ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

WT reports burglary at campus apartment

By Erin Rosas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2doQci_0iN38ntE00

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University sent out a “Buff Alert” which reported that a burglary had taken place on Tuesday at an apartment complex on campus.

Officials detailed that on Tuesday the University Police Department (UPD) responded to a call at McCaslin Apartments located at 2402 Fourth Ave. on a burglary.

The report, according to officials, said that a “known person” entered an apartment without permission and took several items. Officials added that neither the victim nor the suspect were WT students.

UPD continues to investigate the reported incident.

WT officials released the following safety tips in case of a break-in:

  • Lock all outside doors and windows before leaving your home;
  • Ensure all locks are in proper working order;
  • Don’t share your location on social media;
  • If you return home to find an unexplained open/broken window or door, do not enter and contact the police;
  • Do not touch or clean up until the police have inspected for evidence;
  • If you notice anything suspicious in your neighborhood call 9-1-1 immediately.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 arrested after 3 pounds of methamphetamine found in Borger traffic stop

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office released information on a Thursday SWAT “vehicle take down” that led to the arrest of two people on drug-related charges. According to the sheriff’s office, on Thursday the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and patrol deputies arrested two people after an “extensive” drug investigation in […]
BORGER, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 man arrested after methamphetamine distribution, possession

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man has been arrested after being federally charged for distribution and possession of methamphetamine after a series of events occurred in east Amarillo in June and July. According to documents filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Timothy Marrugo, identified as Timethy […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Canyon, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Canyon, TX
Crime & Safety
98.7 The Bomb

A Kangaroo Shut Down I-40, Was It KangaLooby?

Anytime I-40 is shut down it is an inconvenience. I-40 has been shut down for weather, for wrecks, for random cattle, but a kangaroo? That's definitely a first, but that is exactly what happened. I-40 was shut down for a bit on Tuesday, October 4th because two men and two State Troopers were chasing a, you guessed it, kangaroo.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas A M University#Burglary#Mccaslin Apartments#Upd
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, 83 recoveries￼

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 83 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Thursday, there are 702 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 10 […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Public Health releases COVID-19 report card for Oct. 7￼

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card on Friday, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information. COVID-19 Hospitalization According to the Oct. 7 COVID-19 Report Card, 13 […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Dopes Doing Dope…On A Bus

Under arrest, a man's hands with clenched fists are handcuffed behind him. Black background with copy space. An Amarillo police K-9 officer was working a bus interdiction at the Grey Hound station and found a large black Rawlings Bag in the passenger compartment that was positive for narcotics. While searching...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo man charged after threatening to go ‘Kamikaze’

An Amarillo man is accused of threatening to kill law enforcement, government officials, and a number of racial and ethnic groups. Everett Wayne “Rhett” Copelin III, 40, is charged with interstate threats and threatening a federal officer. According to the federal criminal complaint, Copelin posted numerous threats on...
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

How Cheap Is Amarillo To Live In? Check This Out, It’ll Surprise You.

No matter what city you live in, it has pros and cons. Whether it's quality of life, finances, restaurant scene, etc., there is bound to be good and bad. When my family moved to Amarillo from Austin, we knew one of the pros was going to be the cost of living. Austin isn't cheap, I don't think that's a secret to anyone. However, we didn't realize just how much lower Amarillo was actually going to be.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Supreme Court holds Amarillo firefighters have civil service protections

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Professional Firefighters Local 542 said on Wednesday that firefighters claimed a win in a six-year workplace dispute over the civil service status of employees in the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s office. According to the association, the Texas Supreme Court denied an appeal from the City of Amarillo that focused on […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

PPHM Tidings of the Trees 2022

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum said the second Tidings of the Trees event will be on Nov. 17 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the museum. Officials said in a news release, that the event will feature music, food and drink, along with a chance to view and bid […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

AAM&W Offering Free Microchipping in October

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is participating in the Return to Home Challenge in an effort to microchip as many pets as possible throughout the month of October. Microchipping allows permanent identification, reliable tracking and increases the likelihood that a pet will be returned to its owner. According to the American […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy