ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cliffside Park, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Globe

At ‘Roevember’ rally, Sherrill once again highlights importance of abortion issue

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-Montclair), like other New Jersey Democrats running for re-election this November, has cast herself as a strong defender of abortion and a bulwark against the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson. To that end, Sherrill spoke today at a “March to ROEvember” in Montclair, saying that it was critical to re-elect Democrats across the nation this November to protect abortion.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Booker lauds Biden’s steps to decriminalize marijuana

U.S. Senator Cory Booker has long been a proponent of decriminalizing and legalizing marijuana, saying when he was mayor of Newark in 2012 that he didn’t see why the criminal justice system was focused on punishing young people caught for possessing small amounts of weed. So when President Joe...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
North Carolina State
City
Verona, NJ
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
City
Verona, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Cliffside Park, NJ
AFP

Why more Americans are flocking to Florida, even as hurricanes intensify

There's nothing in the world that would convince Cape Coral resident Kenneth Lowe to leave -- not even having to empty his home of flood water a week after Hurricane Ian pummeled the city. In the streets of Cape Coral, dozens of residents are now piling up their belongings in front of their homes: beds, cupboards, refrigerators that have become unusable.
FLORIDA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Menendez endorsed by Everytown for Gun Safety

Everytown for Gun Safety, one of the Big Three national gun control advocacy groups, has endorsed Democrat Rob Menendez for Congress in New Jersey’s 8th district. “Throughout his campaign, Rob has shown that he understands the urgency of addressing our national crisis of gun violence,” said Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, the grassroots arm of Everytown for Gun Safety. “Rob has engaged our members throughout the district and has demonstrated the leadership that we need to save lives and end the senseless violence that is happening throughout the country.”
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy