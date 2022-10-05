The NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to modify the league's concussion protocol following a joint investigation into the league's procedures after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury against the Buffalo Bills last month.The league and players' union said in a joint statement Saturday that the outcome of the Tagovailoa case “was not what was intended when the Protocol was drafted.” As a result, language addressing abnormality of balance/stability was added to the league's protocol list of symptoms that would keep a player from returning to action.In the first half of the Sept. 25 game against Buffalo,...

