ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellington, CT

Ellington, state officials celebrate bond funding

By Matthew Verrilli / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmYd5_0iN3AvFD00
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz talks in front of Ellington Town Hall on Tuesday. With her are Dan Champagne, a state representative and mayor of Vernon, Deputy First Selectman David Stavens, Sen. Saud Anwar, D-South Windsor, and Rep. Jaime Foster, D-Ellington. By Matthew Verrilli / Journal Inquirer

ELLINGTON — State and local leaders came together Tuesday to tout the town’s recent approval for grant-in-aid funding for park improvements and a new electric charging station.

Sen. Saud Anwar, D-South Windsor, state Rep. Jamie Foster, D-Ellington, state Sen. Dan Champagne, R-Vernon, and Deputy First Selectman David Stavens joined Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz to celebrate in front of Town Hall.

“It is very good to have a bipartisan partnership to be able to deliver for the citizens of this town,” Anwar said of the $443,856 grant, which was announced by the state Bond Commission in July.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Journal Inquirer

Council OKs ARPA funds for spillway repairs at lake

ENFIELD — The town will contribute $75,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds toward repairs to the Shaker Pines Lake spillway and offer the lake association help seeking grants for remaining costs for the $151,000 project to control flooding. WHAT: The Shaker Pines Lake spillway needs extensive repairs, estimated...
ENFIELD, CT
ctexaminer.com

Town Joins Well-Known Restaurateur to Seek State Funding for Dock & Dine Revival

OLD SAYBROOK – A local restaurateur and town officials are hoping a state grant can bring new life to the iconic Dock & Dine location on the Connecticut River. Jon Kodama and the Town of Old Saybrook are applying for $3.7 million from the Connecticut Communities Challenge Grant to re-establish a restaurant on the riverfront property, and to create a riverfront walkway that would extend through Gardiner’s Landing.
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellington, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Ellington, CT
WTNH

Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windermere school renovation advances

ELLINGTON — The Permanent Building Committee has chosen DRA Architects of South Windsor to lead the renovation of Windermere Elementary School. The $61 million project was approved at referendum in March. It will involve renovating about 55% of the structure, demolishing other portions, and building a 38,000-square-foot addition. The...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
hk-now.com

Election 2022/Paul Crisci (R) Candidate for State Senator

Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of The State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. They also will appear in Haddam Killingworth News over four Thursdays in October.
HADDAM, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bond Commission
Journal Inquirer

East Hartford man dies in Maine rafting accident

EAST HARTFORD — Brian Breen, 57, of East Hartford died during a rafting accident in Maine last weekend, according to a Maine state government agency. A raft controlled by Magic Falls Rafting Co. was floating down the Dead River early on the afternoon of Oct. 1, according to a statement from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. The statement goes on to detail the following:
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Coast Guard Academy settles suit over cadets-with-kids ban

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadet who was expelled for becoming a father will get his degree as part of a legal settlement, his attorneys said Thursday. Isaak Olson sued the academy in December after years of endeavoring to be reinstated as a cadet....
NEW LONDON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Journal Inquirer

Directors OK $7.7M in federal stimulus funds

MANCHESTER — The Board of Directors Tuesday approved just over $7.7 million in allocations from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. Manchester received a total of just under $25 million in federal stimulus dollars from the act, with the first half coming in June 2021 and the rest in June 2022.
MANCHESTER, CT
Journal Inquirer

Discrimination U.

The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system is plagued with complaints and lawsuits alleging systematic discrimination based on gender, age, and race, with several complaints resulting in taxpayer-funded financial settlements. Linda Guzzo, who held several positions at Capital Community College in Hartford, has filed a federal lawsuit alleging CSCU discriminated...
HARTFORD, CT
hwy.co

See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital

Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
NORWICH, CT
New Haven Independent

YNHH Acquiring 3 More Hospitals

The consolidation of Connecticut health care continued with the announcement Thursday that Yale New Haven Health System (YNHHS) has reached a deal to take over three more hospitals in the state. YNHHS has signed a deal with Prospect Medical Holdings to take over 357-bed Waterbury Hospital, 249-bed Manchester Memorial Hospital,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the second weekend in October and Halloween is getting closer and closer!. There are many events taking place this weekend, including fairs and festivals, and even a marathon. This weekend will also see several events celebrating Indigenous culture. Click here here to see a list.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
7K+
Followers
330
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy