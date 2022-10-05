Read full article on original website
Despite Huge CRP Losses, PLOTS Hovers near 800,00 Acres
PLOTS acres remain a major part of the public-access hunting system in North Dakota and sustain the state’s hunting heritage. This year, approximately 800,000 acres, generally of good, huntable habitat, remain enrolled in PLOTS despite significant losses of conservation acres throughout the state. Simonson Photo. The North Dakota Private...
NDFB, Farmers Union Opposed to Term Limits
(NDAgConnection.com) – North Dakota Farm Bureau and North Dakota Farmers Union Thursday announced their joint opposition to an initiated measure that will appear on the November election ballot, limiting the time in office a governor or state legislator can serve. If passed, the constitutional amendment would limit the governor...
October is Influenza Prevention Month in North Dakota
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (CCHD) – Gov. Burgum proclaimed the month of October as Influenza Prevention Month and City-County Health District (CCHD) is reminding everyone to get vaccinated against influenza (flu) and COVID this fall. “The influenza vaccine prevents millions of illnesses and flu-related doctor’s visits each year and an...
Minnesota Farmer Tom Haag Takes Over as NCGA President
(NDAgConnection.com) – National Corn Growers Association President and Minnesota farmer Tom Haag held a news conference with the media to outline his goals for his year as president. Haag told reporters, “This year is already shaping up to be a big one for America’s corn farmers. There’s the next...
