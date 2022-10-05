DENVER — Russell Wilson's shoulder injury might be more serious than originally anticipated. The Broncos quarterback injured his throwing shoulder against the Raiders and was limited last week against the Colts, in which he had his worst game as a Bronco. Wilson flew to Los Angeles on Friday to treat his shoulder with an injection, The Denver Gazette confirmed on Saturday. According to the NFL Network, Wilson has a strained latissimus dorsi, which is commonly seen in baseball players and an injury "that is not usually treated with an injection." Wilson intends to play through the injury on Monday, Oct. 17 against the Chargers. In Wilson's 11 years in the NFL, he's only missed three games because of injury, with all three coming last year with a finger injury. So far this season, Wilson has struggled, passing for 1,254 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions. He's currently on pace to have his worst statistical season of his career.

