insideevs.com
Watch Ford F-150 Lightning And Hummer EV Race Cadillac Escalade-V
The Ford F-150 Lightning and GMC Hummer EV are powerful pickup trucks thanks to their fully electric powertrains. Electric vehicles have more low-end torque and instant acceleration than competing gas-powered vehicles, though there are pros and cons to every powertrain. Gas powertrains can be plenty potent as well, though specific...
Heavy EVs Like GMC Hummer And Ford F-150 Lightning Causing Delivery Issues For America's Car Haulers
There's a new problem with the rise in sales of electric vehicles but it has nothing to do with insufficient charging infrastructure, the tax credit debacle, or even the fact that not all EVs are great for the environment. Car haulers are finding that the current weight limits imposed on transportation trucks in the USA are making it a challenge to deliver EVs efficiently, simply because they're so much heavier than gas-powered cars.
insideevs.com
Musk Announces Tesla Semi Start Of Production, December 1 Deliveries
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made the announcement shareholders had been waiting for since 2017, when the Semi Class 8 electric truck was first unveiled in prototype form. Musk says Tesla is finally starting production of the Semi, with deliveries to begin December 1, when Pepsi will receive the first trucks.
Autoweek.com
Electric Car Battery Life Explained
Electric cars offer several benefits over tried-and-true gas vehicles, from quiet and emissions-free operation to instant torque on demand. That said, EVs aren't perfect, and there are challenges to be aware of before you head out and buy your first model. Electric vehicles use large batteries to store electricity needed...
New 2022 Megaraptor Is The Extreme Raptor Ford Is Too Scared To Build
Over the last several years, MegaRexx has built a reputation for itself, making some of the craziest tuned-up trucks on the market. A few years back, the American firm took a stab at building the diesel F-150 Raptor Ford wouldn't, and it turned out great. Now, MegaRexx is back to take another stab at its take on the Raptor.
insideevs.com
Tesla, Ford, GM, BYD, And Wisk Aero: Top EV News For Oct 7, 2022
This week, we have news on BYD, Wisk Aero, GM, Ford, and Tesla: Our Top EV News for the week of Oct 7, 2022. Check out the full newsletter for the week, which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. Moreover, check out this week's newsletter, especially if you like e-bike adventures.
Early Olds 442 Featured at Freije and Freije Auctions October 15th
This icon of American car culture is ready to hit the road once again!. Oldsmobile is one of those American Automotive brands that hardly anyone thinks about in terms of new vehicles because simply put they don't make new vehicles. Having been discontinued in 2004, the branch of GM which was primarily focused on luxury automobiles sort of faded into the background with their later vehicles not receiving much of any attention from enthusiasts. However vintage will never go out of style as shown by the incredible fan base which surrounds models like the 442 and Cutlass. This particular vehicle is a great example of that as it was built in 1964 and still retains its beautiful style and eye-catching qualities that made it iconic in the first place.
2023 Toyota Camry vs. 2023 Honda Accord: Which Midsize Sedan Is More Fuel Efficient?
It's always a toss up between the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry since they're both pretty similar. But which one is more fuel efficient? The post 2023 Toyota Camry vs. 2023 Honda Accord: Which Midsize Sedan Is More Fuel Efficient? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
EVs Are Too Heavy for Current Road Weight Limits, Car Haulers Say
Getty Images.Per a standard set in 1975, haulers are restricted to 80,000 pounds gross vehicle weight. The industry wants that upped to 88,000 pounds.
Ornate 1946 Chevy Beer Tanker Rat Rod Truck Has Undeniable Style, and You Can Buy It
Facebook Marketplace, Zachary ZellerYou bet your sweet applesauce that's a copper-plated, hand-engraved turbo on that there 12-valve Cummins.
6 Advantages the 2023 GMC Acadia Has Over the Nissan Murano
The 2023 GMC Acadia and the Nissan Murano are great SUV options. However, here are 6 advantages the Acadia has over the Murano. The post 6 Advantages the 2023 GMC Acadia Has Over the Nissan Murano appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ram Just Killed the 3.0-Liter EcoDiesel Engine
Ram just killed its 3.0-liter EcoDiesel. Can you still get one before they're all gone? The post Ram Just Killed the 3.0-Liter EcoDiesel Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Why You Should And Shouldn't Buy The Ford Mustang Mach-E
Every single car on the market has notable positive and negative attributes. EVs are no different in that regard. Therefore, we’ve assembled a series of articles focused on the positive and negative aspects of many popular EVs sold in the US. In early 2021, Ford began delivering its first...
Mustang And Corvette Collide In Street Takeover
There’s no doubt street takeovers aren’t for real car enthusiasts or even remotely intelligent people. A video which recently hit YouTube has people arguing about whose fault a crash between a Ford Mustang and Chevy Corvette was and we have to weigh in. But first, we think this serves as a prime example why you should stay away from takeover events no matter where they’re held and encourage your friends to do the same.
Own The Road In This Buick Roadmaster Wagon From Broad Arrow Group
It comes from The Cars of Jim Taylor collection…. Buick has been a symbol in America for high class, wealth, and status for decades because of their brand image. Essentially, while other brands simply say they are all about style, the Buick manufacturing company backs up their claims. This is most prevalent with their classic models such as the Regal and even some older vehicles made in the 1950s. One particularly good example of that latter distinction comes in the form of a 1951 Buick Roadmaster Estate Wagon, which uses its good looks and high performance to be one of the most striking automobiles of the 1950s.
What’s the Difference Between Chevy and GMC Trucks?
What's the difference between GMC and Chevy trucks? The post What’s the Difference Between Chevy and GMC Trucks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
Hit The Trails With Ghost Bikes' New Lightweight Path Riot E-MTB
The Path Riot, a new lightweight, mid-power e-bike from Ghost Bikes, has been announced. The new electric enduro bike has a 430 Wh battery and a Fazua Ride 60 motor. With a complete carbon fiber frame, Ghost boasts that in its lightest form, the Path Riot tips the scales at only 17.5 kilograms.
insideevs.com
Honda Fully Unveils 2024 Prologue, Its First-Ever Electric SUV
Following several teasers, Honda has fully unveiled the design of its first all-electric SUV, the Prologue. Arriving on the North American market in 2024, the Honda Prologue combines a brand-specific design—the work of the Honda Design Studio in Los Angeles—and the General Motors-sourced Ultium platform. Honda says the...
insideevs.com
Upcoming Volvo EX90 Electric SUV Will Have Bi-Directional Charging
Volvo is preparing to reveal its electric replacement for the very successful XC90 SUV, the EX90, with the debut planned for November 9, just over a month from now. We’ve been given a glimpse at Volvo’s future design with last year’s Concept Recharge and we’ve also seen alleged patent renderings that seem to very credibly depict the new electric SUV.
