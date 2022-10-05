Read full article on original website
Give Kids the World’s Night of a Million Lights Returns at a New Location for 2022
Give Kids the World has announced they will be producing Night of a Million Lights again, but in a new location for 2022. Earlier this year, the nonprofit organization said they would not be able to hold the event because the village was fully reopening. Night of a Million Lights...
Where To See MILLIONS of Christmas Lights in Orlando
There is so much to do in the Orlando area during the holidays. You have holiday fun going on at both Disney World and Universal Orlando. But you also have Night of a Million Lights, an immersive holiday experience with millions of holiday lights and fun activities and entertainment with proceeds of tickets sold donated to Give Kids The World Village.
Night Of A Million Lights WILL Return This Year!
If you live in Central Florida, then you may know about Give Kids The World Village — an incredible 89-acre non-profit Resort located in Kissimmee where terminally ill children and their families can vacation for a week at no cost to them. Give Kids the World Village has been in operation since 1986 and, since then, has welcomed more than 177,000 families from 76 countries.
9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — There are plenty of things to do across the region this weekend. Many events were rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian last weekend. Things are revving up at Orlando Science Center. Hot Wheels: Race to Win, presented by Nemours Children’s Health, begins Saturday and runs through Jan. 8, 2023. Click here for more information.
Celebrating Epcot's 40th, Universal adds makeup HHN dates and Disney reveals Candlelight Processional narrators
From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. EPCOT recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. The park first opened on Oct. 1, 1982 and became Disney’s second theme park in Florida. In this episode, we discuss the celebration, take a look back at some of our favorite EPCOT memories and even talk about what’s next. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
Universal’s Holiday Tour, Grinch character breakfast return this holiday season
ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is already counting down the days till the holiday season arrives. Beginning Nov. 12, guests will get to experience a number of festivities including the return of Grinchmas, The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle and Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s. In addition, Universal Orlando has now announced the return of its popular Holiday Tour and Grinch Character Breakfast.
Chick-Fil-A Looks to Expand its Central Florida Footprint
The location, with no official address yet announced, will be across the road from a Publix and near southern-style-chicken competitor, Popeye’s.
There’s a Special Reason to Visit Disney Springs Soon!
There’s so much to do in Disney Springs that it’s basically a fifth Disney World theme park. show at Cirque du Soleil, catch a movie, go shopping, or choose from one of the many delicious restaurants there. And now there’s a NEW opportunity for you to meet with Disney artists!
Woof! Orlando to get ‘pupgrade’
College Park is getting an enrichment program for our favorite furry friends. Woof! Orlando, a doggie daycare, groomer and spa located at 3529 Edgewater Drive is adding an outdoor, fenced-in sensory learning garden just for dogs. According to Woof! Orlando owner Michelle Olds, the garden will include herbs and flowers for snouts to sniff, a digging pit and a fountain for splashing. The artificial turfed sensory garden will be offered as an option for doggie daycare recipients and is expected to be complete in early November.
SoFresh to Open Two New Locations in Central Florida
SoFresh defines themselves as creating “a movement behind our signature ‘fast-casual fresh’ cuisine by using only the highest quality ingredients."
One Daytona Art Festival returns for 3rd year
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – One Daytona is preparing to host over 100 artists in partnership with Gallery500 for its third annual art festival. The festival will take place on Oct. 22 and 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature live art, food and entertainment. [TRENDING: Orlando...
Melbourne Lemonade Stand & Food Truck to Now Operate at Brick-and-Mortar Suite
“Our lemonade is actually, literally fresh-squeezed. We cut, squeeze, mix, and shake our lemonade by hand. No corn syrup, cane sugar only, non-GMO. I believe we have the freshest lemonade in the entire world.”
Central Florida’s Fall Festivals
Fall on the Farm will feature family-friendly offerings celebrating the season, all taking place at Whisper Creek Farm, an 18,000 sq. ft. farm located on-property at Grande Lakes Orlando. Activities include a hayride, pumpkin picking, pumpkin carving, painting workshops, arts and crafts, corn hole, maze, family games and a farmers market. The Master Falconer will visit between 12–12:30 p.m., so guests will have an opportunity to see a falcon and learn about falconry school.
Best Birthday Ideas for Adults in Orlando
When it comes to birthdays, kids aren’t the only ones that deserve an epic birthday celebration. Everyone deserves to let loose and celebrate another year around the sun. Looking for a few suggestions to celebrate another year wiser? Look no further, we've put together a collection of birthday ideas for adults.
Major Orlando Theme Park Donating Portion of Ticket Sales to Hurricane Ian Relief
Last week, Hurricane Ian ripped through the state of Florida, leaving in its wake a trail of destruction and devastation. Current estimates are that nearly 100 Floridians are dead, and it will cost the state billions to repair things. Hurricane Ian hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 storm and weakened into a Category 1 by the time it hit Orlando, but all area theme parks, including Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld Orlando, were forced to close and are now dealing with fixing any damage.
Successful Hawaiian and Filipino Food Truck to Open its First Brick-and-Mortar Location
The brick-and-mortar location will be adding extra Filipino and Hawaiian offerings such as turon, a banana-based Filipino dessert, and loco moco, a meat-based Hawaiian staple.
Comedian Shawn Wayans holds special event in Orlando following Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Funnyman Shawn Wayans has been churning out jokes for decades, but now, following Hurricane Ian, he’s bringing his stand-up comedy act to Orlando. While his first three shows already sold out, Wayans added another Orlando Improv performance at 10:15 p.m. on Friday. [TRENDING: ‘We were...
Locally Owned and Operated Sports Bar to Open in Eustis
The establishment is aiming to strike a balance between a sports bar and family environment.
Fall arts and crafts expo coming to Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Fall is in full swing and as temperatures begin to drop, even here in Florida, Latitude 88 is inviting people to a fall arts and crafts expo this weekend. Two hundred and 50 exhibitor tents will fill Wickham Park in Melbourne from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Floridians rescue animals in the wake of Hurricane Ian: 'Pets are family'
As floodwaters rose in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, animal lovers have been rising to the occasion to rescue stranded pets. Capt. Greg Hubbard of Orange County Fire Rescue in Orlando led a special operations team that donned dry suits, wetsuits or other protective gear and brought boats door to door in flooded neighborhoods.
