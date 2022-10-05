ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, ME

wabi.tv

323 newly recorded COVID cases, 10 additional deaths

Maine (WABI) - There are 323 new cases of coronavirus, according to the latest data released by the Maine CDC. There are also 10 additional COVID related deaths. Five residents come from Cumberland County. The othe five are residents each from Kennebec, Aroostook, Oxford, Somerset and Knox counties. All 10...
MAINE STATE
DVM 360

PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic to open second Maine location

This new location will continue to bridge the gap between emergency hospitals and family veterinarians. PetMedic announced it will open its doors to its new PetMedic Urgent Care Vet Clinic at 200 Lower Main Street in Freeport, Maine in 2023. This will be the fourth PetMedic location and the second located in Maine.
FREEPORT, ME
mainebiz.biz

Scarborough family donates $500K toward Maine Med expansion

Scarborough's Michaud family has donated $500,000 to Maine Medical Center's ongoing capital campaign for its $543 million expansion and modernization project. In honor of the gift, the entrance to the new Malone Family Tower, now under construction on Congress Street, will become the Michaud Family Plaza. The family has deep...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

LePage and Mills trade barbs over Maine economy in Portland

The two leading candidates for governor sparred Thursday about the economy and offered differing visions for how to address a potential national recession. Former Gov. Paul LePage, a Republican running for a third non-consecutive term, wasted no time declaring that Maine is in a recession and blaming current Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat.
MAINE STATE
lcnme.com

Candidates Discuss Housing, Inflation Concerns During First LCN Forum

This slideshow requires JavaScript. The conversation was cordial and the political differences were obvious during the first of four candidate forums hosted by The Lincoln County News on Thursday, Sept. 29. Friends, family, and supporters of seven candidates for state office packed the meeting room in the Wiscasset municipal building...
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Janet Mills and Paul LePage face off in second gubernatorial debate

PORTLAND, Maine -- Oct. 6, 2022 — Maine Democratic Governor Janet Mills and Republican challenger Paul LePage, her predecessor in office, conducted their second debate Thursday morning before the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce. With the hour on stage focused on economic issues, the candidates showcased their differences on...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine man, vehicles shot in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police are investigating after a man was shot early Friday morning. Officers heard several shots at about 1 a.m. in the area of College and Bartlett streets. Several people called 911 at the same time reporting hearing shots. When officers went to Bartlett Street, they...
LEWISTON, ME
WMTW

Maine man pleads guilty to role in massive marijuana bust

An Auburn man pleaded guilty in Federal Court in Portland on Friday to his role in a major drug bust in 2018. According to court records, on Feb. 27, 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the Auburn home of Brian Bilodeau, 38. During the search, agents seized about 180 pounds of marijuana, four firearms, a money-counting machine, a 2016 Lamborghini Huracan, and a 2014 Nissan GT-R.
AUBURN, ME
WMTW

Many 'snowbirds' not eligible for FEMA disaster aid

NAPLES, Maine — Thursday was supposed to be the day Sue Poulin started her annual drive from Naples to her winter home in Fort Myers, Florida. However, her home, like so many others, was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian. Photos sent to 74-year-old show the waterline from flooding in her home reached several feet high, leaving behind sludge, damage and mold.
NAPLES, ME
lcnme.com

Town of Waldoboro

The Town of Waldoboro, Maine Planning Board members will hold a regularly scheduled meeting on October 13, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. to address non-site review materials that were tabled in previous meetings. The Planning Board will also hold a public hearing for amending the Remote Participation Policy. The meeting will be held in person with an option to attend remotely via Zoom.
WALDOBORO, ME
B98.5

The Smallest Maine State Park Is So Hidden It’s Almost Secret

One of the things that has, for decades, attracted visitors to the State of Maine are our amazing parks. In addition to the state's national park, Acadia National Park, Maine is home to about three dozen state parks. These three dozen parks all vary greatly in size, attractions they offer,...
MAINE STATE

