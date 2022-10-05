Read full article on original website
Maine’s ‘Stella The Leaf Jumping Dog’ Is Back
Maine’s coolest dog is already having a great fall!. As you will notice when you look out the window, the leaves are changing color, which means Stella The Dog is back at it in her backyard. Stella is an energetic, English yellow lab, that lives with her family in...
Mainer Helps Tiny Baby Turtle Get to Water After Seeing a ‘Small Rock Moving’
A seriously cute baby turtle recently decided to make an appearance at a road work site. The Maine Department of Transportation posted this great image of the baby turtle on social media. The hatchling was caught, and quickly moved close to a nearby waterway. This simple little act gives a new chance to the turtle, who could've easily been caught right up in the rest of the rocks.
Low Cost or No Cost Pet Food & Services This Weekend in Dover
If you are in Piscataquis County this weekend and you are a pet owner, there is an event you should know about. We checked in with Give a Dog a Home Rescue a couple of months ago. You may remember them. They are based in Sebec. They are a registered...
Here Are 19 Stunning Scenic Drives You Have to Take in Maine
Rocky shores, sandy beaches, gorgeous mountain peaks, stunning farmland, we truly have it all. No matter what landscape you personally find to be the most ‘beautiful’, a drive through Maine will present many varieties. I may be biased but I love so many different things about this state,...
I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
