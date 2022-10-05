This weekend a new Tri-Cities business was celebrating their grand opening in Kennewick and people are raving! They specialize in crepes, both sweet and spicy!. WHERE IS IT LOCATED? 2100 N. Belfair St. in Kennewick! The new restaurant is called El-Compadre and Crepe-Haus and they specialize in both authentic Mexican food and crepes. "We want everyone to just feel welcome when they come in and like they're a part of our family. We do have for all of our crepes, we have vegan and gluten free options, we have an alternative batter. So we're really trying to also bring a different style and be able to accommodate dietary restrictions" say the owners in a recent interview.

KENNEWICK, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO