You’re Invited to Experience History Hike Through Time at Candy Mountain in Richland
A FREE Hike through Time at Candy Mountain is set for Saturday, October 15th. Rangers with Manhattan Project National Historical Park and Whitman Mission National Historic Site will lead a history hike up Candy Mountain on Saturday, October 15 from 12:00–2:30 pm. The inaugural “Hike Through Time” ranger program is a free, guided 3.6-mile round-trip moderate hike to the top of Candy Mountain.
2 Long Lost Items Quietly Back On Tri-Cities Taco Bell Menu
There are fans of fast food, and then there are fans of Taco Bell. They should be rejoicing because two long lost items have quietly suck back on the menu in Tri-Cities. The first item was brought back in the spring temporarily, but Taco Bell had issues with stock because it was so popular. According to reports the demand was 7 times the original levels. Taco Bell announced they would bring it back but would have to make more first. They must have wanted to be quiet because they are back on the menu.
Family of Lucian Munguia offers $10,000 reward for info that brings the Yakima boy home
YAKIMA, Wash. — Family members of Lucian Munguia, the now five-year-old little boy who has been missing for nearly a month, are now offering a cash reward for information that directly leads to his safe return home. The following statement was released by Lucian’s mother, Sandra Munguia:. “We...
Guess Which Tri-Cities Bridge Is 117 Years Old
There are lots of bridges in the Tri-Cities area, but can you name the bridge that is 117 years old? We drive or walk over them every day and all of them have an interesting history. How Many Bridges Are In the Tri-Cities Area?. There are 7 bridges in the...
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: Family and friends of Lucian Munguia gather on his 5th birthday
Friends and family of the Munguia family gathered at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, Wash., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, Lucian's 5th birthday, to release sunflowers into the water and hold a candlelight vigil at sundown. Lucian Munguia was last seen at the park on Sept. 10.
Yakima Herald Republic
Memories of Halloweens past haunt Yakima
Welcome to October and the Halloween season. Our city has celebrated Halloween for over 125 years, although the festivities surrounding the holiday have changed significantly over time. Today our youths generally participate in the sugar-seeking sport of trick-or-treating while others attend costume parties. But a century ago, city citizens were engaging in a much different style of celebrating.
Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon
The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
Yakima Coroner Urges Parents to Check Halloween Candy
Authorities in Yakima and around the state are concerned about rainbow colored fentanyl ending up in Halloween candy later this month. The drug is now being manufactured to look like colorful candy or sidewalk chalk. It's turning up everywhere. The most recent seizure was recently in Portland Oregon but other arrests have made the news including two arrests this past summer in California of two men from Washington State. The two were caught with 150,000 fentanyl pills worth nearly $750,000.
15 Places in the Tri-Cities To Find Unbelievable Romance
Looking For Love, Here Are 15 Places In Tri-Cities To Find Romance. I don't know about you but I love a good romantic comedy. I was recently rewatching "Never Been Kissed" and I'd long forgotten what a great movie it was. It got me thinking that there have to be...
What Does Tin Foil on the Door Knob Mean in Washington State?
Does Having Tin Foil On Your Door Knob Keep You Safe?. Have you seen that video about putting tin foil on your door knob when you are home alone?. We've Got The Answer If Tin Foil On A Doorknob Will Keep You Safe At Night. I saw the video and...
Hazardous Waste Tri-Cities? Drop It Off For Free On This Day
If you have hazardous waste in your house you need to get rid of, Tri-Cities has one single day coming up in October where you can drop it off for no cost. That is right, TOTALLY FREE!. When and Where Can You Drop Off Hazardous Waste For Free In Tri-Cities?
Readers have chosen the Tri-Cities’ favorite taco restaurant. Here are the results
What better way to celebrate National Taco Day than to check out the winner of the Herald’s poll to determine the Tri-Cities’ favorite taco spot.
KEPR
Anytime Fitness announces grand opening
Kennewick, WASH. — If you're looking to achieve new fitness goals, there will be a new option soon. On October 7, Anytime Fitness will open their doors at 10 a.m. for their grand opening in Kennewick. This will be the first Anytime Fitness location to enter the Tri-Cities, and...
REPORT: Household bills in Kennewick, Yakima rising beyond national average
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone in the Tri-Cities and Yakima areas that new research suggests the cost of living has risen exponentially in their communities. According to information compiled by Doxo, the average amount of money spent on the 10 most common...
Have A “Crepe” Time At New Tri-Cities Restaurant
This weekend a new Tri-Cities business was celebrating their grand opening in Kennewick and people are raving! They specialize in crepes, both sweet and spicy!. WHERE IS IT LOCATED? 2100 N. Belfair St. in Kennewick! The new restaurant is called El-Compadre and Crepe-Haus and they specialize in both authentic Mexican food and crepes. "We want everyone to just feel welcome when they come in and like they're a part of our family. We do have for all of our crepes, we have vegan and gluten free options, we have an alternative batter. So we're really trying to also bring a different style and be able to accommodate dietary restrictions" say the owners in a recent interview.
FOX 11 and 41
New tiny home units arrive at Camp Hope in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – A one size fits all approach doesn’t always work. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay said it’s the reason homelessness is out of control. In efforts to help ease homelessness in the city, the camp brought in new tiny homes with a shipping container design.
Yakima Herald Republic
Community gathers at Yakima park to mark missing boy's 5th birthday
Dozens of sunflowers dotted the surface of Reflection Pond in Sarg Hubbard Park on Thursday to mark missing 5-year-old Lucian Munguia’s birthday. The flowers were placed there by his friends and family who gathered at the Yakima park where he was last seen Sept. 10. Though not exactly a...
What Is Being Built On The Hill Above Keene In Tri-Cities?
This question was asked in a local Tri-Cities forum. "Does anyone know what is being built at the top of this hill north of Yokes off Keene Road in south Richland? Maybe the answer is in the comment section?. WHAT IS THAT? On top of the hill right behind what...
FOX 11 and 41
“I would be mad, I’d really be mad,” said one downtown Yakima employee as pay-to-park is in the works
YAKIMA, Wash. — Many small business employees downtown said they fear losing customers and paying for parking themselves. Parking lots and on-street parking may require payment around downtown Yakima. City council members are hosting a public discussion at next week’s meeting. “I would be mad, I’d really be...
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima among 10 Pacific Northwest Sonic Drive-In locations closed because of financial dispute
A financial dispute between the parent company of Sonic Drive-Ins and a group of Pacific Northwest franchisees prompted a lawsuit that has closed 10 of the chain’s restaurants in the region, including the Yakima and Ellensburg locations. The company’s allegations of missed royalty and fee payments and quality control...
