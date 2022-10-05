Large audience watches NC State football vs. Clemson

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 01: Devin Leary #13 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack throws a pass against the Clemson Tigers in the second quarter at Memorial Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

The NC State football game at Clemson, as anticipated, drew a big audience. The primetime, top-10 showdown was seen on ABC and did not have competition from the other cable channels FOX and CBS.

Overall, an estimated 4.98 millions viewers tuned in for the game, counting the audience that watched the alternate telecast on ESPN2 hosted by Pat McAfee. That was the second biggest draw overall on the weekend, trailing the Alabama–Arkansas matchup at 3:30 on CBS that had 5.83 million tuned in.

That is the third consecutive week that the SEC afternoon game on CBS topped the weekend ratings.

Coming in third and the only other telecast to have over 3 million watching was Michigan at Iowa at noon on FOX. Around 4.2 million watched the Wolverines prevail.

While the NC State-Clemson game had less than half the viewership of the Week 1 primetime game on ABC between Notre Dame and Ohio State (10.53 million), the total for this past Saturday topped any other game in that timeslot for the network.

Week 3’s Wisconsin-Ohio State game had 4.59 million, while both of Michigan State-Wisconsin (2.79 million) and Southern Cal–Stanford (2.96 million) fell well shy of what NC State and Clemson drew this past weekend.

This Saturday, Clemson at Boston College drew the primetime game on ESPN.

ESPN College GameDay was also broadcast on location at Clemson with the NC State football helmet prominently featured on set. Absent Lee Corso, who was a late scratch from the broadcast for medical reasons, the show averaged 1.845 million viewers, with 2.4 million watching the final hour. McAfee picked NC State to win at the end of the show.

While that was the least watched GameDay of the year, the audience was not far off the from range of 1.935 to 2.22 million that have watched the prior four Saturdays. The final hour was in line with the 2.6-2.8 million of the last three shows.

Prior NC State Football Games Ratings

Updating the earlier NC State football games that were on national television and where they stack up this season, an exciting, highly anticipated showdown at noon on ESPN this past weekend knocked the Pack’s season opener down a spot.

Kentucky–Ole Miss drew 2.79 million, making that the second largest of five games on ESPN at noon this season. Georgia–South Carolina leads the way with 3.0 million. Missouri–Auburn (2.07 million) and NC State-East Carolina (2.03 million) drew similar-sized audiences. Only Arkansas-South Carolina (1.52 million) failed to reach 2 million in that timeslot.

This Saturday, No. 8

at No. 25 LSU is the noon game on that network

NC State-Texas Tech at 7 p.m. on ESPN2 on Sept. 17 had 747,000 viewers, shy of the 1.02 million Arizona State and Oklahoma State had a week before but ahead of the 555,000 that Kentucky and Northern Illinois drew on Sept. 24. Those are the only three primetime games on ESPN2 thus far this year.

MLB playoffs action will be on ESPN2 in primetime this weekend.