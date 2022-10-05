Read full article on original website
Related
NFL's concussion protocol modified after Tagovailoa review
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to modify the league's concussion protocol following a joint investigation into the league's procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury against the Buffalo Bills last month. The league and players' union said...
Centre Daily
Battle of the Coaches Expected on Prime Time
The last time Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and Kansas Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had a notable encounter was back during the 2019 AFC Championship. That affair ended with the McDaniel’s New England Patriots offense knocking off Reid to advance to the Super Bowl. "You get...
Centre Daily
Cowboys BREAKING: O-Lineman Jason Peters OUT for Dallas; How Long? Rams How to Watch, Betting Odds
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys travel west to SoFi Stadium to meet the Los Angeles Rams in a game that could have NFC playoff implications. But both teams have to get there first. ... and the Cowboys need to get there healthy. That will not likely happen, we're told, for...
Centre Daily
Friday Injury Report: Defense Will be Without Three Starters
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans defense will be shorthanded Sunday against the Washington Commanders. Five members of that unit, including three starters, were ruled out Friday because of injuries. Two others are questionable. All of them are linebackers and defensive backs. Safety Amani Hooker (concussion) and inside linebacker Zach...
RELATED PEOPLE
Centre Daily
Bears No Strangers to Facing Justin Jefferson Shorthanded
It's not like the Bears haven't been here before. "Twice, actually," cornerback Kindle Vildor recalled. The Bears have had to go into big games against the Minnesota Vikings, trying to defend against wide receiver Justin Jefferson short-handed in the secondary with cornerback Jaylon Johnson out, and came out of it with mixed but not entirely terrible results.
Centre Daily
Kyle Pitts Ruled Out for Sunday’s Matchup Against the Buccaneers
The season may be young, but the Atlanta Falcons have already surprised plenty of people in 2022. Not only are they tied with the Bucs atop the NFC South, with a 2-2 record entering week 5 of the NFL season, but they'll be looking to win their third consecutive game when they travel to Raymond James Stadium to face the Buccaneers this Sunday at 1:00 pm.
Centre Daily
Where Ticket Prices Stand For Raiders-Chiefs Monday Night Matchup
SI Tickets is the best platform to purchase and reserve your Las Vegas Raiders tickets for this 2022-23 NFL season. Per its website, "SI Tickets is a fan-first ticketing marketplace, offering millions of tickets to more than 175,000 concerts, theater and sporting events across the globe. SI Tickets puts the fan experience first - featuring transparent pricing with a $10 Flat Transaction Fee on All Purchases, unparalleled access to the biggest events and a guaranteed 100% refund if an event is canceled for any reason. Spend $30 or $3,000 and still only pay a small $10 Fee for your tickets. With the largest audience in the industry, the SI Tickets marketplace connects more buyers and sellers than any other ticketing platform around the world."
Centre Daily
JUST IN: Georgia Potentially Without Starting Linebacker
Georgia entered Saturday's matchup against the unranked Auburn Tigers as a pretty banged-up football team. Saturday, the Dawgs kicked off the SEC matchup without starting defensive tackle Jalen Carter, with starting wide receiver Adonai Mitchell still expected to be limited, and a handful of other starters still battling through injuries such as running back Kenny McIntosh (bone bruise).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centre Daily
Carolina Panthers Injury Report 10/6
LB Frankie Luvu (shoulder) CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (thigh) S Xavier Woods (hamstring) TE Stephen Sullivan (back) DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (knee) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright...
Centre Daily
Miami Heat’s Jamal Cain Gets Praise From Bam Adebayo
The Miami Heat won Thursday's preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets. There were many notable performances in the 109-80 victory, but arguably the biggest was by rookie forward Jamal Cain. Cain had 15 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. He led the Heat in steals and rebounds while logging the...
Comments / 0