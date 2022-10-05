Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Europe holds 44-leader summit in Prague without Russia
PRAGUE (AP) — The leaders of 44 European countries stretching from Iceland all the way to Turkey met Thursday in what many said was a united stand against Russia’s war on Ukraine, as an energy crisis and high inflation fueled by the conflict wreak havoc on their economies.
WNYT
UN rights body agrees to appoint expert to scrutinize Russia
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s top human rights body voted Friday to appoint an independent expert to step up scrutiny of Russia’s rights record at home as arbitrary arrests, a crackdown on dissenting voices and limits on free speech worsen during the war in Ukraine. The 47-member...
Ukraine news – live: Putin ramps up Crimea bridge security after explosion kills three
Vladimir Putin has ramped up security on the Kerch bridge linking Crimea to Russia after it was partly destroyed in a huge explosion which killed three people.With some politicians calling for the Russian president to declare the war in Ukraine a “counterterrorism operation”, he has ordered the FSB security service to tighten security on the bridge – viewed widely as a symbol of Crimea’s annexation – and on the infrastructure supplying electricity and gas to the peninsula.Russia’s National Anti-Terrorism Committee said the explosion was caused by a truck bomb and had caused seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch...
WNYT
Crimea bridge blast damages key Russian supply route; 3 dead
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — An explosion caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia on Saturday, damaging a key supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. Russian authorities said a truck bomb caused the blast and that three people were killed.
RELATED PEOPLE
WNYT
Russia says truck bomb damages key bridge to Crimea
KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian authorities said that a truck bomb on Saturday caused a fire and the collapse of a section of a bridge linking Russia-annexed Crimea with Russia — a key supply artery for Moscow’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. The attack on the...
WNYT
OPEC to cut oil production, gas prices likely to increase
Just when we thought we were getting some relief at the pump…. OPEC says it will slash oil production by 2 million barrels a day. That’s the biggest cut since the start of the pandemic. They say it is because of uncertainty surrounding the global economy, and the oil...
WNYT
Nobel panel to announce winner of peace prize
OSLO, Norway (AP) — This year’s Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties. The winner was announced Friday in Oslo by Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee. A...
WNYT
Seoul: North Korea fires another missile toward sea
A TV screen showing a news program reporting about North Korea's missile launch with file footage of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, is seen at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. North Korea on Tuesday fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains, as the North escalates tests of weapons designed to strike regional U.S. allies. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lee Jin-man]
Comments / 0