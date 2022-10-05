Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Criminal Abuse
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant Friday night for criminal abuse of a child after an investigation into injuries the child had on September 7th. Hopkinsville Police say on September 7th 35-year-old Darryne Hurt struck a child under 12 years old causing large red welts to their neck, face, arms, and legs consistent with being hit with a belt.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Kidnapping Investigation
A man was charged after claiming he had been kidnapped in messages to family members Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 40-year-old James Evans claimed he had been kidnapped in chat messages to his family leading to a response by local police along with the FBI and Secret Service. Police say...
whopam.com
Indictment returned for pursuit crash that injured officer
A Hopkinsville man charged with felony assault of a police officer was indicted Friday morning by a Christian County grand jury. Hopkinsville police were called to an East 19th Street location about 3:30 a.m. on September 9 for an emergency protective order violation and police say 38-year old Deonta White of Hopkinsville attempted to flee the scene when police arrived.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Greenville Road Shooting
A shooting on Greenville Road in Christian County sent two people to Nashville hospitals with gunshot wounds Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say one woman was shot in the abdomen and a second woman was shot in her leg at Woodland Heights Apartments. Both women were taken by...
WSMV
Clarksville PD investigate two falsified crime reports, results in felony charges
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) recently investigated two separate reported violent crimes that were determined to be false. On Sept. 18, at approximately 8:15 a.m., Heather Majors, 41, contacted CPD and stated that she was carjacked at around 5:30 a.m. by a black male. Majors told...
whopam.com
Two shot Friday night outside Greenville Road apartments
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs And DUI
A Hopkinsville man was charged with possession of drugs and DUI after a traffic stop on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Friday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 34-year-old Joshua Sova was stopped for his headlights not being on and during the stop, he attempted to get into the backseat. Sova reportedly...
wkdzradio.com
Man Thrown From Vehicle In Trigg County
A man was thrown from a moving vehicle during an altercation on Rocky Ridge Road in Cadiz Saturday afternoon. Cadiz Police say someone in the vehicle pulled a knife on a man and tried to stab him before pushing him out of the vehicle near the intersection of US 68.
wkdzradio.com
Resolution Possible In Princeton Road Reckless Homicide Case
A pretrial conference for a Crittenden County man charged in connection to a double fatality crash on Princeton Road in Christian County was continued until later this month in hopes of resolving the case. Robert Jackson, his attorney Olivia Adams and Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling appeared before Christian Circuit Court...
14news.com
Corrections Officer accused of bringing drugs into prison
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Correction Officer at Green River Correctional Complex in Central City is charged with promoting contraband. Deputies say 24-year-old Austin Jarvis was part of a long investigation concerning illegal drugs and other contraband being brought inside the prison. They say officers from federal and state...
Hendersonville caretaker arrested after allegedly stealing patient’s medication
A caretaker was arrested after reportedly stealing a patient's medication.
whopam.com
Green River Correctional Complex officer charged with promoting contraband
A corrections officer for the Green River Correctional Complex in Central City has been charged in connection with illegal drugs entering the facility. According to a news release, 24-year-old Austin Jarvis of Central City was charged with first-degree promoting contraband by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Department and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force in connection with an investigation between federal and state agencies. The investigation stemmed from illegal contraband being brought inside the prison—drugs and other contraband continue to be a issue for the safety of officers and inmates at jails and prisons.
wevv.com
Webster County woman life-flighted to hospital after crash
A woman was flown to the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in Webster County, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to investigate a crash that happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday on US 41 in Webster County. KPS says its preliminary...
wkdzradio.com
Third Man Charged With Manufacturing Meth
Three men were charged with manufacturing meth after a report of a disturbance in Oak Grove Thursday night. Oak Grove Police say 56-year-old Randall Brion, 38-year-old James Wiseman, and 48-year-old William Mcabee were charged after a report of a disturbance on Idlewild Spur led to a large amount of drugs.
Hendersonville check fraud investigation leads to kidnapping, human trafficking charges
As the case unfolded, in addition to Tennessee, the suspects were accused of doing similar crimes in Wisconsin, North Carolina, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Illinois, according to police.
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Man Injured In Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash
A Christian County man was injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Nathaniel Owens was northbound when his truck went off the road and overturned into a field. Owens was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for...
wkdzradio.com
Amanda Sholar Crowned Miss Trigg County 2022
Mary Madeline Sholar will wear the crown and the title of Miss Trigg County 2022 after being crowned during the 2022 pageant Thursday night at Trigg County High School Gymn. The News Edge's Kinley Humphries had a chance to visit with Maddie Sholar about being crowned Miss Trigg County. Avery...
Surveillance shows two individuals by Sumner Co. courthouse during August fire
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is continuing its investigation into the fire that took place at the new Sumner County Courthouse in Gallatin on August 7.
wkdzradio.com
Two Men Charged After Report of Shots Fired In Christian County
A report of shots fired in the area of Annie Mack Road in Christian County led to the arrest of two men Sunday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area for a report of shots fired and found 30-year-old Demerriel Harris going inside a home and spent shell casings all over the roadway.
whopam.com
Burglary reported on Bryan Street
Hopkinsville police are investigating a burglary reported Monday on Bryan Street. The victim told officers that force was used to get inside a residence in the 300 block of Bryan sometime between September 22 and Monday morning, with the perpetrator getting away with video game console. No suspects are named...
