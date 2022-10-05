Read full article on original website
3 candidates have their eyes set on becoming next La. attorney general
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In a little over a year from now, there will be a new attorney general for the state, and three candidates believe their numbers have been called. They have already started campaigning with law and order at the forefront of their messages. “It’s a calling...
Louisiana coastal parishes continue to reject $100M oil company settlement for coastal erosion
(The Center Square) — A proposed $100 million settlement in a lawsuit against energy company Freeport-McMoRan over alleged damage to the coast continues to unravel, most recently with St. Mary Parish refusing to sign on to the deal. The St. Mary Parish Council voted 10-0 in September against a...
Louisiana Voter's Guide to the 2022 November Elections
NEW ORLEANS — If you're looking for information you'll need to get ready for the November election, this is a good place to start. To check if you are registered to vote in Louisiana, start here. You can also lookup your early voting location, election dates and request an...
Gov. Edwards says Biden right to pardon marijuana offenders, can’t grant pardons on his own
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says President Biden is right to pardon those convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law but says it’s something he can’t do on his own. In addition to granting the pardons, Biden called on governors...
Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
Allergies? Steps Louisiana Sugarcane Farmers Take for a Prescribed Burn
Sugarcane arrived in Louisiana in the mid-1700s and is one of the most historic industries in the state. According to lsuagcenter.com, the Louisiana commercial sugarcane industry was born in New Orleans at Audubon Park and has operated continuously since. Sugarcane farmers have to burn sugarcane before crops are taken to...
How is Louisiana NOT on This List??
Anytime you see a "Best of", or a "Top 10" type list, you know it's probably going to be pretty much a subjective perspective. And depending on who is presenting the list is going to determine the credibility weighted to it. And as far as I'm concerned, when something comes from Louisiana/Shreveport hating Wallethub, I give it very little, to no credence. So, all that being said, there's a new "Top 20" list from WalletHub of cities that are best for "foodies," and no Louisiana city made the list??
Gov. Edwards says no set date to move youth inmates to Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards says there isn’t a set date to move youth inmates from the juvenile detention center to a facility at Angola, stating it could happen sometime before the end of the year. In July, the governor announced plans to...
‘The Devil’s Toy Box’ Is A Freaky Shack In North Louisiana
Louisiana is an incredible haunted state. From the gulf coast, to New Orleans, Alexandria, to Shreveport, there are stories of hauntings all over the the state. Some are very well documents, while others feel like the rough draft of an urban legend. Insert The Devil's Toy Box tale. The origins...
Time running out to register to vote in Louisiana congressional primary
NEW ORLEANS — Tuesday, October 11th is the last day to register to vote in-person or by mail in Louisiana. If you’re hoping to register in-person, you can do that at any Registrar of Voter’s Office, DMV, WIC or Food Stamp Office, or Medicaid Office. (https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/registrar )
Dismembered foot found in bucket leads to break in 2016 Louisiana cold case
More than five years after a dismembered, decomposing body was found in Louisiana, a chilling discovery of a human foot in Mississippi has led detectives to identify the victim.
Legendary Louisiana Basketball Coach Turns To Politics, Eyes Run For State Senate
The winningest college basketball coach in Louisiana history is adding a new field to his resume: Politics. Mike McConathy, longtime head basketball coach at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, is building a new kind of team now, focused on taking this one to Baton Rouge to represent Senate District 31.
$270 Million in Bridge Projects Announced by Louisiana Governor Edwards to be Funded through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
$270 Million in Bridge Projects Announced by Louisiana Governor Edwards to be Funded through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Louisiana. — The Louisiana Office of the Governor reported on October 5, 2022, that John Bel Edwards viewed a locally owned bridge in East Baton Rouge today with Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development inspectors (LADOTD). In January 2022, the bridge was deemed deficient, and a load restriction was posted. This bridge is one of over 500 off-system bridges eligible for funding under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Act, which was enacted earlier this year. Off-system bridges are those that are located on privately owned (city or parish) roads rather than state highways.
Top 10 Richest Areas In Louisiana
Where do the richest people in Louisiana live? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. Recently we wrote an article about the Louisiana city with the most billionaires in the state. Gayle Benson of New Orleans was at the top of the list, with a net worth of $3.4 billion. She got her wealth by co-owning the Saints, the New Orleans Pelicans NBA basketball team, and several car lots.
Louisiana is on track for a widespread drought soon. Here's what forecasters are saying.
After a typically rainy summer in south Louisiana, it's been nearly a month since any precipitation fell in New Orleans. And the metro area is likely to continue to dry out. In fact, meteorologists say the entire state will likely be in a drought by December. Nine Louisiana parishes are...
With rise in school threats, Louisiana state senator wants parents to start having difficult conversations with students
With school threats occurring more often than ever, officials say it's time for everyone to step up.
‘Undeniably cute’ songbird only nests in NW Louisiana
Louisiana Ornithological Society President and guest columnist John Dillon introduces us to one of the ArkLaTex's winter songbirds: the Eastern Phoebe.
Really? This Is Louisiana’s Favorite Place for Breakfast?
Louisiana sees itself on plenty of those "bad lists" but when it comes to food, nobody can argue that we aren't always number one!. From gumbo and jambalaya to boudin and fried fish, we just know our way around a kitchen...and the dining table. And when you consider breakfast, "the...
Louisiana Has Imposed a Limit on Speckled Trout to Fishermen, Due to Environmental Concerns
Climate change and the fishing industry are both taking a major toll on marine life. The speckled trout population in Louisiana, for example, has been rapidly declining because of erosion, habitat loss, and overfishing. That's why Louisiana is imposing a limit on fishing the speckled trout, to hopefully keep their populations alive and well. If they ultimately die out, it could take a significant toll on the biodiversity of all surrounding waters.
Telecom giant loses protest of rural broadband grant in northeast Louisiana
State officials have rejected a protest from telecommunications giant Cable One against a broadband start-up trying to bring faster internet service to East Carroll Parish. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) State officials have rejected a protest from telecommunications giant Cable One against a new company trying to bring faster internet...
