Read full article on original website
Related
Family of Lucian Munguia offers $10,000 reward for info that brings the Yakima boy home
YAKIMA, Wash. — Family members of Lucian Munguia, the now five-year-old little boy who has been missing for nearly a month, are now offering a cash reward for information that directly leads to his safe return home. The following statement was released by Lucian’s mother, Sandra Munguia:. “We...
2 Long Lost Items Quietly Back On Tri-Cities Taco Bell Menu
There are fans of fast food, and then there are fans of Taco Bell. They should be rejoicing because two long lost items have quietly suck back on the menu in Tri-Cities. The first item was brought back in the spring temporarily, but Taco Bell had issues with stock because it was so popular. According to reports the demand was 7 times the original levels. Taco Bell announced they would bring it back but would have to make more first. They must have wanted to be quiet because they are back on the menu.
Guess Which Tri-Cities Bridge Is 117 Years Old
There are lots of bridges in the Tri-Cities area, but can you name the bridge that is 117 years old? We drive or walk over them every day and all of them have an interesting history. How Many Bridges Are In the Tri-Cities Area?. There are 7 bridges in the...
Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon
The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
15 Places in the Tri-Cities To Find Unbelievable Romance
Looking For Love, Here Are 15 Places In Tri-Cities To Find Romance. I don't know about you but I love a good romantic comedy. I was recently rewatching "Never Been Kissed" and I'd long forgotten what a great movie it was. It got me thinking that there have to be...
Hazardous Waste Tri-Cities? Drop It Off For Free On This Day
If you have hazardous waste in your house you need to get rid of, Tri-Cities has one single day coming up in October where you can drop it off for no cost. That is right, TOTALLY FREE!. When and Where Can You Drop Off Hazardous Waste For Free In Tri-Cities?
What Does Tin Foil on the Door Knob Mean in Washington State?
Does Having Tin Foil On Your Door Knob Keep You Safe?. Have you seen that video about putting tin foil on your door knob when you are home alone?. We've Got The Answer If Tin Foil On A Doorknob Will Keep You Safe At Night. I saw the video and...
FOX 11 and 41
New tiny home units arrive at Camp Hope in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – A one size fits all approach doesn’t always work. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay said it’s the reason homelessness is out of control. In efforts to help ease homelessness in the city, the camp brought in new tiny homes with a shipping container design.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEPR
Anytime Fitness announces grand opening
Kennewick, WASH. — If you're looking to achieve new fitness goals, there will be a new option soon. On October 7, Anytime Fitness will open their doors at 10 a.m. for their grand opening in Kennewick. This will be the first Anytime Fitness location to enter the Tri-Cities, and...
REPORT: Household bills in Kennewick, Yakima rising beyond national average
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone in the Tri-Cities and Yakima areas that new research suggests the cost of living has risen exponentially in their communities. According to information compiled by Doxo, the average amount of money spent on the 10 most common...
Readers have chosen the Tri-Cities’ favorite taco restaurant. Here are the results
What better way to celebrate National Taco Day than to check out the winner of the Herald’s poll to determine the Tri-Cities’ favorite taco spot.
FOX 11 and 41
“I would be mad, I’d really be mad,” said one downtown Yakima employee as pay-to-park is in the works
YAKIMA, Wash. — Many small business employees downtown said they fear losing customers and paying for parking themselves. Parking lots and on-street parking may require payment around downtown Yakima. City council members are hosting a public discussion at next week’s meeting. “I would be mad, I’d really be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Is Being Built On The Hill Above Keene In Tri-Cities?
This question was asked in a local Tri-Cities forum. "Does anyone know what is being built at the top of this hill north of Yokes off Keene Road in south Richland? Maybe the answer is in the comment section?. WHAT IS THAT? On top of the hill right behind what...
Benton County Sheriff’s Office donates money to cancer foundation in honor of sergeant’s wife
KENNEWICK, Wash. — “You have cancer – and when you hear that word, your life is changed forever,” Karen Korten said. It’s the six-letter word diagnosis Karen, wife of Benton County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Dan Korten, received in May 2021 after getting a mammogram.
Tri-Cities: Join The Fight To Save The Pacific Tree Octopus
There is an endangered species in Washington State that is so elusive almost no-one has ever seen it. Recently it was discovered but found to be struggling because of damage to its natural habitat. Now there is a movement growing to conserve the habitat of this secret but amazing northwest species. Learn how you can help save the Pacific Tree Octopus.
Scam Alert! Benton PUD Warns Customers to Hang Up and Call Them
It's another SCAM. Benton PUD is warning customers not to fall for the latest. The public utility company has received several calls from customers reporting they've received calls and texts threatening to disconnect their power if payment is not made. This is so frustrating. At work today, a colleague and...
Yakima teenager crashed pickup into tree trying to evade cops
YAKIMA, Wash. — Life isn’t quite like an action movie. Decisions have consequences and sometimes, they backfire on you. That was the tough lesson learned by a teenager who thought they could avoid the police earlier this week. According to a social media post from the Yakima Police...
What’s going on with the Safeway off US 395 in Kennewick?
KENNEWICK – The Safeway store off US 395 in Kennewick is closing its doors and it is causing a lot of buzz on local social media channels. Signs were posted on store windows “Sale on Everything” and “Total Inventory Blowout”. There were even people with large signs walking up and down the sidewalk Wednesday, letting drivers know about the massive inventory sale.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Public’s help wanted in hit and run
PENDLETON – Police are still working to identify the person who smashed into the parklet in the 400 block of South Main Street late last week. Chief Chuck Byram asks for the public’s help in identifying the hit and run driver. “A red Dodge Ram truck, unknown plate,...
97 Rock
Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0