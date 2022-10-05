Stetson Bennett signs NIL deal with Shuman Farms

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Stetson Bennett has signed yet another NIL deal, and he’s back with a new TV commercial.

The Georgia quarterback has inked an agreement with Shuman Farms. With a major focus on gameday tailgating, Bennett will be promoting the company’s sweet onions across his social media platforms and will be included in marketing materials materials at point of sales.

Brokered by Everett Sports Marketing, the deal will last through the remainder of the college football season.

“We are so impressed with Stetson’s hard work and determination that has led to his success on and off the football field,” CEO of Shuman Farms John Shuman said in a statement. “He also grew up in South Georgia, not too far from where we are in Reidsville, so we thought it was a natural fit to partner with him.”

Located in southeast Georgia, Shuman Farms is in the middle of the Vidalia onion growing country. As a Georgia native, Bennett knows the role onions play in the state’s agriculture industry.

As part of the his partnership with the farm, Bennett has filmed a tailgating-themed commercial.

“When you grow up in Georgia, there’s just something special about Saturday’s in the fall. No one knows that better than Shuman Farms,” Bennett says in the ad. “For two generations, Shuman Farms has grown the world’s sweetest onions right in the heart of southeast Georgia. Their dedication to being a family business, giving back to their community and producing they’re proud to share is the reason why I’m proud to be on their team.”

Stetson Bennett continuing to capitalize on NIL potential

The Georgia quarterback has been captializing on his NIL worth since he won the national championship back in January. Bennett added Fanatics and Georgia Power to his portfolio, and he recently signed partnerships with AARP and Synovus Bank.

He has not executed any of the action items with either company yet. Synovus is a financial services company with approximately $45 billion in assets based in Columbus, Georgia. According to his NIL agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management, the quarterback is nearing $1 million worth of NIL deals.

Through five games, the Bulldogs quarterback has thrown for 1,536 yards and five touchdowns, adding four more on the ground.

Stetson Bennett’s On3 NIL evaluation has spiked to $963,000 following since he’s led Georgia to a 5-0 start to the season. He’s seen a $259k bump over the past 14 weeks. The valuation ranks in the top 25 of the NIL 100 and No. 12 in the college football NIL rankings.

His social media following has continued to climb after he secured Georgia’s first national title since 1980. He currently has 109,000 between his Twitter and Instagram accounts, holding a per post value of $2,700.

The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets the standard market NIL value for high school and college athletes. The evaluation utilizes a proprietary algorithm that includes data points regarding an athlete’s performance, influence and exposure.

It doesn’t act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date, nor does it project an athlete’s market value for the rest of the athlete’s career. Rather, it calculates the projected value of an athlete’s NIL opportunities for up to 12 months in the future.