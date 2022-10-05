ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus Springs, FL

Men hurl racist slurs, attack Black man in Family Dollar parking lot in Florida, feds say

By Julia Marnin
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eYN24_0iN3AQ4o00

Two men followed a Black man leaving a Family Dollar to the parking lot and started attacking him with fists and an ax handle while hurling racist slurs in Florida, federal prosecutors said.

Months after the assault sent the victim to a hospital, both men were charged with a hate crime in what prosecutors described as a “ racially-motivated ” attack at the store in Citrus Springs, according to the Department of Justice.

One of the men involved, Robert Lashley, 52, pleaded guilty to the charge on Tuesday, Oct. 4, in connection with beating the man due to “his actual and perceived race,” a news release says. The other man, Roy Lamar Lashley, plans to plead guilty at a hearing scheduled for Oct. 17, court records show.

“Acts of violence against anyone because of their race or ethnicity are abhorrent,” U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg, of the Middle District of Florida, said in the news release. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure that such crimes are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Robert Lashley’s attorney, Douglas Stamm declined a request for comment from McClatchy News on Oct. 5. McClatchy News also contacted Roy Lamar Lashley’s attorney for comment on Oct. 5 and was awaiting a response.

The attack

On Nov. 17, Robert Lashley and Roy Lamar Lashley walked into the Family Dollar in Citrus Springs where a Black man was shopping, prosecutors say.

As the pair opened the store’s door, the Black man exited the doorway and the men walked in, court documents state. While inside, Roy Lamar Lashley asked Robert Lashley if he saw the man, referring to him as a racist slur.

Then, they approached the store clerk at the cash register where Roy Lamar Lashley asked if the woman saw the Black man push him — to which the clerk answered “no,” according to a plea agreement.

Roy Lamar Lashley asserted that he was pushed, and stated, “that (racist slur) needs to be taught a lesson,” the plea agreement states. Meanwhile, store surveillance footage shows the Black man never came into physical contact with Roy Lamar Lashley, according to investigators.

After the store clerk “admonished” the men for using a racial slur, the duo left the Family Dollar and followed the Black man into the parking lot, according to the plea agreement.

Robert Lashley ran over and began beating the man with his fists while Roy Lamar Lashley grabbed an ax handle from his truck and proceeded to strike the man with it, according to prosecutors. They both hurled racist slurs at the man during the course of the attack, prosecutors said.

Ultimately, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the parking lot and arrested both Robert Lashley and Roy Lamar Lashley, the plea agreement says.

The attack left the man with a cut inside his mouth and injuries covering his face and legs, according to the release. EMS treated him in the parking lot before driving him to a nearby hospital for more treatment, according to the plea agreement.

In both of the men’s plea agreements, they admitted to attacking the man because of his race, the documents show.

“Hate crimes are not only an attack on the victim, these crimes threaten and intimidate entire communities,” Sherri E. Onks, FBI special agent in charge for the Jacksonville Field Division, said in the news release.

“Because of their wide-ranging impact, investigating and preventing hate crimes is a top priority for the FBI and we will stop at nothing to protect the public from these heinous crimes,” Onks added.

A sentencing hearing for Robert Lashley has not been scheduled as of Oct. 4, according to the release. He faces a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The case against Roy Lamar Lashley continues ahead of his Oct. 17 plea hearing.

Citrus Springs is about 85 miles northwest of Orlando.

Dad chokes driver who tried to run Florida family off road in hate crime, feds say

Gay man awarded $4.5 million after alleged attack by religious patrol, officials say

Passerby hurls racial slur, then throws gasoline on driver, California police say

‘Terrible, hateful acts of murder.’ Killings of 4 Muslim men may be linked, NM cops say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Complex

Georgia Man Who Said He Was Defending Himself Against Racist Attack Sentenced to 10 Years Over Fatal Shooting

A Georgia man will spend years behind bars for a fatal shooting he claims was in self-defense. According to the Statesboro Herald, 23-year-old William “Marc” Wilson was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the death of Haley Hutcheson, a white 17-year-old he allegedly shot and killed on June 14, 2020. Authorities say the incident took place shortly before 1 a.m., when Wilson, who is Black, was driving his Ford Fusion with his then-girlfriend Emma Rigdon.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Citrus Springs, FL
State
California State
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
NBC News

A Florida college student was shot while trying to enter the wrong car. His family wants answers.

The family of a slain University of Tampa student who was shot while he was trying to get into the wrong car is struggling to grasp the "senseless tragedy," his father said. Carson Senfield, 19, of Orchard Park, New York, had been out with friends and took an Uber ride to his home near campus when he tried to get into a parked car that wasn't his early Saturday, Tampa police said in a statement.
TAMPA, FL
TheDailyBeast

Rampage at Thai Daycare Center Leaves Dozens of Children Dead

At least 34 people were killed Thursday when a former police officer opened fire at a child daycare facility in Thailand, local authorities said.The gunman, named by authorities as Panya Kamrab, 34, had recently been fired after being caught in possession of methamphetamine. The brutal attack in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu left over 24 children dead, according to local news site Khaosod English, with Kamrab allegedly killing his own wife and child in the rampage.The attacker shot himself dead after the massacre, which began with the murder of around four or five staff members before the shooter...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Special Agent#Sentencing#Feds#Racist Slurs#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#The Department Of Justice#Mcclatchy News#The Family Dollar
TheDailyBeast

Man Arrested in California Kidnapping—but Four Victims, Including Baby, Still Missing

A person of interest in the kidnapping of four family members in central California was arrested Tuesday, authorities said. The victims—8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents, and her uncle—have not yet been located, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said. The family was abducted at gunpoint from a family business in Merced on Monday. The arrested person of interest, 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado, is in the hospital in critical condition after attempting to kill himself, authorities said. The sheriff’s office added that Salgado’s own family had contacted authorities to say he had admitted being involved in the kidnapping. The victims’ relatives are now left praying that their loved ones are still alive. “Please, I have a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old kid, and they are waiting for their dad,” said Jaspreet Caur, the uncle’s wife. “Please, please send my family back. Please return my family.”Read it at ABC 7
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Public raises half a million dollars for girl, 17, who was ordered to pay $150,000 to family of suspected rapist

More than $500,000 has been raised to help a 17-year-old trafficking victim pay $150,000 to the family of one of her abusers, whom she stabbed to death in 2020. Two years ago, then-15-year-old Pieper Lewis ran away from an abusive household and ended up living in the streets of a dangerous apartment complex in Des Moines with a man who sold her for drugs, the Associated Press reported. She was swept into a trafficking ring and only escaped it — for another nightmare — after she was taken into custody for stabbing one of her suspected rapists, 37-year-old Zachary...
DES MOINES, IA
Daily Mail

Shameless teenage looters are handcuffed and forced to sit on the ground after stealing from Fort Myers stores that have been devastated by Hurricane Ian

A group of teenagers were handcuffed and detained by police in Fort Myers after allegedly looting from stores in an area devastated by Hurricane Ian. A video shared on Twitter by a local reporter captured five teenagers being lectured by police as they hung their heads. Three of the youths were handcuffed.
FORT MYERS, FL
The Independent

Former NFL player charged with murder stabbed, strangled girlfriend and burned her body, court docs say

Authorities allege that former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr killed his girlfriend last year by stabbing and strangling her before burning her body, according to court records. Investigators claim that Ware dumped the body of Taylor Pomaski in a ditch in northern Harris County in Texas, which encompasses Houston. Ware was indicted in July on a murder charge as well as evidence tampering relating to his handling of Ms Pomaski’s remains, The Houston Chronicle reported. The indictment came after evidence was presented to a grand jury. The investigation concluded that Ware employed “a fourth, unknown way” to cause Ms...
HOUSTON, TX
Distractify

Man Allegedly Assaults Woman on Plane, Saying She "Got What Was Coming for Her"

After hearing how poorly a disabled woman was treated on a recent flight, as well as the abuse the woman endured in the story below, I literally never want to fly again. In a now-viral Twitter thread, a man named Faraaz Sareshwala detailed the alleged assault that his wife, Saarah, endured on a Southwest flight — and it is horrifying. Keep reading for her devastating story.
PHOENIX, AZ
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
34K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy