Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Total Recovery Service Inc. v. Owen Family Funeral Home v. General Audit Corporation v. Geraldine Slaymaker, $2,030.12. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler...
inkfreenews.com
Horses In Kosciusko, LaGrange Test Positive For EEE Virus
INDIANAPOLIS — State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to use caution with mosquitoes after a rare virus was identified in Kosciusko and LaGrange Counties. Kosciusko County Health Department forwarded an announcement from the state health department urging people to protect themselves from mosquito...
inkfreenews.com
Marylin R. Brannock
Marylin Roberta Brannock, 85, Warsaw, died at 9:55 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. She was born March 7, 1937, in Murphysboro, Ill., to Nellie M. (Jardine) Jones and Arthur R. Jones. On Oct. 20, 1973, she was married to Dennis D. Brannock; they were blessed with almost 49 years of marriage before Marylin passed away.
inkfreenews.com
Steven Dale Weaver
Steven Dale Weaver, 72, Claypool, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at his residence in Claypool, surrounded by family after many years of suffering from dementia. Steve was born June 20, 1950, in Elkhart, to the late Dale and Rosalie (Robison) Weaver. He graduated from Nappanee High School in 1968. He married on April 19, 1980, in the Etna Green Church of Christ, to Teresa (Flenar) Weaver; she survives. Steve was a loving and hardworking husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family, working hard and experiencing the great outdoors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Cemetery Acquires Used Chairs From Pavilion
WARSAW – Some of the chairs that were used for years at the Center Lake Pavilion have found a new home at the Oakwood Cemetery Chapel. Sexton Hal Heagy told the Oakwood Board of Regents Thursday the city had been planning an auction with the county. Heagy was asked if the cemetery had anything it wanted to put into the auction, which it did.
inkfreenews.com
Doris M. Jefferies
Doris M. Jefferies, 57, Culver, died at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. She was born May 20, 1965. On April 27, 1985, she married David W. Jefferies. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her children, David Jefferies Jr. (Christina Juckett), Culver, Joseph Jefferies,...
inkfreenews.com
Penny Groves — PENDING
Penny Groves, 62, died Oct. 7, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
City Approves Agreements For County Radio System
WARSAW — Warsaw’s Board of Public Works and Safety approved two memorandums of understanding for the county’s new emergency radio system during an Oct. 7 meeting. In the last year, various entities within Kosciusko County have been working to implement a new county-wide 700 MHz simulcast P-25 Phase 2 radio system, which includes three new tower sites.
IN THIS ARTICLE
inkfreenews.com
Mary Ann Bernadette Young
Mary Ann Bernadette (Homan) Young, 83, Huntington, died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at her residence in Huntington. Mary Ann was born June 25, 1939. She married John “Jack” Bernard Young on Feb. 7, 1969; he preceded her in death. Mary Ann is survived by her two sons, John...
inkfreenews.com
Phillip R. Self
Phillip R. Self, 80, Goshen, died peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 5. He was born April 14, 1942. On July 12, 1964, he married Diane K. Berkey. Diane survives along with their two sons, Randy (Brenda) Self, North Manchester and Bryan (Amy) Self, Goshen; five grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Self, Fort Myers, Fla.
inkfreenews.com
Larry E. Stahley
Larry E. Stahley, 84, Bristol, died Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Elkhart General Hospital, Elkhart. He was born Dec. 11, 1937. On June 15, 1957, he married Norma Hire; she survives. He is also survived by his four children, Tim Stahley, Middlebury, Valerie Rogers, Bristol, Teresa (Andrew III) Jackson, Goshen...
inkfreenews.com
ISP Reminds Drivers Of Fall Hazards
FORT WAYNE — Fall is definitely here, but costume parties and football rivalries are not the only things for which the public needs to prepare. In addition to Halloween, pumpkin spice, football and combines in the field, falling leaves and colder temperatures are making their appearance as well. With these changes come driving hazards more unique to autumn than other times of the year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Alcohol Board Approves 11 Permit Renewals
WARSAW — Two alcoholic beverage permit renewals with violations were addressed during the Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission’s Thursday, Oct. 6, meeting. Nick Singh, managing director for Handy Spot Liquor, 2223 E. Center St., Warsaw, was in attendance for a violation in which a minor loitered in the store. Singh told the board alcohol was not sold to the minor. An excise officer was outside the business at the time of the incident.
inkfreenews.com
Delta Theta Tau Sorority Donates To The Blazer Boutique
WARSAW — Delta Theta Tau sorority sisters would like to express their gratitude to their Warsaw community friends who help them raise funds through their annual spring geranium sales and their fall butterbraid sales. The proceeds of those sales are distributed philanthropically back into the local community. The sorority...
inkfreenews.com
Dale Stidams — PENDING
Dale Stidams, 61, Pierceton, died Oct. 7, 2022, in his residence in Pierceton. A Life Celebration is pending with Owen Family Funeral Home, North Webster.
inkfreenews.com
‘Move Kosciusko’ Challenge Begins Monday
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the first annual Move Kosciusko Challenge. This event will feature health related challenges to encourage Kosciusko County residents to be active while utilizing some of the amazing assets we have here in our community. Kosciusko County residents are...
inkfreenews.com
City Taking Action On Rising Bus Violations On Center Street
WARSAW – As the number of stop arm violations continues to increase in the county, one particular bus stop is most concerning to Warsaw Community Schools’ Director of Transportation Mark Fick. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, Fick brought his concerns and requests for a sign and camera near the...
inkfreenews.com
Three People Turned Away At GOP Fish Fry
WARSAW — Despite some tasty fried fish and colorful tabletop candidate displays, the Kosciusko County GOP Fish Fry was a little less inviting this year for some. For the first time in memory, Republicans who are supporting an independent candidate for sheriff were turned away from the GOP Fish Fry at the county fairgrounds Wednesday, Oct. 5.
inkfreenews.com
Time To Think About Ordering Tree Seedlings
GOSHEN — Fall is an excellent time to plan for a spring tree planting. I get calls from two different groups of people wishing to plant trees. One group is the conservationists, who wish to plant trees for reforestation, wildlife habitat, erosion control, or similar purposes. The other category of people wishing to buy trees are homeowners, who want to buy that special tree, or a group of trees to improve the landscaping and environment around their property.
inkfreenews.com
Betty Alice Busch
Betty Alice Busch, 92, Dewart Lake, Syracuse, died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation, Angola. She was born March 4, 1930, the daughter of Roy L. and Esther C. (Jones) Adams in Kosciusko County. On Oct. 15, 1948, she married Robert Busch; he preceded her in death March 27, 2018.
Comments / 0