East Hartford rebrands its jobs initiative

EAST HARTFORD — The town has introduced a rebranded initiative that focuses on assisting the community with workforce and economic development.

East Hartford Works, a program formerly known as East Hartford CONNects, is designed to assist residents with career development and educational resources, and foster community engagement.

“East Hartford Works is a tremendous asset for our community and their staff work diligently every day across sectors to strengthen systems that contribute to economic prosperity for all in East Hartford,” said East Hartford Mayor Mike Walsh.