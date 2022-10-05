Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Short Pump Kroger eliminates single-use plastic bagsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Kia and Hyundai cars being stolen because of a TikTok challengeMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
3 new stores coming to the vacant Willow Place Shopping Center in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Free Grandmaster Flash event in Richmond Saturday although 2nd Street Festival gets canceledWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
Related
Man shot in hand and leg, Hopewell Police investigating
Hopewell Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.
17-year-old suspect arrested in South Richmond shooting that left 15-year-old in hospital
A 17-year-old male suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting in South Richmond on Monday, Oct. 3, that left a 15-year-old boy fighting for his life.
Chesterfield mom knew something was wrong after she texted her daughter
Staci Barksdale shared Jordan's story as part of the Chesterfield Police Department's "In Memory Of" campaign.
Police investigating hit-and-run involving bicyclist in Chesterfield County
Chesterfield County Police Department is currently investigating a hit-and-run incident involving a bicyclist.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC12
‘We got a mad man out there’: Chesterfield police investigate after bus driver allegedly threatens students with broom
Chesterfield, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police investigate after parents say a bus driver threatened their kids with a broom. Police said they responded to a disturbance just before 6 p.m. Thursday. “The kids were still shooken up like crying. Still shaken,” Lynn Lewis said. She’s the mother of two kids...
NBC12
Louisa man arrested on drug charges after I-64 traffic stop
LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged a man on Thursday after he was stopped on I-64, where police found large amounts of narcotics and cash in his vehicle. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Louisa County Narcotics Task Force, with the Jade Task Force...
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Missing 18-year-old Richmond woman last seen at hospital in June
Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an 18-year-old woman last seen at Chippenham Hospital in June. Chesterfield Police said Imani Coleman, of the 3800 Block of Greenbay Road in Richmond, Virginia, was reported missing by relatives on Sept. 23. Police described Coleman as a Black female, about...
PHOTOS: Richmond crash overturns vehicle, sending one to hospital
Police in Richmond are continuing to investigate a crash that resulted in one woman being sent to the hospital Friday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen arrested with gun at George Wythe, charged in Southside Richmond shooting
Richmond Police detectives arrested a 17-year-old at George Wythe High School on Thursday for a shooting that happened on Richmond's Southside on Monday night.
Man shot multiple times in East End convenience store in brazen attack
Richmond Police are searching for multiple suspects after a shooting injured one man in a convenience store.
Driver dies on I-295
Joseph D. Dotson, 31, of New Kent, died after he drove a 2015 Audi off the road at Exit 25, near 895, and struck the guardrail.
WRIC TV
Richmond Police investigating Hull Street Road shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- The Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Hull Street Road Friday night. Richmond Police officers responded to Hull Street Road at 8:30 p.m. to investigate reports of a shooting. Officers checked the gas station and parking lot at that address, but no victim was found at the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC12
‘Don’t drink and drive’: Chesterfield mom urges drivers to make responsible decisions after losing her daughter
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - On Staci Barksdale’s arm, the phrase, “Always in my mind. Forever in my heart,” sits above another tattoo of a heart with her daughter’s name, Jordan Barksdale. Staci got the tattoo in memory of her 23-year-old daughter, who Chesterfield Police said was...
Hanover Sheriff searching for man who allegedly stole $1,000 Lowe’s items
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office has now identified a man they say stole around $1,000 worth of items from a Lowe's in Mechanicsville.
17-year-old killed in New Kent County crash, two others in serious condition
A 17-year-old boy was one of the passengers in the car. He was taken to VCU Health Emergency Center in Kew Kent County, where he died as a result of his injuries. Police said the driver and second passenger of the car were also taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Deadly single-vehicle crash on I-295 in Henrico County under investigation
Virginia State Police is still investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday, Oct. 7, in Henrico County.
WSET
Richmond FBI searching for armed and dangerous 'Dapper Dan Bandit'
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — FBI Richmond’s Central Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force is searching for an armed and dangerous, but rather dapper, suspect they say robbed a bank at gunpoint. On September 29, the male suspect entered the First Community Bank on the Midlothian Turnpike in North...
NBC12
Police: Suspect robs Henrico convenience store at gunpoint
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint last month. On Sept. 28 just after 10 p.m., officers received a call about an armed robbery in the 9000 block of West Broad Street. The caller told police that the store...
Man shot while driving on I-95 in Chesterfield County
A man was shot while driving on Interstate 95 near mile marker 58 in Chesterfield County early Thursday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
Man hospitalized after shooting inside of a business in Richmond’s East End
According to Richmond Police, officers responded to the 1400 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, just after Mosby Street, around 5:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.
Comments / 3