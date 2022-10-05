Read full article on original website
New dirt track for Super DIRT Week at Oswego is smooth and fast
After over four inches of lake effect rain soaked the Oswego Speedway last week, many fans felt that the new clay racing surface would be adversely affected. Those thoughts were quickly disproved Wednesday afternoon when race cars got on the new ⅝th-mile clay oval for their first practice runs for the upcoming 50th annual Super DIRT Week activities.
"Sheriffs' Showdown 2" scheduled for Oct. 13
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. – The Madison County Sheriffs’ Office will be taking part in the “Sheriffs’ Showdown 2” at the Watkins Glen International. On Oct. 13 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Sheriffs from 27 different counties, across New York State will be on hand to race around the track. They will be racing in timed trials all throughout the day.
'Carnival Rides and Treats' coming to Canastota this weekend
CANASTOTA, N.Y. — The Village of Canastota is inviting community members to 'Carnival Rides and Treats', which will be coming to Canastota this weekend. This family-friendly fall festival will be located at the Canastota Fire Department field on Hickory Street and will feature carnival rides, games, and food. That weekend, the Canastota Fire Department is also hosting a craft fair next to to the carnival's midway field.
CNY dodges showers the rest of the weekend
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) It was a cool start to the weekend over Central New York. How long will this cool pattern continue?. The weather looks quiet heading into Saturday night. Skies will vary between partly to mostly cloudy and with a bit of a breezy temperatures should drop much below the low to perhaps mid 40s.
Highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au Poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
La Niña pattern likely means mild winter for CNY, forecaster says
A forecaster with the National Weather Service thinks Central New York’s winter will be milder than usual this year. The La Niña weather patterns in the upper atmosphere jet stream over the Northeast is showing milder patterns here and colder waters off the Pacific West Coast. It's the third year in a row the weather pattern has occurred and is known as a Triple Dip La Niña! But, Central New York is still expected to get its fair share of cold temperatures. South of New York State, several states are under frost and freeze warnings this weekend which shows the effects of the weather pattern can vary greatly, depending on where you live.
One of the Oldest Bowling Alleys in the U.S. is in Central New York
Bowling is one of the oldest past times in human history, with evidence of primitive gameplay going as far back as ancient Egyptian times. Knocking things over with a ball is just good, clean fun. And when you add some beer, food and friends to the mix, it's easy to see why bowling has remained so popular all these years.
Annual Pumpkin Fest returns to city of Oswego
The Oswego chapter of the YMCA held its annual Pumpkin Festival on Oct. 1 and 2, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at Washington Square Park. The Pumpkin Festival, which is co-sponsored by the City of Oswego, included local vendors, live music and carnival rides. The festival is a fundraiser for YMCA programs. Craft stands and vendors were available. Fort Ontario volunteers were in colonial garb and the Girl Scouts were providing lunch and dinner refreshments. Ontario Amusements, an Oswego amusement ride company, provided several kiddie rides, including the Dizzy Dragon and the Hampton Car Ride.
Update: power restored in Clay, N Syracuse, Cicero, still out in Baldwinsville
Update as of 9:50: Power is restored in Clay, Cicero and North Syracuse after a power line was repaired, said Jared Paventi, a spokesperson for National Grid. Power is still out in the Village of Baldwinsville and is expected to be restored by midday, Paventi said. Cicero, N.Y. — Over...
Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup
Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
Steve & Kim play a newlywed inspired game
SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Kim Infanti hosted Friday’s version of Bridge Street, but we wanted to put them to the test. Erik Columbia put his gameshow host hat on and put the couple under the spotlight. How well do Steve and Kim really know each other? We all get to find out in the show’s newest game… Who’s Sleeping on the Couch?
Look Around The Stunning Former Mackenzie-Childs Estate On Cayuga Lake
In July of 1848, the Seneca Falls Convention, the first women’s rights convention ever to be held in the United States was held in Seneca Falls, New York. That convention would change the course of history for women's rights, including being the foundation of the fight for women to be given the right to vote.
$1,000 A Week For Life winning ticket sold on Lyell Avenue in Rochester
According to NYL, the prize guarantees $1,000 per week for life.
Oh my gourd: Pumpkin patches in CNY
CENTRAL N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for pumpkin to do? Tis the season of overindulging in all things fall! Here are some local pumpkin patches that just may fulfill all of your seasonal needs!. The Pumpkin Hollow. For 24 years now, The Pumpkin Hollow has been open for visitors to...
Biggest crowd of the season expected for Syracuse football vs. NC State
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Over 40,000 tickets have been sold so far for next week's matchup between #14 NC State and #22 Syracuse. That means the two ranked opponents will bring in the biggest crowd of the season so far. The only other game that's had such similar numbers was the home opener against Louisville. 37,000 tickets were sold for the game, but attendance has gone down throughout the season, even with an undefeated team.
Morning News Brief
The shooting of Officer Mazurkiewicz in July in Rochester has been tied to a drug ring that the police were trying to shut down. Investigators determined the shooter, Vickers, was brought in from Boston to help in a gang war over the distribution of marijuana in Rochester. Police were cracking down after a string of shootings and arson. Vickers allegedly murdered at least 2 other men in this gang war before shooting the police as they sat in an unmarked van on Bauman Street. As part of the long-term investigation, 18 people have been arrested. Police seized 22 guns and 139 pounds of marijuana.
MACNY celebrates Manufacturing Day by touring local manufacturing companies
SOLVAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Manufacturers Association of Central New York and Partners for Education & Business, Inc. kicked off their celebration of Manufacturing Day on October 7 with student tours at manufacturing companies throughout Central New York. Friday, students from the Syracuse Institute of Technology toured the Westrock...
