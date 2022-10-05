Daisy Marie Fry, 85, of Stewardson, IL passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Brookstone Estates in Effingham, IL. Daisy was born on February 24, 1937, in Havana, the daughter of Elmer and Lola (Mason) Cornwell. She married the love of her life, Billy Dean Fry, on August 25, 1957, and they were blessed with 64 years of marriage before his passing on May 15, 2022. Daisy touched many lives, young and old, during her years of teaching Sunday School and serving as a deaconess at the First Christian Church in Effingham. May she be smiling from heaven, pleased with the full and wonderful life she lived, and the many lives she so positively and beautifully touched. Daisy enjoyed art, flowers, cooking and doting on her family. She was a caring and attentive wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all.

