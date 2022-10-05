Read full article on original website
RIP: Grand Traverse Pie Co. in Kentwood Officially Closing After Crash
All good things come to an end. And sometimes that end is caused by a car crashing through the front windows of your business. That's the story of what happened earlier this year in April when a car crashed through the front of the Grand Traverse Pie Company location in Kentwood on 28th Street in Grand Rapids.
Will Grand Rapids Trick-or-Treaters See That White Fluffy Stuff On Halloween?
Early Friday morning the US National Weather Service Marquette reported Michigan's first snowfall of the 2022-2023 season. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is no stranger to snowfall. In fact averages in the Upper Peninsula range from 60" around Escanaba to over 300" up in the Keweenaw Peninsula. But what about us Trolls...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 7-9, 2022
Another fall weekend is upon us. This weekend everyone is Polish at Pulaski Days in Grand Rapids. Along with that, there is a Goose Festival, Fall and Harvest Celebrations, Dogs and Donuts, and Donuts and Beer, Oktoberfest, and Concerts. Have a GREAT weekend!. Thursday, October 6-Sunday, October 9, 2022 -...
4 West Michigan Wedding Venues that DON’T Discriminate Against the LGBTQIA+ Community
Guess I will not be using this venue as a future wedding venue... Grand Rapids has a wedding venue that says they will not serve or accommodate any LGBTQIA+ couples. Thankfully, the city is giving The Broadway Avenue a fine because they are violating its human rights ordinance. Since The...
New Immersive Disney Experience Coming to Michigan in Early 2023
A new enchanting way to experience all your favorite Disney movies is headed to Michigan next year. From the same folks that brought the Immersive Van Gogh experience to Detroit and Grand Rapids comes the "Disney Animation Immersive Experience". According to the Disney Immersive website, each visitor will be able...
It’s Not Just You: Household Expenses Rise 5 Percent in Grand Rapids
Since 2022 started, I can't be the only person who has felt like everything has gotten more expensive. From gas prices reaching record highs over the summer, to the cost of rent and mortgages raising, and even simple grocery bills growing. It feels like we're fighting to make our dollars stretch as far as they used to in recent years.
West Michigan Fire Department Rescues Pet Parrot From Tree
Well, a West Michigan Fire Department recently stepped up to help out a resident's pet parrot that was stuck in a tree! The little guy had been missing a long time... It's awesome to see community members come together to help an animal in need!. According to a post from...
Did “Gay Content” Lead To A Grand Rapids Woman Being Fired?
They say you have to be careful what you post online because the internet is forever. Businesses are taking a deeper look at what their employees are posting online and in some cases when the company finds the content inappropriate they can let the employee go. A West Michigan woman says she was fired for posting "Gay Content" on social media.
Meet the Elderly Michigan Couple That Survived for Days Lost in the Woods
Butch and Janice Duncan never thought they'd make it out alive but somehow the elderly Michigan couple managed to survive being stranded in the woods for days. Has this ever happened to you? You're in unfamiliar territory and you take a wrong turn. Before you know it, you're hopelessly lost, seemingly caught in a maze that feels like it has no exit.
Dazzling Nighttime Light Show ‘IllumiZoo’ is Back at John Ball Zoo
Get ready to get your glow on! A dazzling, interactive, nighttime light show has returned to Grand Rapids' John Ball Zoo. IllumiZoo, an illuminated nighttime journey through John Ball Zoo is running Wednesday through Saturday nights now through Nov. 30, 2022. This year's theme is "Living Lights". Interactive light and...
Did You Know That Dancing With The Stars Has These Michigan Connections?
With the show's season 31 in full swing, the "Dancing with the Stars": Live! tour is making its way to Grand Rapids next year. If you are a fan of the star-studded reality show, you will be happy to hear that the tour is coming early next year on January 30th at the DeVos Performance Hall.
Grand Rapids Will Pay You to Become a Police Officer
Always wanted to be a police officer? The Grand Rapids Police Department is hiring and they're offering a program in which they'll pay you fulltime, with benefits, AND sponsor your schooling. Grand Rapids Sponsored Police Recruit Position. GRPD's "Sponsored Police Recruit Position" is for those who have not attended a...
