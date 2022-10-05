Man storms into ex-girlfriend’s home and kills her new boyfriend, California cops say

A man is accused of storming into his ex-girlfriend’s home and fatally shooting her new boyfriend , California authorities said.

Dany Hernandez, 38, of Los Angeles, arrived at the couple’s North Long Beach home unannounced shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, a news release from the Long Beach Police Department said.

Hernandez left the scene after shooting 28-year-old Ocasis Ku, Long Beach police said. Upon arriving, officers found Ku with “gunshot wounds to his upper body.”

The Long Beach Fire Department took Ku to the hospital where he died of his injuries, according to police.

“At this time, the motive for the shooting remains under investigation,” the release said.

After the fatal shooting, Hernandez picked up his 5-year-old son from his school in Los Angeles, police said. He and his ex share custody of the boy.

Through investigation, police learned Hernandez was at a Los Angeles home and arrived with the LBPD Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team at about 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, according to police. The man was arrested, and the boy was safely rescued.

“He was unharmed and has been reunited with his family,” police said.

Police said they also arrested the man’s 39-year-old brother hours later after investigators learned he had helped Hernandez evade arrest.

The brother was booked “for one count of accessory to a crime” with a bail set at $1 million, while Hernandez was “booked for one count of murder” with a $2 million bail, according to police.

Long Beach is about 25 miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

