(Nebraska City) -- There's a new development in a land purchase for a major housing initiative in Nebraska City. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved an extension on completing the sale of 27 acres of land located near the old Grundman Airport. Back in August, the commissioners adopted an ordinance in order to acquire the property near CHI St. Mary's Hospital for a 40-unit workforce housing development project. Council members also allocated approximately $460,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the land purchase. But, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the commissioners opted to extend the sale's completion to November 21st because of additional land made available by the seller.

NEBRASKA CITY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO