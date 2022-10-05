This icon of American car culture is ready to hit the road once again!. Oldsmobile is one of those American Automotive brands that hardly anyone thinks about in terms of new vehicles because simply put they don't make new vehicles. Having been discontinued in 2004, the branch of GM which was primarily focused on luxury automobiles sort of faded into the background with their later vehicles not receiving much of any attention from enthusiasts. However vintage will never go out of style as shown by the incredible fan base which surrounds models like the 442 and Cutlass. This particular vehicle is a great example of that as it was built in 1964 and still retains its beautiful style and eye-catching qualities that made it iconic in the first place.

BUYING CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO