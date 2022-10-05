ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

WJLA

Police identify 2 killed in McLean single-vehicle crash early Thursday

MCLEAN, Va. (7News) — Police have identified the 51-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both of Virginia, who died in an early Thursday morning crash in McLean. Detectives believe speed and alcohol could be factors in the crash, Fairfax County Police said. Police responded around 3:55 a.m. to the...
MCLEAN, VA
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 13-Year-Old

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Zahra Khadar, a missing 13-year-old from Silver Spring. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., Khadar was last seen in the 13800 block of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

2-alarm fire displaces 21 people in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — More than a dozen people are without a place to stay after a fire ripped through an apartment building in the Silver Spring/Glenmont area of Montgomery County late Wednesday night. Montgomery County firefighters were called to the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle for a report...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
NewsBreak
WUSA9

Police: Man wanted for homicide caught sleeping in carjacked vehicle in Prince George's County

BOWIE, Md. — A man wanted for homicide and caught sleeping in a carjacked vehicle was arrested and charged in Bowie, Maryland, on Tuesday, authorities said. On Oct. 4, an off-duty police officer with the City of Bowie Police Department located the stolen vehicle in the 1800 Block of Mitchellville Road. Police say the vehicle's VIN confirmed it was the same vehicle that was carjacked on Oct. 2.
BOWIE, MD
WUSA9

Pedestrian killed in crash on Richmond Highway in Fairfax County

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Route 1 Richmond Highway at Backlick Road. Police in Fairfax County said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police said Northbound lanes of Richmond Highway are closed at Route 286 Fairfax County Parkway for the crash investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues. It's not yet clear how long those lanes will be closed.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Metro Red Line wait times down to 10 minutes this weekend

WASHINGTON — Metro's Red Line trains will be running every 10 minutes this weekend. That's an improvement from last weekend when trains were running every 15 minutes. A reminder: In observance of the holiday on Monday, trains will operate on a Saturday holiday schedule, opening at 5 a.m. and closing at midnight.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, D.C. local news

