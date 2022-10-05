ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

‘T’ rail car derails in Dormont, PRT says

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
DORMONT, Pa. — A “T” rail car has derailed on the Red Line in Dormont, according to a tweet from Pittsburgh Regional Transit.

A bus shuttle is now operating between South Hills and Dormont Junction, and a rail shuttle is operating between Dormont Junction and Overbrook.

The Blue and Silver lines are not affected.

PRT said crews are working to get the rail car back on the tracks.

No injuries have been reported.

