Chesterfield, VA

Chesterfield, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesterfield, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
NBC12

Louisa man arrested on drug charges after I-64 traffic stop

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man on Thursday after he was stopped on I-64, where police found large amounts of narcotics and cash in his vehicle. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Louisa County Narcotics Task Force, with the Jade Task Force...
LOUISA, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Missing 18-year-old Richmond woman last seen at hospital in June

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an 18-year-old woman last seen at Chippenham Hospital in June. Chesterfield Police said Imani Coleman, of the 3800 Block of Greenbay Road in Richmond, Virginia, was reported missing by relatives on Sept. 23. Police described Coleman as a Black female, about...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

Richmond Police investigating Hull Street Road shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Hull Street Road Friday night. Richmond Police officers responded to Hull Street Road at 8:30 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. Officers checked the gas station and parking lot at that address, but no victim was found at the scene.
RICHMOND, VA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSET

Richmond FBI searching for armed and dangerous 'Dapper Dan Bandit'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — FBI Richmond’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force is searching for an armed and dangerous, but rather dapper, suspect they say robbed a bank at gunpoint. On September 29, the male suspect entered the First Community Bank on the Midlothian Turnpike in North...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Police: Suspect robs Henrico convenience store at gunpoint

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint last month. On Sept. 28 just after 10 p.m., officers received a call about an armed robbery in the 9000 block of West Broad Street. The caller told police that the store...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

