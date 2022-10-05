SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Fire crews were able to save two cats in a house fire in Surgoinsville on Thursday. The Stanley Valley Fire Department responded to the fire on Cold Springs Road at around 9:27 p.m. Other crews also responded to the scene. The blaze started in a bedroom, and crews were able to contain and put out the fire.

SURGOINSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO