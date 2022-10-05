Read full article on original website
Related
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
klin.com
$1.5 Million Now Available to Small Businesses for Utility Assistance
The City of Lincoln on Friday announced the availability of $1.5 million in grant assistance for small businesses impacted by the pandemic. Applications will be available October 12 at lincoln.ne.gov/ARP. Small businesses may apply for up to a year of electric and water costs which will be pre-paid to LES...
lehsoracle.com
Two Nebraska men seen driving couch down Lincoln roadway
Two Nebraska men were spotted riding a motorized couch down a side road early afternoon on Saturday, September 24, 2022. The incident, which was witnessed and recorded by local Lincoln weatherman Rusty Dawkins, was uploaded to social media, garnering thousands of views and several responses from other city residents also claiming to have seen the vehicle.
Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?
I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klin.com
Election Commissioner Announces Voter Registration Site
The Lancaster County Election Commissioner will conduct a special voter registration drive on Sunday, October 9th. Any resident of Nebraska who will be 18 on or before November 8, 2022, has moved, changed their name, or would like to change their political party affiliation, may register to vote at the Hy-Vee at 1601 N 84th Street from 10 a.m to 12 p.m.
KETV.com
City of Omaha decides not to renew Dam Grill and Bar lease
The Dam Grill and Bar announced their lease is not being renewed by the city of Omaha. The popular eatery at Miller's Landing will close out in 10 days. The group that owns the bar says land use restrictions prompted the city not to renew the lease. As a result, 20 staff members are now out of the job.
Moving Forward with Medicaid: A Listening Series touring this October
The listening tour will include a presentation from Nebraska Medicaid that will focus on new information for members, including the newly selected provider contracts and other important updates.
kmaland.com
Nebraska City council extends land purchase timeline
(Nebraska City) -- There's a new development in a land purchase for a major housing initiative in Nebraska City. Earlier this week, the Nebraska City City Council approved an extension on completing the sale of 27 acres of land located near the old Grundman Airport. Back in August, the commissioners adopted an ordinance in order to acquire the property near CHI St. Mary's Hospital for a 40-unit workforce housing development project. Council members also allocated approximately $460,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the land purchase. But, Nebraska City Mayor Bryan Bequette tells KMA News the commissioners opted to extend the sale's completion to November 21st because of additional land made available by the seller.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Nebraskan
Protest for bodily autonomy held outside of Nebraska Union
A protest organized by Unionize UNL encouraged University of Nebraska-Lincoln students to walk out of classes, labs and workplaces at 11:15 a.m. in support of and in display of bodily autonomy. The protest started in front of the Nebraska Union. The event was in collaboration with 50 other student unions...
nebraskanewsservice.net
The beetle named after Lincoln, Nebraska, is critically endangered
Most Nebraskans would be surprised to learn there is a beetle named after the city of Lincoln and that it is one of the rarest insects in the world, with less than 500 found yearly. Their habitat is equally unique, and soon, it might not exist. The Salt Creek Tiger...
klkntv.com
Condon and Morfeld clash at Lancaster County attorney forum
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lancaster County attorney candidates faced off for the first time Thursday night in a forum. It took place at the Center for the Pople in Need. Incumbent Republican Pat Condon and Democratic State Sen. Adam Morfeld discussed how they would enforce laws. They were asked...
klkntv.com
Malfunctioning scooter causes $60,000 in damage to Lincoln garage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A malfunctioned scooter caused a blaze at a detached garage near 16th and Rose Streets on Thursday. Lincoln Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said the garage was fully engulfed when crews arrived around 5:50 p.m. Everyone had evacuated the house before crews arrived,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Grass fires in Lancaster County expected to continue through harvest season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After two large grass fires needed multiple rural fire departments to get under control, officials are saying to expect even more as the harvest season begins. “Most of these fires are being started by harvesting equipment that’s out in the field right now,” said rural...
klkntv.com
Bus rides will no longer be free in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced on Monday that it will be collecting fares again after nearly 2½ years of free bus rides. Fare collection was paused in April 2020 to offer relief to community members during the pandemic. “Lincoln’s transit system connects...
klin.com
Lincoln Man Sentenced For Social Media Threats Against Election Official
A Lincoln man was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Thursday for making threatening posts on an Instagram page associated with an election official. “This sentence makes clear that those who illegally threaten election workers should be prepared to face meaningful penalties,” says Attorney General Merrick Garland. “The Justice Department will not hesitate to hold accountable those whose illegal threats of violence endanger the public servants who administer our elections.”
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Davison announces departure from Nebraska radio broadcasts
It’s on to bigger and better things for Matt Davison, who will be leaving the Nebraska broadcasting booth after 19 years to head up a new NIL collective. In addition to his Cornhusker’s radio broadcasts, Davison is also Senior Associate Athletic Director at Nebraska. He will also leave that position after 5 years to take over at the 1890 Initiative. The longtime Cornhusker announcer announced on Friday that it would be his last broadcast.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
KETV.com
Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement
BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
1011now.com
Ashland Fire Dept. raises concerns over aerial ladder truck
ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - When the call for help blares out at a fire station we want crews to respond with the safest equipment possible. But one fire chief not far from Omaha is raising concern about the age and condition of an aerial ladder. Hoping to avoid an emergency during one Ashland’s fire chief needs a funding response for the department’s 23-year-old aerial ladder truck.
klkntv.com
Scammers target Malcolm residents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Residents of Malcolm are the newest targets of a texting scam. If you receive a text about Malcolm Fire & Rescue having shirts for sale, you should report it as spam. The department said it does not have T-shirts for sale, or any other offerings,...
Comments / 0