earth.com
Antarctic glaciers flow faster during the summer time
The Antarctic Ice sheet has been routinely observed over the past three decades and is known to be decaying progressively, due to accelerated rates of ice thinning, retreat and flow. Although this phenomenon has been ascribed to warming atmospheric and oceanic factors, there has been an implicit assumption that there are no seasonal variations in the rate of ice flow. A new study now finds evidence that this assumption is erroneous and that past predictions of ice loss from the Antarctic Ice Sheet, and its contribution to sea-level rise, will be inaccurate as a consequence.
A hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico next week? Forecasters warn of 'significant threat' to US
A developing tropical system, known as Invest 98L, could spin up into a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico by next week, forecasters warned.
Waterfalls Appear in Death Valley, the Hottest and Driest Place on Earth
Flash flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Kay has caused waterfalls in the arid Death Valley. The influx of water into Death Valley, which is the hottest and driest place on the planet, comes with Hurricane Kay's downgraded tropical storm, causing torrential rain over the area on September 10, according to the U.S. National Park Service.
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
natureworldnews.com
Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week
A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
natureworldnews.com
Rising Sea Levels Will Swallow 650,000 American Homes by 2050: Scientists Warn
American homes are projected to be submerged by rising sea levels by 2050 amid climate change and global warming, scientists warned. A new analysis published last week indicated that hundreds of thousands of individual American properties, including houses, are under threat. The analysis showed that coastal properties are the ones...
Serious tropical threat could be brewing for Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico
The Atlantic basin has been crackling with activity this September, but the continental U.S. has dodged impacts so far. That could change in a dramatic way by the end of the month, AccuWeather forecasters warn. AccuWeather forecasters are looking ahead to the next tropical threat behind Hurricane Fiona, which pummeled...
Meteorologists warn of potential major tropical storm building in Caribbean
Meteorologists are warning of a potentially major storm system moving toward the Caribbean that could threaten the US, Mexico or island nations like Cuba or Jamaica by next week.The system has not yet formed a cyclone and is currently being referred to as “Invest 98L” — but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it an 80 per cent chance of forming a tropical depression by the end of the weekend.If it reaches tropical storm status or higher, it would likely be named Hermine.After a slow start, the 2022 hurricane season in the Atlantic is starting to really heat up....
maritime-executive.com
Finland Blocks Helsinki Shipyard's Russian Icebreaker Project
Helsinki Shipyard 's contract to build the largest and most powerful icebreaker ever made in Finland has collapsed because it has been denied a license to export it to the buyer, Russian metals and mining giant Norilsk Nickel (Nornickel). Helsinki Shipyard announced the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affair gave it...
Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Friday with severe gales of up to 55mph
The UK is set to experience some of the “heaviest rain and strongest winds” it has seen so far this autumn on Friday – when “severe gales” of up to 55mph could hit north-western Scotland and Northern Ireland.The Met Office said the wet and windy weather blowing in on Friday will have started on the other side of the Atlantic, but, contrary to some reports, it does not expect these conditions to be the remnants of Hurricane Fiona, which unleashed devastation in Canada after it came ashore as a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.The national weather service has warned “heavier rain...
natureworldnews.com
Rare Pupfish to be Counted After Recent Mexico Earthquake Triggers Desert Tsunami in Death Valley Cave Known as 'Devils Hole'
The latest Mexico earthquake caused a four-foot high desert tsunami in Nevada's Death Valley cave, which is also known as "Devils Hole." Experts plan to count pupfish populations after the seismic activity. Monday's 7.6-magnitude earthquake near Mexico's southwest coast was followed by five minutes of typically calm water deep inside...
navalnews.com
New Images Reveal Russia’s ‘Missing’ Submarine Belgorod In Arctic
The whereabouts of a new Russian submarine, the Belgorod, has captured headlines around the world. With a degree of hysteria, there have been reports that it has been deployed with its nuclear ‘apocalypse’ and ‘doomsday’ weapons. Even that it has ‘disappeared’ (submarines do that).
earth.com
Asteroid collision triggered a months-long mega-earthquake
Sixty-six million years ago, a massive asteroid struck the Earth, leading to the extinction of dinosaurs and many other animal and plant species. According to a new study led by Hermann Bermúdez, a doctoral student in Paleontology at the National University of Colombia, this asteroid impact also triggered an earthquake so massive that it shook our planet for weeks to months after the collision. The amount of energy released by this mega-earthquake is estimated at 1023 joules – about 50,000 times more energy than that released in the magnitude 9.1 Sumatra earthquake in 2004, one of the most devastating earthquakes in modern history.
Phys.org
Researchers find that pumping draws young groundwater to new depths, potentially with contaminants in tow
How old is your water? It may seem like a peculiar question at first, but there are real implications to how long a drop of water has spent underground. Research suggests that the water cycle is speeding up in some places as a result of human enterprise. Scientists at UC...
earth.com
Some seabirds fly into the eye of the storm to survive
Pelagic seabirds, which spend most of their lives in the ocean, are in many ways still mysterious compared to our land dwelling species. Direct observation of these birds is challenging, except for the brief window of time when they venture onto land for nesting and rearing chicks. A new study...
wfit.org
Tropical Storm Ian will rapidly intensify in the Gulf of Mexico on a path that remains uncertain
Tropical Storm Ian continued to strengthen overnight Saturday and remains on a path to enter the Gulf of Mexico as a potential major hurricane. And while the National Hurricane Center's forecast track continues to nudge Ian to the west, it warns that the long-term forecast remains largely unpredictable as it enters the Gulf of Mexico with the potential of becoming a powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph by mid-week.
PV Tech
US residential PV systems continue to grow in size, fall in price and increasingly come with batteries, says LBNL report
Residential solar systems in the US continue to grow in size at the same time as battery attachment rates increase and the median installed price of all type of PV projects drops again, albeit only slightly. Those are some of the key findings of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s (LNBL)...
earth.com
Climate change has made droughts 20 times more likely
According to the World Weather Attribution service, climate change made the record droughts experienced by the Northern Hemisphere this summer at least 20 times more likely. Without anthropogenic global warming, such an event would have been expected to occur only once every four centuries. The massive droughts that severely hit...
natureworldnews.com
Storm Alert: Former Typhoon Merbok Violently Hits Alaska with Powerful, Damaging Winds
Alaska is bracing for a powerful and historic storm this weekend as remnants of Typhoon Merbok violently struck the US state through the Bering Sea. Previous forecasts from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicates that the remnant storm will bring high winds and intense flooding due to heavy rainfall. Communities...
pgjonline.com
Nord Stream Operators: Authorities Won't Allow Us to Inspect Damaged Pipelines
(Reuters) — The operators of two Baltic Sea gas pipelines that linked Russia and Germany until they both sprang major leaks last week said they were unable to inspect the damaged sections because of restrictions imposed by Danish and Swedish authorities. Europe is investigating what caused three pipelines in...
