Kennewick, WA

98.3 The KEY

2 Long Lost Items Quietly Back On Tri-Cities Taco Bell Menu

There are fans of fast food, and then there are fans of Taco Bell. They should be rejoicing because two long lost items have quietly suck back on the menu in Tri-Cities. The first item was brought back in the spring temporarily, but Taco Bell had issues with stock because it was so popular. According to reports the demand was 7 times the original levels. Taco Bell announced they would bring it back but would have to make more first. They must have wanted to be quiet because they are back on the menu.
TRI-CITIES, WA
97 Rock

Guess Which Tri-Cities Bridge Is 117 Years Old

There are lots of bridges in the Tri-Cities area, but can you name the bridge that is 117 years old? We drive or walk over them every day and all of them have an interesting history. How Many Bridges Are In the Tri-Cities Area?. There are 7 bridges in the...
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon

The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

New tiny home units arrive at Camp Hope in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. – ​A one size fits all approach doesn’t always work. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay said it’s the reason homelessness is out of control. In efforts to help ease homelessness in the city, the camp brought in new tiny homes with a shipping container design.
YAKIMA, WA
KEPR

Anytime Fitness announces grand opening

Kennewick, WASH. — If you're looking to achieve new fitness goals, there will be a new option soon. On October 7, Anytime Fitness will open their doors at 10 a.m. for their grand opening in Kennewick. This will be the first Anytime Fitness location to enter the Tri-Cities, and...
KENNEWICK, WA
97 Rock

Tri-Cities: Join The Fight To Save The Pacific Tree Octopus

There is an endangered species in Washington State that is so elusive almost no-one has ever seen it. Recently it was discovered but found to be struggling because of damage to its natural habitat. Now there is a movement growing to conserve the habitat of this secret but amazing northwest species. Learn how you can help save the Pacific Tree Octopus.
TRI-CITIES, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Public’s help wanted in hit and run

PENDLETON – Police are still working to identify the person who smashed into the parklet in the 400 block of South Main Street late last week. Chief Chuck Byram asks for the public’s help in identifying the hit and run driver. “A red Dodge Ram truck, unknown plate,...
PENDLETON, OR
97 Rock

ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

