ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

East Hartford rebrands its jobs initiative

By Collin Atwood / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iv5q9_0iN3DANT00

EAST HARTFORD — The town has introduced a rebranded initiative that focuses on assisting the community with workforce and economic development.

East Hartford Works, a program formerly known as East Hartford CONNects, is designed to assist residents with career development and educational resources, and foster community engagement.

“East Hartford Works is a tremendous asset for our community and their staff work diligently every day across sectors to strengthen systems that contribute to economic prosperity for all in East Hartford,” said East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NewsTimes

Poor CT cities could receive $76.5 million for economic development projects

A new state panel tasked with revitalizing Connecticut’s poor urban centers is recommending $76.5 million in financing for more than two dozen economic development projects in 12 communities. The initial report from the Community Investment Fund advisory board, which includes brownfield remediation along the Connecticut River in Middletown and...
WATERBURY, CT
Journal Inquirer

Directors OK $7.7M in federal stimulus funds

MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors Tuesday approved just over $7.7 million in allocations from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. Manchester received a total of just under $25 million in federal stimulus dollars from the act, with the first half coming in June 2021 and the rest in June 2022.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Council OKs ARPA funds for spillway repairs at lake

ENFIELD — The town will contribute $75,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward repairs to the Shaker Pines Lake spillway and offer the lake association help seeking grants for remaining costs for the $151,000 project to control flooding. WHAT: The Shaker Pines Lake spillway needs extensive repairs, estimated...
ENFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Government
East Hartford, CT
Government
City
East Hartford, CT
hotelnewsresource.com

Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor, Connecticut Opens

Cambria Hotels announced the opening of the Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor. The four-story, 108-room hotel is the second property in Connecticut this year, joining the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. Situated at 1000 Long Leaf Lane in South Windsor, Connecticut, the hotel is located less than 10-miles outside...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
NBC Connecticut

Changing Oil Prices Leave Local Company in a Pinch

With the price of oil changing at a rapid pace, it’s not just customers feeling the pinch – home heating oil companies are hurting, too. For one local oil company, unsteady prices have been a major cause for concern as we enter the heating season. For Lucas Santora,...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH.com

ECHN’s Manchester Memorial Hospital Receives National Recognition from Healthgrades and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service(CMS)

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Eastern Connecticut Health Network CEO Deborah Weymouth, who spoke about the recent recognitions received by Manchester Memorial Hospital in Manchester, CT. Ms. Weymouth explained what this means to the Hospital:. Manchester Memorial Hospital...
MANCHESTER, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Hartford Works
Register Citizen

Mixed-use complex with river views planned in downtown Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — The firm chosen to develop a three-parcel plot behind Main Street has laid out a preliminary concept for a multi-level housing and retail complex on three-and-a-half acres of downtown land that eventually would connect to the riverfront. The Village at Riverside would be situated on a 228,000-square-foot...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Prince Tech in Hartford Closed Today Due to Staff Shortage

A technical high school in Hartford is closed on Wednesday. The principal of A.I. Prince Technical High School said the closure is due to a staff shortage. He did not elaborate about the reason for the shortage. It's unclear if the shortage will impact school on Thursday.
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
New Haven Independent

Renters, Homebuyers Get $4M Lifeline

Tatania Sellers was pregnant, in between jobs, and looking for some way to get herself and her kids into an apartment — not into a homeless shelter. Thanks to a newly launched city aid program, she and her family were able to move into a new home on Starr Street in her ​“time of need.”
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Avian influenza found in New Haven county

HARTFORD, Conn. — An avian flu virus that is deadly to birds, but not humans, was found Tuesday in a backyard flock of poultry in New Haven county. The state Department of Agriculture sent samples to the Connecticut Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Lab for testing for Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Those results were confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford man dies in Maine rafting accident

EAST HARTFORD — Brian Breen, 57, of East Hartford died during a rafting accident in Maine last weekend, according to a Maine state government agency. A raft controlled by Magic Falls Rafting Co. was floating down the Dead River early on the afternoon of Oct. 1, according to a statement from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. The statement goes on to detail the following:
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Avelo Airlines Celebrates Milestone by Rewarding Travelers

Since they began serving Southern Connecticut last November, Avelo Airlines has seen a tremendous growth in travelers. On Thursday, the airline counted their 10,000th flight since its very first departure nationally. The flight came from Chicago and arrived in New Haven. Everyone on board the flight got a free round-trip...
NEW HAVEN, CT
hwy.co

See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital

Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
NORWICH, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
330
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy