments. But let’s be clear on one thing: There’s just no way in hell anyone thinks Herschel Walker is qualified to be a U.S. senator.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#South Georgia#Nil#American Football#Everett Sports Marketing#Shuman Farms
The Spun

Look: Les Miles Pitched As Candidate For Prominent Job

Les Miles coaching star has fallen a bit since leaving the bayou. But one caller on Wednesday's "Paul Finebaum Show" believes that the Mad Hatter would be a hand-in-glove fit for the Auburn Tigers. It's no secret that the Bryan Harsin era will be coming to an end shortly. So...
AUBURN, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Hurricane Ian Puts Coach Saban’s Home In Danger

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is knee deep in his 16th season leading the Crimson Tide. Saban is in full on preparation mode for the problem that the Arkansas Razorbacks present to him and his football team this week as they are the next opponent on the Alabama schedule, however the Sabans and really every resident in Florida face a much more dangerous opponent this week. Hurricane Ian.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
AARP
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’

A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
lastwordonsports.com

2022 Week Five Heisman Rankings

After a full month of the season, the Heisman trophy race is very much a wide-open one. However, as we begin to approach the halfway point in the season there’s still so much that can happen. Again, which seems like happens each week, we have seen a player in Will Anderson who was in the top five at this point last week only to not receive a single vote this week. But, who would be his replacement? We’ll dive into that and more as we break down the contenders in our 2022 Week Five Heisman rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Kennardo G. James

This City Was Just Voted the “Best Place To Live” in America

This city was just voted the "Best City to Live" in America.Wikipedia. For 35 years, money.com has published a "best places to live" list and has helped a lot of cities get new residents as a result of that. On Thursday, September 29, 2022, they released their latest installment of the "Best Place to Live" in America and the city they selected may come as a surprise to some people. According to money.com, the city is "very different" from any city they have chosen in the past - that city is Atlanta, Georgia. Let's take a look at why money.com thinks Atlanta is the best place to live in America and why some individuals or families may want to consider moving there.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

ESPN Releases Its College Basketball Preseason Top 25

We're about a month away from the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season and the preseason polls have started trickling in. This week, ESPN's Jeff Borzello decided to release his official preseason top 25 ranking ahead of the new season starting. There are plenty of blue bloods in the top 10, though the reigning national champion didn't even crack the top five.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
75K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy