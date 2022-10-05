Read full article on original website
Suspect wanted for killing FedEx worker in Tinicum Twp. shot by police in North Philadelphia
UPDATE: A suspect who was shot and wounded by officers in North Philadelphia fatally shot a man at a FedEx distribution center near the city's airport on Friday afternoon, according to investigators.
WFMZ-TV Online
Richland PD looking for suspects in Rite Aid theft
RICHLAND TWP., Pa. -- The Richland Township Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred on October 5, 2022 at the Rite Aid located on South West End Boulevard, Bucks County. The suspects stole over $3,000 worth of over the-counter medications and fled the store in an unknown direction.
Main Line Media News
Trial begins for accused shooter in deadly robbery in Pottstown
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man had the specific intent to kill when he fired three gunshots at a man and mortally wounded him during a robbery gone awry on a Pottstown street, a prosecutor argued to a jury as the alleged shooter’s trial got under way. “This was...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE SEEK ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECTS
(New Castle, DE 19720) In May 2022, New Castle County Police were called to the 100 block of Hanover Way in Appleby Apartments for the report of a theft from a vehicle. Officers contacted the victim who reported he parked his vehicle in the parking lot the night before. The next morning, the victim reported he began to receive notifications from his banking institutions. He responded to his vehicle and noticed his wallet and firearm were missing.
Shot man driven to local ER, gunman still at large, Bethlehem police say
A shot man was dropped off at a local emergency room early Friday morning, and the culprit is still at large, Bethlehem police said. While no arrests have been made as of late Friday morning, city police said there was no danger to the public. Police said the 30-year-old victim...
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigate Shooting in Bar Parking Lot
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a New Castle bar on early Friday morning. On October 7, 2022, at approximately 1:31 a.m., troopers responded to the Paradigm Sports Bar, located at 3800 North Dupont Highway, regarding a shooting that had occurred. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 41-year-old male from Wilmington, Delaware had been shot in his right leg while he was standing in the parking lot of the bar. The victim was driven to an area hospital by an acquaintance for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
Video shows automatic weapons being used in shooting that left teen dead in Kensington
The video, captured by a Ring camera, shows the gunmen firing dozens of rounds.
Suburban Philly Drug Dealer Sentenced In Inmate's Overdose
A 31-year-old man was sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 6 to six to 20 years in state prison for three drug-dealing cases in 2021, including one committed in the Bucks County Correctional Facility that led to an inmate’s overdose. Brian Joseph O’Connell, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to three counts of...
Images released of 3 more suspects in fatal ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
Philadelphia police have released images of three more suspects being sought in the deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School.
fox29.com
Man shot in the back of the head at Philadelphia recreation center, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A young man is fighting for his life after police say he was gunned down at a Philadelphia recreation center late Wednesday night. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 4500 block of North 17th Street around 9:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Chief...
nccpdnews.com
COLD CASE SQUAD VIDEO RELEASE: KELVIN POWERS HOMICIDE (2015)
(New Castle, DE 19720) Detectives from the New Castle Division of Police Cold Case Squad are releasing surveillance footage from a 2015 homicide to help generate additional leads. On February 11, 2015, at 6:55 PM officers were dispatched to Amstel Drive – William Penn Village Apartments in reference to a...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Robbery Suspect Stabbed By Store Clerk Found Three Days Later
Delaware State Police have arrested 61-year-old Jeffrey Cagle of Newark, Delaware following a robbery investigation that began on Saturday evening according to officials. Authorities said on October 1, 2022, at approximately 9:43 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the Dash In convenience store located at 1148 Christiana Road in Newark regarding a robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that a male suspect had entered the business and presented a demand note to the clerk. The suspect then approached the clerk and began attacking her said police. The victim was able to stab the suspect before he fled from the store on foot. The clerk was treated at an area hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.
WFMZ-TV Online
Jahme Barnes arrested in North Philly
POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- Jahme Barnes, wanted for second-degree murder and related offenses, was arrested October 4th in North Philadelphia. Barnes, 17, was allegedly involved in the murder of 25-year-old Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy on August 28, 2022. Both victims were from Pottstown.
delawarevalleynews.com
More Suspects Identified In Roxborough High School Ambush
Philadelphia police are working nonstop to identify those responsible for the shooting at Roxbourough High School. They hope to have people in custody soon. Police hope that those responsible will turn themselves in. This can go one of two ways, authorities say. The first if a suspect turns themself in, they can have a nice meal, prior to waling into the Police Headquarters Building. They can come with family or clergy or even their lawyer. They will be able to hug their loved ones goodbye and their loved ones will be treated with respect. They will be arrested and probably spend a good portion of the rest of their lives in jail.
sauconsource.com
Woman Sought by Police in Attempted Shoplifting Case
A police department in upper Bucks County is asking for help identifying a woman who is wanted for questioning in connection with an attempted shoplifting incident. Richland Township Police Wednesday shared a photo of the woman, who they said is also believed to be responsible for damaging a door during a hasty exit from the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the Richland Plaza shopping center on Rt. 309.
abc27.com
Missing Lancaster County boy found safe
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — West Hempfield police in Lancaster County are looking for a 1-year-old who police say may be at special risk of harm or injury. He was described as a Hispanic boy who is 3 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt with a dinosaur on the front, Pennsylvania State Police say.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigate after man shot in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- A shooting in Bethlehem Friday morning sent at least one person to the hospital. Police said a man arrived shortly after 5 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital's Muhlenberg campus. They believe the shooting happened in the area of the 600 block of Linden Street. Police said the...
local21news.com
Four accused of infamous stealing at Famous Footwear
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are seeking the identity of four people who allegedly stole almost $400 worth of shoes from the Famous Footwear store in Tanger Outlets on Lincoln Highway East. Authorities say the two men stood as look-outs while the two...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man found guilty in South Side Bethlehem burglary spree
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The jury delivered its verdict Wednesday in the case of a man accused in a string of burglaries in South Side Bethlehem back in March 2021. 45-year-old Kevin Mamuzich was found guilty of burglary, attempted burglary, criminal mischief, theft, and possession of instrument of a crime, according to the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
