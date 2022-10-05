ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
State
California State
Grand Rapids, MI
Food & Drinks
State
Alaska State
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Restaurants
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
97.9 WGRD

New Immersive Disney Experience Coming to Michigan in Early 2023

A new enchanting way to experience all your favorite Disney movies is headed to Michigan next year. From the same folks that brought the Immersive Van Gogh experience to Detroit and Grand Rapids comes the "Disney Animation Immersive Experience". According to the Disney Immersive website, each visitor will be able...
DETROIT, MI
97.9 WGRD

Did “Gay Content” Lead To A Grand Rapids Woman Being Fired?

They say you have to be careful what you post online because the internet is forever. Businesses are taking a deeper look at what their employees are posting online and in some cases when the company finds the content inappropriate they can let the employee go. A West Michigan woman says she was fired for posting "Gay Content" on social media.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Mexican Restaurants#Italian Restaurant#Food Drink#Sushi Restaurant#Japanese#New Downtown Grand Rapids#Pepper Tuna#Spring Rolls#Mayo#Cucumber Additional#Deep Fried Sushi Rolls#Wh
97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids Will Pay You to Become a Police Officer

Always wanted to be a police officer? The Grand Rapids Police Department is hiring and they're offering a program in which they'll pay you fulltime, with benefits, AND sponsor your schooling. Grand Rapids Sponsored Police Recruit Position. GRPD's "Sponsored Police Recruit Position" is for those who have not attended a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.9 WGRD

97.9 WGRD

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy