Ellington, state officials celebrate bond funding

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz talks in front of Ellington Town Hall on Tuesday. With her are Dan Champagne, a state representative and mayor of Vernon, Deputy First Selectman David Stavens, Sen. Saud Anwar, D-South Windsor, and Rep. Jaime Foster, D-Ellington. By Matthew Verrilli / Journal Inquirer

ELLINGTON — State and local leaders came together Tuesday to tout the town’s recent approval for grant-in-aid funding for park improvements and a new electric charging station.

Sen. Saud Anwar, D-South Windsor, state Rep. Jamie Foster, D-Ellington, state Sen. Dan Champagne, R-Vernon, and Deputy First Selectman David Stavens joined Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz to celebrate in front of Town Hall.

“It is very good to have a bipartisan partnership to be able to deliver for the citizens of this town,” Anwar said of the $443,856 grant, which was announced by the state Bond Commission in July.