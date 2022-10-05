ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama basketball announces TV details for non-conference clash with Gonzaga

By James Fletcher III
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ur86B_0iN3CgJy00
Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alabama basketball will get a chance to showcase its 2022 roster on a national stage early this season when Gonzaga travels to Birmingham, Alabama for the CM Newton Classic on Dec. 17. The non-conference clash will be shown on CBS, with tip-off scheduled for 12 pm CT, according to a post by the school.

The neutral site game located near Alabama’s campus is a return of a pseudo home-and-home series which started with the Battle in Seattle last season. The Crimson Tide got the best of Gonzaga with a 91-82 win in a hostile environment, making the 2022 showdown even more intriguing.

Both teams promise to enter the matchup as Top 25 teams given their preseason pedigree and year-over-year results. Under Mark Few Gonzaga has become a perineal Final Four contender and often finds itself as a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, Nate Oats has taken Alabama to another level since taken over with high-level recruiting and multiple NCAA Tournament appearances which have built big expectations.

The Crimson Tide brings back contributing forwards Darius Miles, Noah Gurley and Charles Bediako – in addition to guard Jahvon Quinerly who could miss the game while recovering from injury – but is headlined by a group of new players. Freshman Brandon Miller has caught many scouts’ eyes in the preseason and he is joined by guards Jaden Bradley and Rylan Griffen in the 2022 class. Alabama also adds Ohio transfer and Alabama native Mark Sears at guard, as well as getting former Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett on the court for the first time after an injury setback in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama set to host loaded group of 5-star recruits

Alabama football is set to host its most impressive list of recruits this weekend for its matchup against Texas A&M. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith provided a breakdown of some of the top recruits expected in Tuscaloosa on the latest episode of “The Process.” The full episode can be streamed below.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Sports
City
Spokane, WA
Tuscaloosa, AL
Basketball
City
Home, WA
City
Birmingham, AL
State
Ohio State
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Spokane, WA
Basketball
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Basketball
Local
Washington Basketball
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Basketball
AL.com

UA group wants ‘Dixie’ out of Alabama fight song, says perpetuates ‘harmful language and ideals’

A University of Alabama group wants to take “Dixie” out of “Yea, Alabama,” the popular school fight song. The Delete Dixie Initiative is “a coalition of students, faculty, and friends who wish to create a more inclusive campus culture,” according to the group’s website. “Our mission is to remove the word, ‘Dixie’, from the Alabama Fight Song (’Yea Alabama’) and replace it with a more appropriate term, such as ‘Bama.’”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Oats
districtadministration.com

Alabama district demands repayment for mistakenly overpaying two employees

In April, a pair of Chilton County, Alabama school employees sued Superintendent Jason Griffin for demanding tens of thousands of dollars in repayment as it was discovered that they were mistakenly overpaid. This week it was announced that the lawsuit is moving forward, a judge ruled Tuesday. Cafeteria manager Christie...
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Sports#Cbs#Ct#The Ncaa Tournament
AL.com

Alabama body shop owner convicted in Jan. 6 attack

An Alabama man was convicted Wednesday in federal court for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced. Russell Dean Alford, 62, of Hokes Bluff, went through Capitol doors broken by others and remained inside the building for 15 minutes, according to evidence presented at his trial. He later posted videos and photos taken inside the Capitol on social media.
HOKES BLUFF, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
NCAA
birminghamtimes.com

The Birmingham Mayor and The Mentees

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, center, surrounded by members of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s BMEN (Blazer Male Excellence Network) Peer Mentoring Program, which was honored by Woodfin and Birmingham City Council during Tuesday’s meeting. In 15 years of mentoring, BMEN has produced a number of successful alumni, including doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs and fashion designers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Greenetrack Entertainment Center to Celebrate Grand Re-Opening Friday

Greenetrack Entertainment Center will celebrate its grand re-opening Friday night after an Alabama Supreme Court decision forced the bingo hall to close earlier this year. Back in July, Greenetrack CEO Luther Winn said the court's ruling that Greenetrack owes the state of Alabama $76 million in taxes would signal the end of bingo operations at the gaming complex, which employs around 80 people in Eutaw, Alabama.
EUTAW, AL
Bham Now

7 Black-owned businesses to support during Black Restaurant Week, Oct. 14-23

Birmingham, it’s time to support our local Black-owned businesses during Black Restaurant Week. From October 14-23, come hungry to these seven Birmingham restaurants participating in our city’s efforts to support minority-owned businesses and their culinary influences. Black Restaurant Week kicks off on October 14. Black Restaurant Week—also known...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
71K+
Followers
75K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy