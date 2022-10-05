ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

‘Tragic event’: Police investigating after worker suffers fall at Boston’s JFK Library

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yauty_0iN3BnXG00

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a worker suffered a serious fall at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Wednesday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fallen worker at the library at Columbia Point just after 10:30 a.m. found a person in need of immediate medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.

There was no word on the worker’s condition.

Police have roped off the area and a number of emergency vehicles are at the scene.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the library said, “We do not have any information on the tragic event this morning as the police are still conducting their investigation.”

No additional details were immediately available.

The national memorial to President John F. Kennedy sits on a 10-acre waterfront site, offering panoramic views of Boston’s skyline and Harbor Islands.

The library has 22 permanent exhibits that cover President Kennedy’s life from his boyhood to assassination in 1963.

It opened in 1979 with a dedication from President Jimmy Carter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman seriously injured in Boston stabbing

BOSTON — A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing in Boston early Friday morning, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Centre and LaMartine streets in Jackson Square just after midnight found a woman in need of emergency medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Coast Guard seeking public’s help in locating man who set sail from Salem towards Florida

SALEM, Mass. — The United States Coast Guard is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who recently set sail from Salem, Massachusetts towards Florida. In a tweet sent out Friday, the Coast Guard says that 22-year-old Matthew Dennis left Salem on September 22 in a 28-foot fiberglass sailboat. Dennis was last heard from on the 29th of September, when he was off the coast of Long Island, New York, according to the post.
SALEM, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
John F Kennedy
Boston 25 News WFXT

Lend a hand? Cambridge restaurant asking for public’s help after giant skeleton arm stolen

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Harvard Square bar is asking for the public to lend a hand after two culprits vandalized their giant decorative skeleton Tuesday night. The skeleton stood proudly outside Wusong Road Tiki Bar on Mt. Auburn Street. The bar wrote in a social media post that two people destroyed part of the statue, stealing the left arm of the bony structure just before midnight.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Assassination#Columbia Point#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
baystatebanner.com

Mass and Cass, a blight on Boston

There is no neighborhood in Boston that homeowners believe can be improved by the location there of homeless people or drug addicts, even those in the process of becoming healthy because of treatment. However, there are undoubtedly some Black citizens who may be tolerant of the assignment of such residents as their neighbors. The generations of racial abuse in America have made Black people more sympathetic to those who suffer because the American dream has been a nightmare for them.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
124K+
Followers
132K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy