Waltclaire Flynn recaps 'crazy' unofficial visit to Clemson

Well they say timing is everything and for Wofford football coach Josh Conklin the time to leave was right now. Conklin, 43, resigned from the program effective immediately according to the school’s athletic website. He took over the Wofford program in 2018. Conklin’s teams won the Southern Conference in 2018 and 2019 with the Terriers making the FCS playoffs in both seasons.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO