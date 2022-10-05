Read full article on original website
wcyb.com
Johnson City Police respond to life-threatening, two-vehicle crash
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — According to authorities, the Johnson City Police department responded to a two-vehicle crash where both drivers sustained life-threatening injuries, Friday. Police say, the crash happened on East Main Street at Fleming Road, Friday afternoon. Officers discovered that a Saturn Vue heading west on East...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Johnson City head-on crash
UPDATE 10/8/2022 2:09 P.M.: The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado has died from injuries at JCMC, according to the Johnson City Police Department. The investigation is still ongoing. ———————————————————————————————————- JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say two people suffered serious injuries in a crash Friday afternoon in Johnson City. It happened around 3:38 p.m. on […]
Man dead as three overdose at Johnson City home
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Three people overdosed at a Johnson City home and one of them, a 49-year-old man, died early Friday according to a police report. An officer from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to a call at 2:44 a.m. from a home on Franklin Street, which is near the Tree […]
WSLS
Wythe County woman accused of pointing pistol at deputy receives prison sentence
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A Wythe County woman who was accused of pointing a pistol at a deputy back in January of 2022 has learned her fate. On Jan. 28, 2022, 51-year-old Melissa Gail Huffman, of Speedwell, Virginia, reportedly hit an off-duty sheriff deputy’s car and kept on going, according to Mike Jones, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Wythe County.
supertalk929.com
Police find drug sale ledger in Johnson City woman’s vehicle
A Johnson City woman was arrested on Wednesday for the manufacture and distribution of a controlled substance after she was reportedly found unconscious in a car. According to a report from Johnson City Police, deputies responded to the Roadrunner Market on Twin Oaks Drive at around noon. Officers found the...
Herald and Tribune
Speeding fines to go up after town approves ordinance
Court costs are increasing in Jonesborough to deter speeding violations through- out the town. At the Oct. 28 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, the board voted on amending the Town’s court costs – an ordinance Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff said had not been updated in nearly 20 years.
wcyb.com
Firefighters rescue 2 cats in Surgoinsville house fire, no injuries reported
SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Fire crews were able to save two cats in a house fire in Surgoinsville on Thursday. The Stanley Valley Fire Department responded to the fire on Cold Springs Road at around 9:27 p.m. Other crews also responded to the scene. The blaze started in a bedroom, and crews were able to contain and put out the fire.
DOJ: Bristol man sentenced to 22 years in prison on meth charges
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee man has been sentenced to decades in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to the release from the Department of Justice, on October 5, Michael Shane Moore, 40, of Bristol, Tennessee was sentenced to 264 months, or 22 years, in prison […]
wcyb.com
Virginia rail plan includes no funding to extend service to Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — A $5.8 billion dollar Virginia rail plan extending service to the New River Valley. But there is no funding beyond that point. The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation acknowledges significant interest in bringing rail service to Bristol. "We couldn't do everything all at...
Traffic back to normal after crash on I-26
UPDATE: Traffic both eastbound and westbound has returned to normal, according to TDOT. GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash reported on Interstate 26 near Gray is causing traffic delays both eastbound and westbound. According to TDOT, a multivehicle crash was reported around 4 p.m. on I-26 east at mile marker 12.6. TDOT reports one eastbound […]
Johnson City man allegedly busted with meth, other drugs
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities charged a man with multiple felony charges Monday night after reportedly finding over 30 grams of meth and other illegal substances in his possession. A report from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) states that officers pulled over Kevin Mitchell, of Johnson City, for a traffic violation. Police discovered […]
wcyb.com
Bristol, Tennessee man found to be a career offender
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Bristol Tennessee man found to be a career offender, was sentenced to 264 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute Methamphetamine, according to police. Michael Shane Moore, 40, was sentenced on Wednesday by the Honorable Clifton L. Corker, in the United States...
NBC12
Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run
FREEMAN, Va. (WWBT) - A woman caught breaking into a Brunswick County man’s home is now on the run with multiple warrants for her arrest in Virginia and Tennessee. On Oct. 3, at approximately 12:41 p.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said that he caught a woman breaking into his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road in Freeman, Virginia.
Hawkins Co. man charged with attempted second-degree murder
A Hawkins County man is facing attempted murder charges after an argument turned into a shooting last week, police report.
wcyb.com
More than $400K in grants coming to Smyth County for restoration and redevelopment
SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — More than $400,000 in grants are coming to Smyth County for restoration and redevelopment, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday. The site remediation grants are from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund (VBAF). A grant of $300,000 was awarded to the town of Saltville, and a $122,718 grant was awarded to Smyth County.
Remodeled Walmart opens in Bristol, Tennessee
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A newly remodeled Walmart has opened for business in Bristol, Tennessee. According to a release from Walmart, the remodeled location has various store improvements and upgrades that include: a new layout, remodeled bathrooms, a vision center, additional self-checkout lanes and more. “The store improvements bring a more welcoming environment for customers […]
Kingsport Times-News
Christmas gets bigger in Kingsport
Christmas has gotten bigger this year in Kingsport. The Downtown Kingsport Association announced on Thursday the expansion of a new holiday event, Christmas in Kingsport.
Vigil held for West Ridge student who died in fire
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A vigil was held Tuesday night for West Ridge High School student Gracie McBryant, who died in a fire on Saturday. The vigil took place during a West Ridge band fundraiser, which was scheduled before the fatal fire. McBryant was a freshman who played clarinet in the band. Tuesday night’s event […]
wjhl.com
Driving adventures on the “Back of the Dragon” in Tazewell County, Virginia
Larry Davidson, Founder of the “Back of the Dragon”, talks about this amazing 32-mile ride between Tazewell and Marion, Va. that features 438 curves!. For more information call 276-979-4288 or go to backofthedragon.com.
wcyb.com
Hurley High School expected to be closed 6-12 months following fire
HURLEY, Va. (WCYB) — Hurley High School will be closed for the next 6 to 12 months following this week's fire, according to Buchanan County Schools Superintendent Melanie Hibbitts. The school sustained significant smoke, water, and structural damage from the fire. The school system is working with Paul Davis...
