Kennewick, WA

98.3 The KEY

You’re Invited to Experience History Hike Through Time at Candy Mountain in Richland

A FREE Hike through Time at Candy Mountain is set for Saturday, October 15th. Rangers with Manhattan Project National Historical Park and Whitman Mission National Historic Site will lead a history hike up Candy Mountain on Saturday, October 15 from 12:00–2:30 pm. The inaugural “Hike Through Time” ranger program is a free, guided 3.6-mile round-trip moderate hike to the top of Candy Mountain.
RICHLAND, WA
98.3 The KEY

2 Long Lost Items Quietly Back On Tri-Cities Taco Bell Menu

There are fans of fast food, and then there are fans of Taco Bell. They should be rejoicing because two long lost items have quietly suck back on the menu in Tri-Cities. The first item was brought back in the spring temporarily, but Taco Bell had issues with stock because it was so popular. According to reports the demand was 7 times the original levels. Taco Bell announced they would bring it back but would have to make more first. They must have wanted to be quiet because they are back on the menu.
TRI-CITIES, WA
98.3 The KEY

Guess Which Tri-Cities Bridge Is 117 Years Old

There are lots of bridges in the Tri-Cities area, but can you name the bridge that is 117 years old? We drive or walk over them every day and all of them have an interesting history. How Many Bridges Are In the Tri-Cities Area?. There are 7 bridges in the...
PASCO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Memories of Halloweens past haunt Yakima

Welcome to October and the Halloween season. Our city has celebrated Halloween for over 125 years, although the festivities surrounding the holiday have changed significantly over time. Today our youths generally participate in the sugar-seeking sport of trick-or-treating while others attend costume parties. But a century ago, city citizens were engaging in a much different style of celebrating.
YAKIMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon

The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
KENNEWICK, WA
94.5 KATS

Yakima Coroner Urges Parents to Check Halloween Candy

Authorities in Yakima and around the state are concerned about rainbow colored fentanyl ending up in Halloween candy later this month. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The most recent seizure was recently in Portland Oregon but other arrests have made the news including two arrests this past summer in California of two men from Washington State. The two were caught with 150,000 fentanyl pills worth nearly $750,000.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KEPR

Anytime Fitness announces grand opening

Kennewick, WASH. — If you're looking to achieve new fitness goals, there will be a new option soon. On October 7, Anytime Fitness will open their doors at 10 a.m. for their grand opening in Kennewick. This will be the first Anytime Fitness location to enter the Tri-Cities, and...
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Have A “Crepe” Time At New Tri-Cities Restaurant

This weekend a new Tri-Cities business was celebrating their grand opening in Kennewick and people are raving! They specialize in crepes, both sweet and spicy!. WHERE IS IT LOCATED? 2100 N. Belfair St. in Kennewick! The new restaurant is called El-Compadre and Crepe-Haus and they specialize in both authentic Mexican food and crepes. "We want everyone to just feel welcome when they come in and like they're a part of our family. We do have for all of our crepes, we have vegan and gluten free options, we have an alternative batter. So we're really trying to also bring a different style and be able to accommodate dietary restrictions" say the owners in a recent interview.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

New tiny home units arrive at Camp Hope in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. – ​A one size fits all approach doesn’t always work. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay said it’s the reason homelessness is out of control. In efforts to help ease homelessness in the city, the camp brought in new tiny homes with a shipping container design.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Community gathers at Yakima park to mark missing boy's 5th birthday

Dozens of sunflowers dotted the surface of Reflection Pond in Sarg Hubbard Park on Thursday to mark missing 5-year-old Lucian Munguia’s birthday. The flowers were placed there by his friends and family who gathered at the Yakima park where he was last seen Sept. 10. Though not exactly a...
YAKIMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington.

