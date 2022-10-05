Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Faith & Blue events to kick off this weekend
Rochester, N.Y. — Law enforcement and churches are pillars of safety and fellowship in the community. Thursday marked the beginning of “Faith & Blue”. It includes a weekend of events to promote the partnership between police and faith organizations. “I believe that this is one of the...
13 WHAM
RochesterWorks honors former Executive Director
Rochester, N.Y. — The RochesterWorks Organization and extended family paid tribute to the memory and legacy of its former Executive Director, Peter C. Pecor, Friday afternoon. Pecor sadly passed away in January of 2021, having led the one of the region’s largest workforce development organization for over 14 years....
13 WHAM
Cancer Support Community Rochester hosts annual Heroes Ball
Rochester, N.Y. — Cancer Support Community at Gilda’s Club hosted their annual Heroes Ball on Friday. The event recognizes the work of everyday “heroes/friends” making a difference in the cancer community. After her final broadcast, 13WHAM’s Ginny Ryan MCed the event. This year’s gala embraced...
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Storm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Storm is an 8-year-old dog looking for a loving home. Look at Storm’s beautiful smile! This lovely senior says that you should never ask a lady her age, but she is 8 and proud of that number! She would like to meet your whole family, especially if you have kids, because she has never lived with any.
13 WHAM
RPO kicks off busy October
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra kicked off October with Romantic Chopin inside Kodak Hall at the Eastman Theatre Thursday. RPO opened with its most-performed contemporary orchestra work, "blue cathedral" by Jennifer Higdon. The show will be performed again Saturday at 8 p.m. The next concert will be...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Gov. Hochul: State ready to assist with fight against crime in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul visited with Rochester business leaders Friday to discuss the future of jobs in the area on the heels of the tech sector investments across the state. The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce hosted a forum where members of the chamber could...
13 WHAM
Giant sculptures of canned food displayed at Strong Museum
Rochester, N.Y. — Canstruction Rochester's 13th annual design-build competition began at the Strong National Museum of Play on Saturday. Ten local teams designed and constructed giant sculptures made entirely out of canned food. The sculptures will be on display through Sunday, October 23. Since its inception in 2006, the...
rochesterfirst.com
Rochester averages its first flakes to fly in October, but are there any in our sight?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The month of October offers up our first taste of winter in many ways. Frost advisories become abundant as temperatures start to dip into the 30s, and freeze warnings that appear towards the latter part of the month will eventually mark the end of the growing season. For us here in western New York this includes the following dates:
13 WHAM
Friday Night Rivals: Rush-Henrietta ready for McQuaid
Henrietta, N.Y. — The Rush-Henrietta Royal Comets are off to a 3-2 start to the football season, with a big test coming up this weekend against three-time reigning Section V Class AA champion McQuaid (4-1). The Comets will visit McQuaid in a special Saturday edition of 13WHAM's Friday Night...
insideradio.com
Rochester’s WJZR Returns To Air As Non-Comm Under New Owner.
WXXI Public Broadcasting Council has signed a deal to acquire the currently-silent WJZR Rochester, NY (105.9) from North Coast Radio for $1.2 million. The former jazz station, known as “North Coast 105.9,” signed off in July when owner Lee Rust decided to retire. The company paid $20,000 when...
13 WHAM
SU basketball hosts 'Monroe Madness' at Blue Cross Arena
Rochester, N.Y. — Syracuse college basketball may not tip off until the end of the month, but Rochester fans got a chance to see the men’s and women’s team play, up close and personal on Friday at ‘Monroe Madness’. Orange players signed autographs and took...
The bakery chain that deems themselves the "best cookies in the world" has locations in both Buffalo and Rochester, but we haven't seen Crumbl Cookies open any closer that that to us here in Central New York. Is that changing soon?. The popular cookie chain had my heart when I...
13 WHAM
Ginny Ryan signs off after 35 years at Channel 13
Henrietta, N.Y. — After 35 years at Channel 13, Ginny Ryan signed off for the last time at the end of Friday's 5 p.m. newscast. Colleagues gathered to send Ginny off in style. The celebration also included well-wishes from David Muir, Drew Barrymore and some of the other famous...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Three Local Students Selected For NYSSMA All-State
SARATOGA SPRINGS —Three dedicated Saratoga Springs High School musicians were selected as participants and/or alternates for the 2022 NYSSMA All-State Performing Ensemble in Rochester. These students were selected out of approximately 6,500 total All-State auditions across the state. The Saratoga Springs High School musicians that were selected are: Andre...
$1,000 A Week For Life winning ticket sold on Lyell Avenue in Rochester
According to NYL, the prize guarantees $1,000 per week for life.
13 WHAM
Passion drove Ginny Ryan's 35 years at Channel 13
If I had to choose one word to describe Ginny Ryan's 35 years at Channel 13, it is the passion with which she embraced every story. A passion for accuracy, detail and emotion. I cannot begin to touch on them all. The stories of children are ones I most recall.
13 WHAM
Customer confused and frustrated over RG&E billing
Rochester, N.Y. — Confusion and frustration over utility bills continue for some RG&E customers. As the days get shorter and the nights get colder, one thing is at the forefront of everyone's mind: heat. With energy prices already rising, some are starting to look closer at their utility bills.
13 WHAM
Block party to celebrate Hispanic Heritage month
Rochester, N.Y. — A special celebration of Hispanic culture in Rochester. The City hosted a block party Wednesday as a part of Hispanic Heritage month with live music, food and more fun bringing people together to honor a community with deep ties to our local history. "We want to...
WHEC TV-10
City reaches $12 million settlement with Daniel Prude estate, most money will go to Prude’s children
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The City of Rochester has reached a $12 million settlement with the estate of Daniel Prude. $4 million of the settlement will go to attorneys’ fees. The rest will go to Prude’s five children. Here is the full statement from Mayor Malik Evans:. After...
Upstate New York Casino Adds Country Legend To Concert Lineup
Time to add another great show to the Upstate New York Country concert calendar. Now that our Luke Combs weekend in Albany has passed, for the time being, the schedule of the huge arena and amphitheater shows is slowing up. But the great news here is the concert schedule itself is showing now signs of slowing down as we get into the season of great theater, club, and casino shows.
