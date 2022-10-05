Read full article on original website
At ‘Roevember’ rally, Sherrill once again highlights importance of abortion issue
Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair), like other New Jersey Democrats running for re-election this November, has cast herself as a strong defender of abortion and a bulwark against the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson. To that end, Sherrill spoke today at a “March to ROEvember” in Montclair, saying that it was critical to re-elect Democrats across the nation this November to protect abortion.
Abortion Rights Protesters Turn Out Ahead Of 'Roevember' Midterm Elections
See photos from the nationwide demonstrations.
Andy Kim raises colossal $1.1 million in Q3, still has massive $3 million warchet
After another glittering fundraising quarter, Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) still has a towering $3 million cash-on-hand for his re-election campaign in New Jersey’s 3rd district. Kim raised over $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 and a massive $6.2 million this cycle – none of it from corporate...
Booker lauds Biden’s steps to decriminalize marijuana
U.S. Senator Cory Booker has long been a proponent of decriminalizing and legalizing marijuana, saying when he was mayor of Newark in 2012 that he didn’t see why the criminal justice system was focused on punishing young people caught for possessing small amounts of weed. So when President Joe...
Why more Americans are flocking to Florida, even as hurricanes intensify
There's nothing in the world that would convince Cape Coral resident Kenneth Lowe to leave -- not even having to empty his home of flood water a week after Hurricane Ian pummeled the city. In the streets of Cape Coral, dozens of residents are now piling up their belongings in front of their homes: beds, cupboards, refrigerators that have become unusable.
Huge turnout for Cherry Hill school spending referendum mostly Democrats, largely seniors
About 30% of all voters in Cherry Hill had already cast vote-by-mail ballots for today’s special school referendum where voters are being asked to approve a $363 million bond referendum for public school improvements, a colossal turnout in the kind of election that traditionally draws a small number of voters.
Menendez endorsed by Everytown for Gun Safety
Everytown for Gun Safety, one of the Big Three national gun control advocacy groups, has endorsed Democrat Rob Menendez for Congress in New Jersey’s 8th district. “Throughout his campaign, Rob has shown that he understands the urgency of addressing our national crisis of gun violence,” said Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, the grassroots arm of Everytown for Gun Safety. “Rob has engaged our members throughout the district and has demonstrated the leadership that we need to save lives and end the senseless violence that is happening throughout the country.”
With Doherty departing, jockeying for his Senate Judiciary seat will soon begin
State Sen. Michael Doherty (R-Oxford) will likely be leaving the State Senate early next year to become Warren County Surrogate, depriving the chamber of its most stalwart conservative – and leaving a spot on the Senate Judiciary Committee, among the most consequential committees in the legislature, open for the taking.
