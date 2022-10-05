Read full article on original website
Alabama shipbuilder delivers a new workboat to the U.S. Army Corps of EngineersDoug StewartTheodore, AL
4 Great Seafood Restaurants in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
3 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Major supermarket chain opening new store in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersMobile, AL
Ruff Wilson Youth Organization offers Daphne children a multitude of services
(WALA) - The Ruff Wilson Youth Organization offers Daphne children a multitude of services, ranging from education to recreation to social activities. The goal is to help youngsters develop and become viable citizens. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Sonya Smith and Tracie Brown with the Ruff Wilson Youth Organization...
The benefits of therapy dogs with AltaPointe Health
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Each year, millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental health condition. That’s why every year the first week of October is celebrated as Mental Illness Awareness Week. Two furry friends from AltaPointe Health stopped by Studio10 to show how Pet Therapy is making a difference in mental healthcare right here along the Gulf Coast.
17-year-old African leopard Katrina dies, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo says
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Katrina, a 17-year-old African leopard, has died, the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo announced Thursday. According to zoo officials, the leopard had been under the care of veterinarian Dr. Adam Langston and passed away due to health issues. Katrina was gifted to the zoo during the...
Bras Across the CAUSEway
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Bras Across the Causeway is happening this weekend. 5k, Fun Run, Family, Friends, Delicious Food provided by locally made Hall’s Sausage and Famous Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream and Warm Waffles! Beverages, DJ, Local Celeb Matt McCoy!. All proceeds go directly to local patients fighting...
Beautiful weekend!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Looking great for both days this weekend. Our Saturday will be a bit warm and breezy with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temps will cool of overnight, and we’ll wake up Sunday morning in the low 50s. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and pleasant with a high around 80.
Teams get creative in 4th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - If you’re a fan of grilled cheese -- downtown was the place to be Thursday night for the 4th Annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown!. “Make sure we get them coming up guys -- soon as we got them coming -- hot on the griddle,” said Patrick Setterstrom, The Vault.
Recipe: Greer’s Pumpkin Bread
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Lucy from Greer’s joined us on Studio10 with a recipe for some Pumpkin Bread. She will be featuring pumpkin recipes throughout the month of October. Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Girls Just Wanna Have Fun
Girls Just Wanna Have Fun will be on Thursday, October 13th at 5:30PM. Ladies 21 and older can enjoy an evening of hors d’oeuvres from local area chefs and restaurants. McTinis and other fabulous libations will make for an unforgettable evening of manicures, makeovers, shopping, and more! Tickets available on rmhcmobile.org.
Caught in the Act: Thieves steal a/c unit from Rehm Animal Clinic
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Surveillance video caught a couple of thieves in the act stealing an air-conditioning unit from a local business. According to Mobile police, it happened Sunday at the Rehm Animal Clinic on U.S. 90. If you recognize either one of the men in the video, you are...
Coffee with a Cop in Bienville Square lets residents talk with officers
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds turned out Wednesday for “Coffee with a Cop Day” in Bienville Square. Multiple cities have these events, which offer resident a chance to talk directly to an officer about any concerns or questions they might have about safety. Others also take the opportunity to get to know our local officers.
Mobile Chamber hosts 25th Annual Eagle Award Ceremony
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of folks gathered in Mobile Friday morning to celebrate local minority-owned businesses. The Mobile Chamber hosting the twenty-fifth annual Eagle Awards ceremony. FOX 10 News’s Lenise Ligon served as the mistress of ceremonies for the 14th year in a row. There were four eagle...
Fetus found in auctioned funeral home storage unit in south Alabama
Many of you have been following the story of cremated remains of 13 people discovered in a storage unit that was sold at auction in Mobile and the contents brought to Baldwin County, but the cremains were not the only thing inside that storage unit and now police are involved.
Ducks Unlimited Mobile Chapter 2022 Sportsman’s Banquet
The Ducks Unlimited Mobile Chapter 2022 Sportsman’s Banquet is coming up. President, Chairman Megan Dulion, and Social - Recruitment, Melinda McGhee, joined Joe and Chelsey on Studio10. The Banquet takes place October 22, 2022 at Moes BBQ Downtown from 6-10pm. For more information, visit this website. --- Download the...
Family offering $50,000 reward for information about missing man last seen in Prichard
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A family is now offering a $50,000 reward for any information about their missing family member. Rusell Marcus Chestang has been missing since May 2021. In February 2022, Chestang’s family offered a $20,000 reward for information about the missing man’s whereabouts. With no leads turning up, the family upped the reward […]
mobilebaymag.com
New Life for Old Wood
The term “old-school joinery” is not often spoken these days, nor is it practiced. It is defined as physically joining pieces of wood together with precise notches rather than screws and bolts. The practice is best reserved for master woodworkers such as Adam Scardamalia. Actually, “woodworker” is just...
Recipe: Red Fish Blue Fish’s Short-Rib Penne
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are in the kitchen with Head Chef Chris Powers, and he is cooking up some short-rib penne. This delicious dish is one option you can find on their new fall menu. Red Fish Blue Fish was voted “Best In: Pensacola” Best Seafood Restaurant. Red Fish...
October Events with City of Mobile Parks & Recreation
There are so many fun events coming up in October in Mobile! Jonni Nottingham with the City of Mobile’s Parks & Recreation Department joins Studio 10 with details on all the activities, from Movies in the Park to MOBTtober Fest. Anyone interested in becoming a vendor or any food...
The Mobile Opera presents “The Elixir of Love”
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Mobile Opera is getting ready for it’s latest show. Season and Single tickets available online @ mobileopera.org. The Elixir of Love is a funny and romantic show that is a great way to get into opera, musical story-telling, and simply enjoy a theater experience that can open the door to a lifetime of enchantment. Nemorino, a poor village boy, is in love with Adina, the richest, most popular girl in town, but can’t work up the courage to tell her. When a rival, Sgt. Belcore, shows up in uniform and with a military directness, Nemorino desperately turns to a flimflam traveling snake-oil salesman who claims to have an infallible love potion. The elixir (actually wine) gives Nemorino a bravado that is attractive to all the village girls. Belcore’s attentions accelerate and Nemorino, hopelessly broke and frantic to buy more elixir, enlists with Belcore’s regiment for the bonus. Now he can buy more elixir but has to leave with the army! The plot goes through several more comical twists before Adina (the only clear-eyed one in the bunch) comes to the rescue and makes all things right in the end. No one dies and they all live happily ever after - what an opera!
Popular attraction Bellingrath Gardens and Home has a brand new look
THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - A place many locals and tourists know and love is getting a makeover. Bellingrath Gardens and Home officially has a new look!. There was a room full of people waiting patiently inside the Magnolia Cafe to see the reveal of their new brand, along with a new logo.
Bacon is Bill E’s business, and business is good
From the outside there’s a tendency to think: If you get the bacon right, the business will just take care of itself. Bill E. Stitt has been making killer bacon in Fairhope for years. Bacon that TasteofHome.com picked as the best bacon in Alabama. Bacon that food writer Scott Gold, “America’s Bacon Critic,” once ranked as one of the four best bacons in the nation. Bacon that chefs all over the central Gulf Coast use to add an explosive top note of flavor to already-rich dishes. Bacon that ships nationwide.
