WAND TV
Family with 4 children escape Decatur house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Fire Department was called out to a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Everyone inside was able to get out safely from the home on Moundford Ct. DFD got to the scene around 3:30 p.m. The first crew on the scene saw heavy fire and...
WAND TV
Fire crews respond to car crashing into Mt. Zion Subway
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- Mt. Zion Fire crews responded to a report of a car crashing into a Subway and catching fire Thursday morning. According to Battalion Chief Chris Schroth, crews were called out to the Subway off of highway 121 around 10:15 a.m. upon arrival, crews discovered the vehicle was not actually on fire; instead, dust from the deployed airbag was mistaken for smoke.
wmay.com
Eight Hurt In Route 29 Crash Near Taylorville
Eight people have been injured in a four-vehicle crash on Route 29 near Taylorville, but all are expected to recover. State police say it happened in the noon hour Thursday as traffic was slowing in a construction zone just east of Taylorville. A box truck failed to slow down in time, rear-ending one vehicle and then striking a second, which was pushed into a third car.
State Police: Route 29 shut down by crash
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are actively responding to a crash on Illinois Route 29 east of Taylorville. Captain Jody Huffman, Commander of Districts 9 and 20, said the crash involved several vehicles, including a commercial one, and resulted in a lane blockage. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as troopers […]
Effingham Radio
City Of Effingham Provides Update On Fayette Avenue Utility Work
Utility work will continue today at the intersection of Third Street (US 45) and Fayette Avenue. One lane will be closed. After this, work will continue down Fayette to 4th & 5th Street.
WAND TV
Police investigate armed robbery at Hardee's in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Hardee's on Eldorado Street. Police say the incident occurred around 8 p.m. Friday evening. No injuries have been reported. At this time no other information has been released. Police are actively investigating. WAND will continue to update this...
Effingham Radio
Jasper County to Hold Sealed Bid Auction on Properties Obtained Through Tax Deed Proceedings
Jasper County, as Trustee, has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and mobile homes that were delinquent for 2019 and prior real estate taxes. The County, as Trustee, will now offer for sale the real estate and mobile homes obtained to the...
advantagenews.com
Police ID victims in fatal Hamel-area crash
A 17-year-old female from Alton and a 73-year-old female from Greenville have been identified by the Illinois State Police as the deceased victims in a Wednesday morning crash near Hamel. Police say Shelia M. Macon was driving the SUV that was hit by a truck-tractor semi-trailer that did not stop at the intersection of Routes 4 and 140. The 17-year-old passenger will not be publicly named due to her age.
nowdecatur.com
Caterpillar celebrates brick and mortar expansion at the Decatur facility with ribbon cutting ceremony
October 5, 2022- Caterpillar held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the first brick and mortar expansion of the Decatur facility since 1997. “It has been 25 years since we have found a brick and mortar expansion on the Caterpillar Decatur campus, so that is why today is so special,” Tina Czerwinski, Facility Manager said. “Today is about investment in Decatur and our facility and our processes, but it is investment in the people. All the people in front of me, today.”
Woman says TikTok trend to blame for stolen car
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) – You might have seen challenges go viral on social media, but one woman wants you to know not every trend is harmless. Within weeks, her son’s car was broken into, and hers was stolen. She said police are blaming Tik-Tok users. Police across the country have been warning Hyundai and Kia […]
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 40 year old John D. Shelton of Effingham for a Fayette County FTA warrant for contempt of court. John posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 53 year old Tammy J. Williams of Salem for an Effingham County FTA warrant for...
WAND TV
Decatur teen shot in the hand
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur teenager is recovering after being shot in the hand. Decatur police were called to the 2200 block of N. Monroe Wednesday around 4 p.m. The 15-year-old boy said he was walking when he heard one to two shots and felt pain in his hand.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, October 7th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 28-year-old Deandre Downey of East 14th in Centralia on two felony counts of criminal damage to property. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Venters of North Cherry in Centralia for felony retail theft. He was also taken to the...
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 53 year old Steven L. Schreier of Beecher City for an Effingham County warrant for two counts of aggravated DUI and driving while license revoked. Steven was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 48 year old Brandon E. Piotrowski...
Effingham Radio
Daisy Marie Fry, 85
Daisy Marie Fry, 85, of Stewardson, IL passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in Brookstone Estates in Effingham, IL. Daisy was born on February 24, 1937, in Havana, the daughter of Elmer and Lola (Mason) Cornwell. She married the love of her life, Billy Dean Fry, on August 25, 1957, and they were blessed with 64 years of marriage before his passing on May 15, 2022. Daisy touched many lives, young and old, during her years of teaching Sunday School and serving as a deaconess at the First Christian Church in Effingham. May she be smiling from heaven, pleased with the full and wonderful life she lived, and the many lives she so positively and beautifully touched. Daisy enjoyed art, flowers, cooking and doting on her family. She was a caring and attentive wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all.
Effingham Radio
Jay A. Kersey, 69
Jay A. Kersey, 69, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at his home in Effingham after a three-year battle with cancer. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday, October 10, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Jay will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery at a later date.
Effingham Radio
Effingham Police Department Alerts Public Of Scam
From the Effingham Police Department Facebook Page:. On 10/03/22 a resident reported a suspicious male suspect who approached her house earlier in the day. The suspect reported that he was moving to the area and wrecked his rented moving van. The suspect requested money from the resident to pay the moving company for damages.
Decatur Police increasing traffic enforcement
DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — Decatur Police are putting in even more effort to make the roads safer. It comes after reading survey results from community members, and now, police said they’ve decided to start more aggressive traffic enforcement. Chloe Jancosek lives in Decatur and thinks it’s a good idea. “I just saw an accident right […]
Effingham Radio
Mattoon Police Asking For Public’s Assistance In Identifying Individual
The Mattoon Police Department is needing assistance from the public in identifying the individual in the attached image. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Mattoon Police Department at 217-235-5451, or private message on Facebook. Individuals may also contact the Coles County Crime Stoppers.
Effingham Radio
Gas Prices Averaging Over $4/Gallon In Effingham, Local Areas Around The Same
Gas prices in Effingham are over $4 per gallon on average. The price at most gas stations in town is $4.19/gallon, but a few outliers are a little cheaper by a few cents. There have been two significant jumps in price in the last week or so, around the same time Hurricane Ian came through the Gulf and made landfall in Florida. There are also issues with certain refineries that may affect the price as well.
