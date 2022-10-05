Read full article on original website
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County History Center held its second annual Talking Tombstones cemetery walk on a crisp but mainly sunny Saturday morning and afternoon at Sugar Grove Cemetery. The Center’s largest annual fundraiser featured a variety of local residents in historical costumes portraying former Clinton Countians and recounting...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Talking Tombstones —A live Historic Sugar Grove Cemetery Tour presented by the Clinton County History Center is Saturday, Oct. 8 (rain date Oct. 15). Stroll and “meet” some of the county’s prominent past citizens.Clinton County History Center’s Talking Tombstones — the second annual cemetery walk. Limited number of day-of-event tickets available onsite at the cemetery Saturday: Active History Center members cost $15, non-members will cost $25 at the cemetery gates. To learn more visit the History Center’s Facebook page or www.clintoncountyhistory.org.
Locals express safety/security concerns at city council
WILMINGTON — Locals expressed their concerns over vagrancy issues in the city during Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. Jane Johns spoke at length about worrying behavior and issues she said she witnessed and investigated involving individuals in town, specifially in the downtown area. “I am about beautifying Wilmington...
Honor system is satisfactory for 2 small business owners in Wilmington
WILMINGTON — For the owners of two small business operations in Wilmington, the honor payment system has worked out. A farm produce wagon along Rombach Avenue and Adventure Cove Miniature Golf just off the SR 73 Wilmington Bypass have in recent years made use of an honor system, asking their customers to pay for the harvested vegetables and fruits or the outdoor recreation even though the businesses are not looked after by staff.
Key dates upcoming for general election
The next general election is just weeks away. Here are some key dates from the Clinton County Board of Elections:. • Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Voter registration deadline for Nov. 8 general election. Board of Elections open until 9 p.m. to receive registrations. • Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Early...
Clinton County marriage licenses issued in September
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in September:. • Timothy Wayne Ritchey, 22, who works in construction, of Hillsboro, and Kaylashae...
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Electronics recycling event hauls in over 8,500 screen inches
A cool fall Saturday served as the backdrop for a full morning of ferrying electronics from cars to recycling containers. Volunteers from Wilmington FFA, Clinton County Community Action Program and the Clinton County Foundation hauled in 191 televisions, monitors and a massive amount of other electronics for recycling on October 1.
Veterans aid future nurses
Clinton County Voiture 992, 40 & 8, on Monday awarded a $2,000 scholarship to Maeleea Hundley of Wilmington, a student at Southern State. This is the second Jeanette Payne Memorial Nurses Training Scholarship in as many months that was presented by this group of dedicated veterans. From left are Jim Cook, Mike Boyle, Jack Rose, Charlie Lakatos, recipient Mealeea Hundley, program director Bob Rich, Chef de Gare Charlie Shoemaker, Paul Butler, Kelly Hopkins, and Leslie Rose. Not shown is Chad Taylor.
Ahresty supports homeless shelter
Ahresty Wilmington Corporation continual support to the homeless Shelter. Ahresty Wilmington corporation made a $500 donation to support the operation of the Clinton County Homeless Shelter. Ahresty has been a supporter of the shelter for many years through donations of food, canned food and other needed supplies. The CCHS provides...
Crowds pack Wilder City Council meeting: ‘Please defer the vote’
A crowd of local residents attended the Wilder City Council meeting on Monday, where the Council discussed and voted on three resolutions relating to economic development. The city building’s small chambers struggled to contain the attendees. Most chairs were occupied, and several people had no choice but to stand at the back of the room, even after council members and Police Chief Chad Martin brought in additional folding chairs to accommodate everyone.
Woman sentenced for abandoning animals
A 20-year-old Sabina woman is prohibited from owning any animals for five years after she admitted Tuesday to abandoning guinea pigs and cats. Taylor Stevens pleaded guilty in Washington Court House Municipal Court to one charge of abandoning animals and two charges of prohibitions concerning companion animals. After seven weeks of searching for Stevens, humane agents were able to locate her in Sabina where they served her with 21 charges relating to the incident, according to the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS).
Another ‘caught’ green-handed
Diana Mobley Diana recycles right. She rinses all her cans and bottles, collects them in a bag, then dumps out her bag into the recycling containers!. For her efforts in practicing the 3-Rs, Diana received a recycled-content prize pack. Thank you, Diana Mobley, for not being a drag and dumping...
Homecoming Elegy: What the People of Middletown Really Think of J.D. Vance
CityBeat went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • A 55-year-old Georgetown male was charged with alleged aggravated menacing on...
'We’re done playing games' | Ohio AG warns Doug Evans to clean up illegal waste
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans has 60 days to start cleaning up illegal waste as part of his $550,000 settlement with the state of Ohio.
Pike County Trial: BCI agents tell jury about evidence from Wagner trailers
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - Evidence that state investigators found during a May 2017 search of another property linked to the Wagner family will be presented when George Wagner IV’s murder trial resumes at 9 a.m. Friday. Agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation testified Thursday about hundreds of...
Pike County murder trial: Evidence collected on Wagner property presented
More evidence collected against the Wagner family is expected to be presented to the jury Thursday as the trial of George Wagner IV continues.
Looking like new: Celebrate the 150-year-old Champion Bridge Co. next Friday
WILMINGTON — Come celebrate the 150th Anniversary of Champion Bridge Company and help them honor the many men and women, past and present, that have served the company and community. A ribbon-cutting ceremony in conjunction with the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce begins at noon on Friday, Oct. 14...
Analysis: With Issue 2, Ohio Republicans seem to go to war with peace-loving Yellow Springs
Such an eclectic, laid-back and peace-loving place the village of Yellow Springs, Ohio, is. Anyone who has ever been there would tell you so. Peace and love. Say no to war. The eternal mantra in Yellow Springs, Ohio. It is such an unlikely place for a political war, waged by...
