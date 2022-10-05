‘Tragic event’: Police investigating after worker suffers fall at Boston’s JFK Library

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a worker suffered a serious fall at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fallen worker at the library at Columbia Point just after 10:30 a.m. found a person in need of immediate medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.

There was no word on the worker’s condition.

Police have roped off the area and a number of emergency vehicles are at the scene.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the library said, “We do not have any information on the tragic event this morning as the police are still conducting their investigation.”

No additional details were immediately available.

The national memorial to President John F. Kennedy sits on a 10-acre waterfront site, offering panoramic views of Boston’s skyline and Harbor Islands.

The library has 22 permanent exhibits that cover President Kennedy’s life from his boyhood to assassination in 1963.

It opened in 1979 with a dedication from President Jimmy Carter.

