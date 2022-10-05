Read full article on original website
Residents in NW DC want changes on Rock Creek Church Road following hit-and-run crash
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A hit-and-rush crash in Northwest D.C. has neighbors demanding changes on a busy intersection that has been the scene of several safety issues. Surveillance video shows the moment when a green truck making a left turn onto Rock Creek Church Road Northwest from Varnum Street Northwest struck a father and son on a moped Monday morning.
10 families without homes after apartment building fire in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Glenmont displaced 10 families. The fire started late Wednesday night in one of the buildings at Glenmont Forest, located on Glenmont Circle, just off Randolph Road. When emergency crews arrived, the found smoke and flames coming from all three floors […]
Elderly woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Arlington County
ARLINGTON, Va. — A woman has died after being hit by a car in Arlington County Saturday, officials said. According to Arlington County Police Department, the incident occurred in the 5800 block of Little Falls Road around 9:30 a.m. The woman was attempting to cross in the intersection of...
Police identify 2 killed in McLean single-vehicle crash early Thursday
MCLEAN, Va. (7News) — Police have identified the 51-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man, both of Virginia, who died in an early Thursday morning crash in McLean. Detectives believe speed and alcohol could be factors in the crash, Fairfax County Police said. Police responded around 3:55 a.m. to the...
Police Still On Scene After Early Morning Murder Leaves One Dead In Prince George's County
One man was found dead inside of a home after a morning murder in Prince George's County, authorities announce. Detectives were on the scene at the home in the 50 block of Queen Anne Bridge Road all morning after a report of an unresponsive man found inside of the home around 7:10 a.m., Friday, Oct. 7, according to Prince George's County police.
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 13-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Zahra Khadar, a missing 13-year-old from Silver Spring. On Thursday, October 6, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., Khadar was last seen in the 13800 block of...
3 warnings issued during 30-day curfew for teens in Prince George's Co. so far
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Over a month ago, Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced a curfew for teenagers that would ban them from public places late at night would be enforced to help curve crime in the area. The curfew has now been observed for almost 30 days and could be coming to an end.
2-alarm fire displaces 21 people in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — More than a dozen people are without a place to stay after a fire ripped through an apartment building in the Silver Spring/Glenmont area of Montgomery County late Wednesday night. Montgomery County firefighters were called to the 2300 block of Glenmont Circle for a report...
Planning Commission Approves Final Plans For D.C.’s First Elevated Public Park
Final site development plans for the 11th Street Bridge Park have been approved, the National Capital Planning Commission announced on Friday. The new elevated park project will span the Anacostia River, and will repurpose existing piers from the old 11th Street Bridge in Southeast D.C. According to a release from...
Police investigation underway after shooting in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A suspect greeted a Montgomery County police officer with a raised gun before running away from the scene of a shooting Friday night, sparking an investigation. Officers responded to Twinbrook Parkway, nearby Halpine Road, in Rockville around 9:23 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting...
Woman struck by train prompts delays on Metro's Red Line Thursday afternoon
WASHINGTON - Metro riders can expect delays Thursday afternoon after a woman was struck by a train at the Friendship Heights station. Officials say the incident happened around 5:23 p.m. at the station located at 5337 Wisconsin Avenue. D.C. Fire and EMS officials said on Twitter that they are actively...
Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge
KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
Police: Man killed in parking lot shooting in Columbia
Howard County Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday. Around 8 p.m., police found an unresponsive man in a parking lot in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road.
Police: Man leads officers on chase in Virginia, opens fire; officer shoots back
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said they took a man into custody Thursday night after he led officers on a chase from Arlington County into Fairfax County where he opened fire on police and one officer fired back. Police said officers in Arlington County pulled over Ricardo Singleton, 27, as part of […]
MISSING: Police search for missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A 13-year-old girl is missing in Montgomery County and police are asking for the public's help to find her. The Montgomery County Police Department's Special Victims Investigation Division is searching for Zahra Khadar. She was last seen on Thursday, Oct. 6, in the 13800 block of Castle Boulevard at around 6 p.m.
Red Line was delayed after person hit by train in D.C., Metro says
WASHINGTON — A person was hit by a Red Line train in D.C. Thursday evening. According to a tweet from Metrorail Info, the incident happened between Medical Center and Van Ness at the Friendship Heights station. Metro confirmed to WUSA9 that the incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on...
Police: Man wanted for homicide caught sleeping in carjacked vehicle in Prince George's County
BOWIE, Md. — A man wanted for homicide and caught sleeping in a carjacked vehicle was arrested and charged in Bowie, Maryland, on Tuesday, authorities said. On Oct. 4, an off-duty police officer with the City of Bowie Police Department located the stolen vehicle in the 1800 Block of Mitchellville Road. Police say the vehicle's VIN confirmed it was the same vehicle that was carjacked on Oct. 2.
Pedestrian killed in crash on Richmond Highway in Fairfax County
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on Route 1 Richmond Highway at Backlick Road. Police in Fairfax County said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Police said Northbound lanes of Richmond Highway are closed at Route 286 Fairfax County Parkway for the crash investigation. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues. It's not yet clear how long those lanes will be closed.
Pedestrian Killed, Second Airlifted To Hospital Crossing Frederick Road: Report (DEVELOPING)
A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle crossing the road near a Maryland apartment complex was killed and a second reportedly had to be airlifted to an area hospital, according to officials. Members of the Frederick Police Department are investigating a pedestrian strike that happened at Hillcrest Drive and...
Metro Red Line wait times down to 10 minutes this weekend
WASHINGTON — Metro's Red Line trains will be running every 10 minutes this weekend. That's an improvement from last weekend when trains were running every 15 minutes. A reminder: In observance of the holiday on Monday, trains will operate on a Saturday holiday schedule, opening at 5 a.m. and closing at midnight.
