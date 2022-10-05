ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WWL

Louisiana Voter's Guide to the 2022 November Elections

NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election, this is a good place to start. To check if you are registered to vote in Louisiana, start here. You can also lookup your early voting location, election dates and request an...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases

When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Highway 98.9

How is Louisiana NOT on This List??

Anytime you see a "Best of", or a "Top 10" type list, you know it's probably going to be pretty much a subjective perspective. And depending on who is presenting the list is going to determine the credibility weighted to it. And as far as I'm concerned, when something comes from Louisiana/Shreveport hating Wallethub, I give it very little, to no credence. So, all that being said, there's a new "Top 20" list from WalletHub of cities that are best for "foodies," and no Louisiana city made the list??
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Gov. Edwards says no set date to move youth inmates to Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says there isn’t a set date to move youth inmates from the juvenile detention center to a facility at Angola, stating it could happen sometime before the end of the year. In July, the governor announced plans to...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
Billy Nungesser
Person
Jeff Landry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#District Attorneys#Republican
calcasieu.info

$270 Million in Bridge Projects Announced by Louisiana Governor Edwards to be Funded through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

$270 Million in Bridge Projects Announced by Louisiana Governor Edwards to be Funded through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Louisiana. — The Louisiana Office of the Governor reported on October 5, 2022, that John Bel Edwards viewed a locally owned bridge in East Baton Rouge today with Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development inspectors (LADOTD). In January 2022, the bridge was deemed deficient, and a load restriction was posted. This bridge is one of over 500 off-system bridges eligible for funding under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, which was enacted earlier this year. Off-system bridges are those that are located on privately owned (city or parish) roads rather than state highways.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Top 10 Richest Areas In Louisiana

Where do the richest people in Louisiana live? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. Recently we wrote an article about the Louisiana city with the most billionaires in the state. Gayle Benson of New Orleans was at the top of the list, with a net worth of $3.4 billion. She got her wealth by co-owning the Saints, the New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball team, and several car lots.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
GreenMatters

Louisiana Has Imposed a Limit on Speckled Trout to Fishermen, Due to Environmental Concerns

Climate change and the fishing industry are both taking a major toll on marine life. The speckled trout population in Louisiana, for example, has been rapidly declining because of erosion, habitat loss, and overfishing. That's why Louisiana is imposing a limit on fishing the speckled trout, to hopefully keep their populations alive and well. If they ultimately die out, it could take a significant toll on the biodiversity of all surrounding waters.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy